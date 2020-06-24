If the firm does survive the current downturn (as it likely will), the end result will be far more limited upside than it otherwise would have been.

It's likely that this move was needed in order to ensure stability at the business, but that doesn't change the fact that it was painful.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. That’s the conclusion that the management team at American Airlines Group (AAL) must have come up with that led the firm to issue a significant amount of shares and debt securities. The move by the firm was probably necessary and should not have been considered a surprise by anyone paying attention to the business. Having said that, the move will ultimately prove to be highly dilutive to shareholders in the firm, and this could reduce the upside potential of the company in the long run compared to a scenario where these dilutive steps would not have been imperative.

A lot of pain

There’s no doubt that American Airlines has been experiencing a great deal of pain lately. In the first quarter this year, the company’s revenue came in 19.6% lower than where it was the same quarter last year. The firm generated a net loss of $2.24 billion, compared to the $185 million gain seen in the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Its operating cash flow in the latest quarter was -$168 million, compared to the prior year’s first-quarter inflow of $1.65 billion. If this weren’t bad enough, you need to consider that the second quarter, because of the timing of shutdowns, was forecasted to be worse by the business. In all, American Airlines expected its cash burn in the second quarter to average around $70 million per day, with a dip to as low as $50 million per day occurring in the month of June. Altogether, this implies net cash burn during the second quarter of between $4.55 billion and $6.37 billion.

For most companies, this would probably signal the end. For American Airlines it still might, but it’s important to take into consideration the firm’s liquidity. Despite pain in the first quarter, the company’s cash on hand (including $157 million in restricted cash) was $3.73 billion. This is only marginally lower than the $3.98 billion seen at the end of its 2019 fiscal year. Due in part to the issuance of $1.70 billion in gross debt, the firm’s liquidity remained robust. Even with the painful cash burn projected for the second quarter, management said that by the end of that period it expected to maintain liquidity of around $11 billion.

A look at recent moves

This sizable liquidity position might have left some investors in the company feeling comfortable, but it’s important to keep in mind that keeping the business running is more than just about liquidity. It’s also about the perception of the business’s ability to remain afloat. Even though liquidity may be ample, if debt is too high and/or if liquidity drops low enough that it might make future capital contributors worried about the firm’s prospects, it may be difficult, or even impossible, for American Airlines to raise cash down the road.

It is likely that, combined with fears that COVID-19 cases are on the rise, that led the firm to act pre-emptively to bolster its balance sheet further. As part of this, the company announced plans to issue $1.5 billion worth of Senior Secured Notes that will come due in 2025. This is on top of tapping a $500 million Term Loan B Facility that will come due in 2024. If it were just these debt issuances, though, there wouldn’t be much to write about. What’s really interesting, and for shareholders painful, is what else management decided to jump into.

As part of its capital raising efforts, the firm decided to raise $750 million from the issuance of common shares, plus $750 million from the issuance of Convertible Senior Notes that mature in 2025. Originally, underwriters received the right to invest a further $112.50 million for common stock, plus $112.50 million for even more Convertible Senior Notes. Since issuing this announcement, though, the picture changed. On June 23rd, management revised its target, now aiming for roughly $1 billion in common stock and $1 billion in Convertible Senior Notes. Underwriters now have the right to receive $150.1 million in common shares, plus $150 million in additional Convertible Senior Notes.

Let’s begin, first, with the common stock, since that’s the simplest. In all, American Airlines is issuing 74.10 million common shares of itself to investors at a price of $13.50 per unit. This represents a discount of 15.6%, compared to the $16 that shares closed at on June 19th. Underwriters may also receive 11.115 million common shares if they exercise their 30-day option, with these units receiving the same price that the larger common issuance is receiving. After factoring in underwriting discounts, American Airlines is projected to receive net proceeds of between $966.8 million and $1.112 billion (depending on whether the underwriters’ option is exercised).

This alone is painful for shareholders. With 422.9 million common units outstanding as of this writing, the deal values American Airlines at $5.71 billion on a pre-money basis. This will result in dilution for existing shareholders of between 14.9% and 16.8%. This is painful in the respect that when shares were at their 52-week high point of $34.99 before the COVID-19 crisis, the company’s valuation was $14.80 billion. Dilution there would have been far more modest at 7.2% at the worst.

While the common share issuance is painful, the Convertible Senior Notes are even worse potentially. The actual interest rate on the $1 billion in notes, at 6.5%, is not all that high. In fact, given the current environment for American Airlines, it’s probably very reasonable. To understand why the Convertible Senior Notes are so dangerous, though, we need to dig into the weeds more. Upon first glance, they don’t appear so bad. The notes can be redeemed on or after July 5th of 2023, or on or before the 20th scheduled trading day before the Maturity Date of the notes. This second case is only if the common exceeds 130% of the conversion price, which is fairly generous at $16.20 per unit. This 130% threshold, then, is $21.06 per unit.

Even so, holders in these notes may elect instead to convert them into common stock in the business. This will be done subject to an initial conversion rate of 61.7284 common units per $1,000 in principal. Without the underwriters’ option, this implies up to 61.7284 million common units being issued. With the underwriters’ option, this adds 9.26 million units to the pie. In the event that the notes get redeemed by American Airlines, though, the holders of the notes that are being recalled have something tricky up their sleeve: a make-whole premium.

*Taken from American Airlines Group

The make-whole premium is arranged so that after a notice of redemption is received but before the notes are actually redeemed, the holders may elect to convert their notes into common stock. The table above illustrates the effective number of shares, per $1,000 in principal, that would be added (based on date of redemption) that the holders of the Convertible Senior Notes would receive on top of their initial conversion rate. In the worst-case scenario for existing shareholders, this, combined with the already sizable common stock issuance, would result in 170.4 million new shares of American Airlines being issued. This would translate to dilution of up to 28.7%.

Takeaway

Right now, it’s clear that American Airlines is trying to shore up liquidity because of how bad the market is and because of uncertainty over what it might look like in the future. If this isn’t a necessary step at this time, it’s at least prudent. Having said that, the terms of the share and Convertible Senior Notes issuance are unattractive, and the end result will likely be significant dilution for existing shareholders. To put this in perspective, if common investors are ever to see the same market capitalization of $14.80 billion that the company peaked at in the past year, the price per unit at that time, in the worst case, would be as low as $24.95, as opposed to the $34.99 units traded for instead. This move might ultimately prove necessary for American Airlines down the line, but it’s not without a great deal of pain for existing shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.