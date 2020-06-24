An Introductory Investment Thesis For Gold And Silver

The Coronavirus crisis has thrown financial markets into turmoil and has redirected the retail investor to two metals that have been the cornerstone of global financial markets and conducting commerce over the past 5000 years – gold and silver. With several key macroeconomic factors, simple to understand and often overlooked in the pursuit of profits, shifting direction favoring currency-based performances of gold and silver both in the spot and retail markets, the ripe opportunity exists at present to deploy investment-grade currency capital to generate size-able returns in both the gold and silver markets.

Money supply at unseen levels in history, unprecedented global debt and United States budget deficit levels (whose unstated unfunded liabilities levels are approximately half of total global debt), Central Bank liquidity injections on account of the repo market and Coronavirus crises, and uncertain financial conditions owing to historic debt levels and many other reasons are a few of the macroeconomic factors providing strong tailwinds for gold at this time. The coronavirus crisis has revealed cracks in the financial system that have been masked over by excessive money printing via zero-interest rate policy (ZIRP) in the United States (also known as the “lower-for-longer” strategy by the Fed), negative-interest rate policy (NIRP) in the Eurozone (areas covered by the European Central Bank or the ECB), and other monetary and fiscal policy efforts that have widened the socio-economic divide and created conditions of instability across many markets, providing ripe conditions for retail investment into gold and silver.

Figure 1

Money Supply and Monetary Policy

Money supply, often called ‘M2’ to denote the amount of money readily available to spend (disposable income) consisting of currency outside the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve Banks, and the vaults of depository institutions, traveler's checks of nonbank issuers, demand deposits, and other checkable deposits (OCDs), in conjunction with a broader set of financial assets held by households, has shown to be a good indicator of the direction of the price of gold. The correlation between money supply and the gold price is relatively stable, save for periods where gold demand anomalously shocked the price higher, later correcting for the money supply. This has been seen throughout history, as explained by Mike Maloney in Episode 3 of his ‘Hidden Secrets of Money’ series, in the United States in particular.

Throughout the past century, since the inception of the Federal Reserve, the money supply has steadily increased with respect to the gold stocks, often resulting in abrupt gold corrections higher along the way, as Mike explains from the 20:40 mark in the episode. In Figure 1, you may also find a shorter timeframe presented with the gold price overlaying the assets of the Federal Reserve (which has been one of the sole reasons for the unprecedented positive performance of the stock market over the past ten years leading to excessive ‘financialization of the economy’) and the M2 money supply in the United States. As you can see, while the gold price has not completely risen in correspondence with M2, it has often found periods of monetary crises to account for the money supply and correct itself.

Figure 2

In conjunction with the money supply, we can see that suppressed interest rates work to contain real interest rates in the economy (the difference between the Federal Funds Rate and the rate of inflation). Interest rates have been inversely correlated with gold for the most part. This can be seen in figure 2, where the interest rates of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) bonds have been negatively correlated perfectly with the price of gold. Inflation, therefore, based on the relative short-term data presented in this chart, affects the price of gold in a positive way, but as a proxy acting through the United States’ TIPS interest rate and Federal Funds Rate. As we can see, these rates are negative at the moment. Moreover, ZIRP and excessive money printing in the United States are a mere symptom in one area of the world. ZIRP/NIRP and excessive money printing have been carried out by monetary and fiscal authorities across the world to the extent that the price of gold has exceeded all-time highs (ATHs) in many of the world’s currencies. The policy of “lower-for-longer” that has been implemented since the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008 has created over-valuations in paper asset prices such as stock and bond prices which has led to the periodical expansion of this bubble. Figure 3 shows two lines – the effective Federal Funds Rate set by the Federal Reserve and the interest rate of the 10-year Treasury bond set by the market – over time. The net decrease in rates since 1981 when Volcker was chairman of the Federal Reserve suggests that stock market prices have been blown to exacerbated proportions on account of suppressed interest rates.

Figure 3

The main principle behind over-extended asset valuations lies in the principle of debt. Corporations take on leverage to mitigate personal risk acquired from new projects and investments. Therefore, loans taken out on account of mitigating risk and seeing a size-able return on capital, preferably a net profit that returns the bulk of capital expenditure, are often pursued. Corporations either seek loans from banks or issue corporate bonds, which have different ratings (Investment grade, junk grade etc.) set by a ratings agency such as Standard and Poor’s to judge the credit worthiness of a corporation. These bonds are pegged to the Federal Funds Rate or an interest rate of a Treasury bond. When the interest rate, often called the ‘yield’ or the ‘coupon’, on a bond decreases, the price of the bond increases as a function of the amount to be returned at maturity.

Therefore, when interest rates are suppressed, money becomes cheap because the monthly payments due, often referred to as the ‘debt service burden’, is drastically reduced as a function of interest rates, allowing companies to sustain expenditure models even to unsustainable levels of operation and maintenance. This can be seen during the GFC, when interest rates were extremely low to the point where people were taking out loans that they wouldn’t be able to pay back for decades or at the very least years to buy houses they could not afford. The last time interest rates were as low as the present day was during World War II, when the government needed extra financing to support the war effort, and still they are the lowest they have been in 5000 years. Over time, as interest rates increased, the United States still experienced massive growth. This is not the case today – performance of corporations’ stock on the market is a direct function of the direction of interest rates within a given time frame, more so if they operate on heavy leverage margins.

Figure 4

In summary, therefore, it is warranted to conclude that due to suppressed interest rates, corporations and individuals are tempted to spend beyond their means on account of being able to acquire low debt service overheads. Consequently, massive injections of liquidity from the government today via fiscal policy and Central Banks over the past decade via monetary policy have enabled corporations to spend beyond their means and gorge on cheap debt to either buy back stock from the market (which some laud as a positive attribute of companies willing to ‘pay back debt to shareholders’) that reduces the number of shares outstanding or pay other outstanding debts. Metrics used to analyze stocks determine the company is doing better than it actually is on a total-earnings-per-outstanding-share basis, pumping stock prices higher.

In addition, which has not been mentioned earlier, since the Dotcom Bubble of the late ’90s and early 2000s, money velocity has been in a significant downtrend. The confluence of lower money velocity along with injected liquidity from the Central Banks, more so during the days of Quantitative Easing (QE) post-crisis, and the Repo market and Coronavirus crises recently has distorted inflation figures and kept government-calculated inflation at bay. The collapse in M2 along with the excessive increase in money supply in addition to monetary policy favoring low interest rates and a fiscal policy based on spending beyond government means creating ever-widening budget deficits, and ballooning liabilities give alarming cause to invest in gold and silver – two monetary assets that have been the pillar of financial stability for over 5000 years.

The Coronavirus Pandemic and the Repo Market Crisis

The world came to a screeching halt in the first quarter (Q1) when the Coronavirus pandemic began to take hold across the world in February this year. Government-mandated shutdowns have left small businesses in poor shape financially with some stores expected to never open again. However, large corporations such as Walmart have been able to weather through this pandemic so far relatively well with social distancing measures in place and other health precautions implemented to prevent the spread of the virus. The injections of monetary stimuli conducted by Central Banks across the world have been unprecedented, and this is especially the case with the Federal Reserve.

Shown in Figure 5 are three lines – M2 money supply, as was elucidated in the previous section, total value of all assets held by the Federal Reserve under its Balance Sheet, and one-hundred times the total market capitalization of the Wilshire 5000 Index – illustrating the effect of central bank stimulus over the past decade to put this crisis into context. Each round of QE post-crisis has served to push the stock market to higher levels, but the injection of liquidity seen since September has seen the market roar to new ATHs on the back of money printing.

Figure 5

The trigger that initiated the confirmation that something was clearly broken in the financial world was the spike in repo rates in September 2019, which forced the Federal Reserve to enter the Repo market, an unprecedented and unexpected action which was not done since the GFC. As shown in Figure 8, the Federal Reserve was an active participant in the Repo market until mortgage-backed securities (MBSs) purchases were initiated as part of a broad QE program to help prop up the stock market through an approximately $600B bailout package provided by Congress funded by the Federal Reserve.

Much of the assets that were purchased under the repo market subscriptions were treasury bonds, and within three to four months of repo market liquidity injection initiation, the Federal Reserve had cumulatively spent more than the entire defense budget of the United States. Shown in Figure 6 are the repo market total liquidity injections and the total subscriptions for treasury purchases by the Federal Reserve between the 18th of September until the present day, which also includes the total sale of treasury bonds in overnight lending operations. The Federal Reserve has consistently referred to this overnight liquidity injection operation as “temporary”. The Central Bank has not stopped injecting liquidity into the system since the Repo market crisis – the Coronavirus crisis has only accelerated liquidity injections that has been coupled with collapsing money velocity.

Figure 6

Figure 7

In addition to the near-$100B-a-month liquidity injection rates during the period of the Repo crisis leading up to the financial Armageddon of the pandemic, stimulus packages from the government were already being injected into the public arena and from the Federal Reserve into the financial markets. It is estimated that at least $2 trillion of stimulus has been injected into the United States economy to combat the financial fallout stemming from the preventive government-mandated lockdowns in addition to emergency interest rate cuts.

The effect of Central Bank intervention into the financial markets can be widely observed within the size of the Balance Sheet of the Federal Reserve. While it did increase considerably during the GFC with QE programs, the rate of increase in the Balance Sheet was not as pronounced as it was during the Coronavirus pandemic crisis, as shown in Figure 7.

Figure 8

The wrench thrown into the repo market coupled with the financial fallout stemming from the government-mandated lockdowns to contain the pandemic has caused untold damages to the economy of the United States. In order to contain further fallout, the Federal Reserve in conjunction with Congress decided to inject monetary stimulus through fiscal policy into the economy to spur economic function and growth, but it has merely led to asset value growth so far and seems to have done little to stop the downfall of the economy under the weight of the lockdowns.

According to Figure 8, a study by Shadowstats.com shows that the real unemployment figures are considerably higher than what the government states in its monthly jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics every month. In addition, in Figure 9, the same source provides data showing that real inflation rates far exceed government-stated inflation rates. High real inflation rates and emergency monetary stimuli through fiscal policy in a time of collapsing money velocity signals serious problems in the economy, and through these monetary calamities we see unfolding before us gold and silver have stood firm and have coped with the many challenges the conventional financial world seen through these crises.

Figure 9

Quick Guide to Physical Gold and Silver Investment

Understanding the financial system in dynamic operation is key to understanding the concepts underlying investment strategies in gold and silver. In August 1971, President Richard Nixon severed the link between gold and the United States dollar, triggering a cascade of events that has landed the average global citizen, not just the American, in a perpetual debt situation – an instrument of debt is being used to pay for assets across the world. In this report, merely monetary policy, money supply, and interest rates have been elucidated in small detail. However, other factors such as debt service burdens, the national debt, demand for the precious metal, and stability of the socio-economic system in the form of trust in the government and society within which one lives play equally if not more important roles in the price of gold and silver.

In addition, as has been seen throughout history, the management of paper contracts in the financial markets bears an important role in setting spot prices, which have seen a clear dislocation from retail prices over the course of the development of the Coronavirus crisis. The decision by Richard Nixon in 1971 has caused untold suffering to the working-class American citizen and has challenged the societal concept of saving money now to retire comfortably later. The potential energy that is fomenting within the deep reaches of the financial system through the confluence of collapsing money velocity and massive liquidity injections will have its day of reckoning; when it does, the inflation that one may see in the present day quite possibly could rival the hyperinflation Germans experienced during the time of the Weimar Republic.

Figure 10

There are several key components that must be taken into account when shopping for physical precious metals like gold and silver. Some of these are listed below:

Price: The historical and current prices of the metal must be watched and studied carefully. If you can study technical analysis to chart and forecast long-term and short-term price movements, this is a step in the right direction. The timing must be discarded to a large degree as it is difficult to predict accurately with extreme precision the exact price target of either gold or silver or any other asset at any given time. Buy low and sell high, if you intend to sell at all. When in doubt, consult sources or your advisor to provide sources for research and development of both a thesis and a sound investment strategy. In the very long term, the timing can play an important role in the relative performance of your holdings from when you bought your metals to when you sell them, if you decide to sell them. Premiums: Several bullion dealers set several prices for several different kinds of gold and silver. Bars, coins, and other implements or collectibles are often priced at different premiums depending on quality, minting resources required, and retail market demand. Oftentimes, the rarer the silver product is, particularly in the numismatic arena (the coin market), the higher the premium that is assigned to it. However, bars carry a lower premium than coins owing to their ease of manufacture when compared with a coin. Find a dealer that sells you metals at a low premium, regardless of the product. Be it an American Gold Eagle, a British Britannia, or a 10 oz. Sunshine Mint silver bar, there is always a dealer who might sell you a coin or a bar for a low premium or even at spot. Premiums can be reduced if you pay by check or by bitcoin. (P.S.: Shipping must be included with the premium for better breakeven analysis) Storage: Storage options for gold and silver range from underground bunkers with booby traps to simple shoeboxes under the bed. The key element to storage is to find a place where no one will most likely attempt to think about going to for any reason in particular and not tell anyone about it. To start off, a small pouch or an unused cardboard box should be sufficient for small amounts of metals. As the amount of metals stored gets bigger, other options such as a safe or a small vault may be considered. Do not under any circumstances put metals in a safety deposit box – the bank may have the right to seize assets under civil forfeiture regulations if possible or will bail themselves in. This means they will use the assets of their customers under their care to conduct the consolidation and elimination of their debt through repayment via forced confiscation of assets, including those you hold at the safety deposit boxes. In a historical instance of civil forfeiture, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, by executive order, at the height of the Great Depression in 1933, confiscated gold from everyone in the United States by making it illegal to own gold bullion and then raised the price of gold from $20.67/oz. to $35/oz. This may not happen today, but it is best to be prepared for it. If you don’t hold it, you don’t own it. Shipment: If you buy gold and silver, realize that it may take at least a week for your purchased physical bullion to arrive at your doorstep. Extra payment for expedited shipping may be warranted but that will need to be accounted for in the cost breakeven analysis. Smaller amount of metals bought over an extended period will ward off suspicion from the nosiest of neighbors and from dealers – if you purchase $10,000 worth of gold and/or silver at a time they will need to inform the IRS of your purchase. Portfolio goals: Gold and silver are both crucial to building a solid financial backbone to set your assets on. Hence it is important to put goals into perspective. If the goals set focus on return-based objectives and the volatility can be handled with relative ease, then silver is a great investment choice – it is highly undervalued as indicated by the gold-silver ratio and price movements are violent. However, a size-able volume of metal content must be purchased if investments are in physical form to take advantage of these price movements and make size-able returns on investments. On the other hand, gold offers a stable investment in the form of wealth preservation on a relative basis. If a balance between returns and wealth preservation is desired, the appropriate proportion of gold and silver allocation is required; however, this will depend on the gold-silver ratio at the time of inquiry. Consult your advisor to discuss this further.

The information listed above is a small section of the various elements of investment strategies one may implement in investing in gold and silver. Visit any online bullion dealer’s website to learn more about investment strategies or consult your advisor for more information.

“Gold is money, everything else is credit.” - J.P. Morgan

Disclosure: I am/we are long XAUUSD:CUR, XAGUSD:CUR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long gold and silver for the reasons listed in the article and for many other socio-economic reasons unlisted here, such as the growing wealth divide and current political unrest occurring within the United States.