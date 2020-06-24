More Pressure For Wheat

Undoubtedly, it will be difficult for U.S. exporters to look for buyers this season.

The June USDA forecast has proved to be clearly negative for the market.

The period of increased weather risks has not yet ended. This provides some support to the wheat market.

Instrument

The Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the wheat market.

Seasonality

Now wheat price is within its three-year range. But the period of increased weather risks has not yet ended. This currently provides some support to the market.

Wheat-Corn Spread

Wheat is still relatively more expensive than corn. But the price difference is no longer critical, as a month ago. In this context, pressure on the wheat market has decreased.

U.S. Export

According to the USDA, during the second week of June, the accumulated U.S. wheat export together with outstanding sales totaled 6.33 million tons. This is slightly higher than the average of five years. But in general, so far it is too early to draw any conclusions here.

Supply And Demand

The June USDA forecast has proved to be clearly negative for wheat market.

The USDA has increased its 20/21 global wheat production forecast by 4.94 million tons in comparison with last month's forecast. At the same time, wheat global domestic consumption has not changed much. As a result, the expected surplus (production-consumption) for this market has jumped from 15 to 20.24 million tons. This is a significant change.

The situation will not change much, even if you do not take into account China. In this case, the expected surplus has increased from 10 to 14.24 million tons

The situation in the U.S. has also become more bearish:

Fundamental Price

In the wheat market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the wheat futures. It helps us better understand how balanced the market is.

The estimated stock-to-use ratio of the global wheat market in the current marketing year is the highest in ten years. More importantly, this figure has increased over the last month. It means that the balanced price of wheat has declined even more:

But, considering the stock-to-use ratio solely for the U.S. market, one can say that the price of CBOT wheat futures is balanced now. But, no doubt, it will be difficult for US exporters to look for buyers this season.

Funds

Over the past week, the money managers' net short position in wheat increased by 19%, amounting to 30,325 sold contracts - 12 months maximum:

Bottom line

The new season has just begun, but the surplus in the wheat market is getting bigger and bigger. It is depressing that the corn market is also not experiencing supply problems.

The situation in the U.S. is more balanced than in the world. But exporters will have a hard time this season.

By and large, the wheat market is now bearish. And if the weather doesn't surprise us, I expect the WEAT ETF will decrease to $4,9 per share in the coming month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.