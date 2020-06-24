WCC sees higher demand in data-center build, security, and cloud computing during the ongoing business disruption; Recovery in the construction sector will be delayed but is still on the watch.

WCC Holds Up

The current slowdown in the economy has adversely affected the industrial and construction activity, which, in turn, will delay WESCO International’s (WCC) recovery. While a push in technology-related infrastructure building will help mitigate the revenue loss in the short term, over the medium to long term, the prospect in the LED light bulb business will continue to offer growth opportunities. Meanwhile, the pending acquisition of Anixter International (AXE), if successful, will be a game-changer for WCC.

WCC's gross margin showed resilience in Q1 after contracting in the previous few quarters, although its free cash flow generation has not stabilized. Its leverage is set to shoot up following the Anixter merger and decrease again in the medium term. Given the extent of the ongoing weakness, I do not see much potential for another stock price rally in the near term. Over the medium term, the stock price can produce higher returns.

The Anixter Acquisition Approaching

In early 2020, WCC revised up its proposal to acquire Anixter International. Read more on the acquisition and other value drivers in my previous article on the company. Recently, the shareholders voted to approve the transaction, while the company received regulatory approvals in Turkey and Russia. Its management expects to close this transaction in Q2 or Q3 of 2020.

As I explained in my previous discussion, both WESCO and Anixter will benefit from countercyclical cash flow under the changing dynamics. One of the rising trends that can help the merger is the higher demand for increased bandwidth driven by voice, data, video, and mobile usage. The merged company's cost structure will be relatively amenable to emerging societal norms post the coronavirus conundrum. Remote work set-up will require increasing the electrification of infrastructure. I think the combined business will invest more in the digitized value chain in B2B distribution. On top of that, the new business model will require a low capex budget, which will be welcome to move under the current circumstance when the demand side is faltering. On the balance sheet side, while the transaction will initially lever up, the merged company will work towards deleveraging.

Industry Activity Slips

According to tradingeconomics.com, industrial production decreased by 15.3% in May 2020. The ISM Manufacturing PMI improved marginally to 43.1 in May compared to 41.5 in April. An index of less than 50 exhibits contraction in activities. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, the U.S. unemployment went sharply high at 14.7% in April before climbing down marginally to 13.3% in May. Both of these indicators point to the impending crack in WCC's near-term growth path.

Construction Activity Falls

According to data available from the U.S. Census Bureau, the new privately-owned housing units decreased by 20% in April 2020 compared to the 2019-average. Edzarenski.com has discussed some of the possibilities if the recession scenario does play out. Residential construction spending would fall by 11% in 2020 and then drop further by 18% in 2021. The residential and non-residential construction is one of the primary growth drivers for HDS, and a recession, even if short-lived, can have a lasting effect on its performance.

Tying Up The End Markets

The utility sector is one of its key drivers, which accounts for 17% of the company's sales. The industry saw 28% higher sales in Canada with higher demand coming from grid reliability projects and integrated supply solutions. One of the potential catalysts is the lighting business. It seeks opportunities in large core electrical distributors business. The LED industry, the company estimates, has a $300 billion market size worldwide (as available in its 2019 10-K).

The Commercial, Institutional, and Government (or CIG) segment slowed down in March following the economic down cycle during the lockdown period. However, higher sales in projects related to data-center build, security, and cloud computing more than made up for the loss, leading to a relatively steady performance in Q1.

In the Construction end market, the prospect does not look dull as activity backlog increased by 17% in Q1 compared to a quarter ago. Investors may note that various construction projects have been delayed rather than canceled due to the pandemic outbreak. Overall, the company estimates that COVID-19 negatively impacted sales by over $50 million in Q1.

Cost Management

With sales growth coming to naught, WCC is left with slashing its cost structure to maintain operating margin, or at least, to mitigate the loss. In a series of cost reduction initiatives, it is implementing temporary salary reductions through Q3, which includes a 25% reduction for the C-suite executives and another 25% reduction in the cash portion of the directors' compensation. It has also reduced discretionary and delayed capital expenditures.

The importance of WCC's cost reduction initiatives reflects in the gross margin resilience. The gross margin improved by 50 basis points to 19.1% in Q1 2020 compared to a quarter ago. A higher margin from the growth in datacom, utility, and CIG end markets in the previous quarter helped keep margin steady.

Also, the reductions in variable compensation expense following the cost management efforts reflected in a steady EBITDA margin (4.2%) in Q1 compared to a quarter earlier. The 20 basis-point reduction occurred through the sharp drop in sales in late-March. As the downtrend continued in April, I suspect the company's margin will deteriorate in Q2.

What's The Latest Trend?

As of the latest figures available, WCC's daily sales in April were down by 16% compared to the previous month. As the economies around the world decelerated, the majority of the company's end markets are underperforming. The exceptions, however, are utilities, broadband, and safety. WCC, in this challenging time, is focusing on supplying small-ticket items like personal protective equipment. Although it will keep the overall volume steady, the lack of large-ticket items, which are typically higher margin, will continue to put pressure on the operating margin in Q2 and Q3, I think.

Finance Is Getting Tight

In Q1 2020, WCC's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was 9% higher compared to a year ago. Despite steady revenues year-over-year, an improvement in working capital led to the CFO rise in Q1. The company's free cash flow (or FCF), however, deteriorated in Q1 2020 compared to a year ago due to an increase in capex.

Its liquidity totaled $732 million as of March 31. Its debt-to-equity ratio (0.70x) is marginally lower than its competitors' (HDS, DXPE, and FAST) average of 0.78x. However, investors may note that its leverage deteriorated in the past quarter (i.e., the ratio has increased), which is unfavorable in the current scenario. Between 2021 and 2024, it has more than $850 million in debt repayment without further refinancing.

Investors should also keep in view that the company's debt-to-EBITDA will increase following the Anixter merger. The company aims to reduce leverage again within a targeted range (2x-3.5x) in the next couple of years. I think the company can face difficulty in managing its debt repayment, capex, and the shares repurchase programs given the cash flow constraints in the current economic downturn.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

WCC's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to decline more sharply than the fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (HDS, DXPE, and FAST) average of 12.5x. It is also trading at a discount to its past average (9.9x) since FY2015. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Eight sell-side analysts rated WCC a "buy" in June (includes "very bullish"), while seven of the analysts rated it a "hold." None of the analysts rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $35.2, which at its current price, yields ~24% returns.

What's The Take On WCC?

In the near term, WCC can see relatively steady demand from the data-center build, security, and cloud computing. However, many projects in the construction end market have been deferred due to the pandemic-led slowdown. It is close to acquiring Anixter International, which will bring a paradigm shift to its finance and market reach. WCC's gross margin has started to show resilience after contracting in the previous few quarters. I do not see any red flags concerning financial risks. Given the current uncertainty in the market, I do not think the stock price will rally in the near term. Investors might want to stay invested for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.