Stock performance over five years has been miserable, setting the stage for a rebound if current Ford management can optimize F150's cash and profit producing potential.

Ford will reveal its new pickup truck on Thursday evening, along with features and specifications that will be key in competition against General Motors' Chevrolet Silverado and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

2021 Ford F150 development prototype. Source: Motorauthority.com

Ford Motor Co. (F) executives are justifiably proud of the F150 pickup truck’s forty-three straight years as No. 1 selling vehicle in the U.S., a run that will once more be tested with the arrival of its fourteenth-generation of the model later this year.

At the same time, F150 has turned into a model with disproportionate financial impact on the company’s results, a vehicle on which Ford is entirely dependent at a moment when its credit ratings and cash reserves aren’t in good shape. Any kind of a slip-up could spell disaster, which is why we can fairly guess that Ford executives and managers are double-checking and triple-checking systems to avoid a launch calamity like the one that befell Explorer last year.

In the wake of the botched Explorer launch, when thousands of vehicles had to be shipped cross-country for repair before they could be sent to dealers, a top Ford executive was forcibly retired and CEO Jim Hackett found himself on the hot seat. Hackett has struggled since taking over in 2017 to convince Wall Street equity analysts that the company is on its way to be globally competitive. Ford shares are selling for $6 and change, down from an already weak $11 or so when he replaced Mark Fields as CEO.

Tough Numbers

With the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and a company-wide shutdown of manufacturing, Ford posted a net loss of $2 billion in the first quarter and forecast a $5 billion pre-tax operating loss for the second quarter. Ford omitted its latest quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share, its return dependent on a return to profitability.

Unfortunately, the pandemic already has caused a two-month delay in the start of production for the new model - a hit to Ford costing hundreds of millions of dollars.

The bullish view on Ford is that the company has been in trouble before and has proven able to weather storms and emerge solvent and stable. If that’s to be the case once more, the F150 launch has to unfold flawlessly or nearly so. I don’t think this task is insurmountable – but as an investor, I would wait to buy the stock until I was sure the F150s are being spit out of the assembly plants in Kansas City, Missouri, and Dearborn, Michigan, quickly and without quality issues.

Ford will reveal the 2021 F150 on Thursday, June 25 at 8 pm EDT. Journalists, analysts and others received an embargoed briefing on Tuesday morning that provided many of the features, characteristics and performance metrics of the new model. While I’m not at liberty to reveal anything from the briefing until Thursday evening, I will say that the 2021 looks and sounds quite impressive.

Mike Martinez, a reporter for the trade publication Automotive News, said in a podcast this week that the changes to the new F150 likely will be focused more heavily to the interior than the exterior, making it more competitive with the interior of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s (FCAU) Ram pickup. Ram has picked up market share against the competition due to the strong ratings and customer acceptance of its newest generation.

In a separate story, Martinez noted that some versions of the F150 will be equipped with built-in electric generators and with larger screens than previously on the instrument panel, among other new features.

Impressive room to sleep

According to Reuters, the new Ford pickup will offer, among other featured options, fully reclining sleeper seats like those in first-class airplane cabins. The new model also will be capable of receiving and improving its performance via over-the-air updates – similar to the process of updating operating systems on smartphones.

As my colleague Anton Wahlman pointed out in a recent Seeking Alpha article about F150, Ford does have legitimate bragging rights in the full-size sector for the top-selling single nameplate. But when adding up all General Motors Co.’s (GM) full-size pickup nameplates – Silverado and GMC Sierra – GM (and not Ford) was the market leader in the first quarter of 2021. The new F150 may attract enough buyers to grab the market-share title by the end of the year, assuming production goes smoothly.

Fullsize by Co., USA 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 change y/y 2020 share 2019 share GM 196707 154583 27% 36% 30% Ford 186562 214611 -13% 35% 41% FCA 128805 120026 7% 24% 23% Toyota (NYSE:TM) 21658 25100 -14% 4% 5% Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) (OTCPK:NSANF) 5732 9683 -41% 1% 2% TOTAL 539464 524003 3% 100% 100%

Q1 US Full-size pickup market share. Source: Anton Wahlman

The future of the full-size pickup market surely will be influenced by the arrival of battery-powered pickups from Tesla (TSLA) – the Cybertruck – from Rivian, a startup in which Ford is invested – Bollinger and Nikola (NKLA). Ford has said it will offer an EV version of the F150 by 2022.

Diversify, diversify

For long-term investors in Ford equity, the automaker must not only solidify its hold on the ultra-profitable pickup truck market, it has to find a way to reduce its dependence on that single model. The arrival later this year of Ford’s Bronco compact SUV may help, as may the advent of battery-powered electric vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E and others built on the Mach-E’s architecture.

A rapidly improving economy that stimulates the purchase of new pickups will provide a big boost for Ford. In the event, the company may be in a position to restore the dividend within a year or two, certainly raising the value of the stock from its current level. By the same token, any hiccup like an upsurge of COVID cases, a prolonged recession or difficulties with F150 production could make Ford shares an unwelcome member of anyone’s portfolio.

The auto industry moves fast, and it can be tough to stay on top of everything that's happening. Anton Wahlman and I designed Auto Insight For Wall St. to keep you aware of all the changes without your needing to spend all the time. We attend new vehicle launches, press conferences, and industry events and share that insight with my subscribers. Looking for more? Sign up for a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.