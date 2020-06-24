B&M European Value Retail (OTC:BMRPF) (OTCPK:BMRRY) is a budget homewares retailer in the U.K. with a clear value proposition which is well-poised to weather the economic ravages of the lockdown and a stumbling British economy.

About B&M

B&M has an estate of 656 stores in the U.K. trading under the B&M fascia. It also has 293 Heron Foods stores and 101 Babou stores, a discount chain in France. It is conducting a trial to assess the impact of converting the French chain to the B&M fascia.

Earlier this year, it sold its loss-making German operation Jawoll (source), which I regard as a positive as no British food retailer has ever cracked the highly competitive, regulated German food retail sector.

The stores describe themselves as a variety goods retailer and are essentially a soft discounter i.e. they sell branded goods at competitive prices. They make a lot of this, for example the B&M lorry which passes my window on its way to the local branch has a lot of well-known household brand logos on its side. B&M sells a range of homewares, foods and general merchandise.

Source: company website

B&M Has Strong Performance In Recent Years

B&M’s current management is a trio of brothers who bought a struggling retail chain and turned it into a national chain with impressive financials. Revenue continues to show year on year growth in a tough, competitive environment.

Source: Chart compiled by author from company annual reports

Although the B&M fascia in the U.K. is the key driver, it is good to see that there are now no struggling business units, as they are all showing top line growth.

Source: Company annual results

The chain is also consistently profitable.

Source: Chart compiled by author from company annual reports

From these earnings, its past year dividend of 8.1p (excluding a one-off special dividend) represents an annual dividend yield of around 2% - which while welcome, is in itself not that exciting, but with long-term sales and profit growth, there could be share price appreciation. However, its shares seem to lack support over around 425p, not much more than their current price.

Source: Google Finance

So, the share price although it has rebounded strongly from March lows may not break out of its current range for some time. However, B&M as a business does have a number of strengths which make it a solid choice in the medium to long term.

The B&M Offering Is Strong

It took me a while to understand why people shopped at B&M but anecdotally it does have a popular following, like a lot of discount retailers. The main reason for this seems to be the range: it has a carefully curated range encompassing everyday items but also less common household items, so one often hears someone saying “I can’t get product x anywhere” and someone else will respond, “Have you tried B&M?”

This sets it apart from competitor discount retailers like Wilko and Savers, which are often seen as being health and beauty retailers before anything else.

It also sets it apart from the U.K. equivalent of dollar stores, such as Poundland. B&M is not driven exclusively by price points, so there is not the social stigma of going there that sometimes attaches to shopping at Poundland. In smaller communities where B&M has built a sizeable footprint, this lack of negative social cachet is not to be underestimated.

Arguably, the reason B&M has done so well in the past decade is that it has filled a gap left by the former variety retailer Woolworths, which closed its U.K. operations in 2008-09. It can be thought of as a discount version of Woolworths, albeit with a more substantial food offering.

The Heron Foods stores are simply a discount food shop, which I find a less compelling proposition, although at least they afford the group opportunities for buying at scale, which should help drive down costs.

The Space In Which B&M Operates Has Room To Grow

The current economic downturn is set to provide two positive fillips to B&M’s part of the retail market.

First, a general downturn in consumer spending power will shift some spending away from higher-priced retailers to discounters.

Image copyright Yorkshire Post

Secondly, competitors to B&M are struggling. For example, Poundworld entered administration in 2018, and the Scottish chain Watt Brothers closed recently (source). Poundstretcher may close as many as 250 stores (source). This will provide significant opportunities for B&M to pick up customers, and perhaps selected sites where it otherwise lacks a presence.

There are different ways of looking at these closures. One is to say that price competition has become more intense and costs like rent and business rates (taxes) are so high that the sector is unsustainable, so B&M will ultimately be in danger too. A different way of looking at it is to see a demand for discount retailers which allows the most efficient operators to prosper as the sector gets less crowded. I take the second view, partly because B&M has shown its resilience even in recent years when competitors have struggled. I also think that the post-lockdown settlement will require a revisit of trading costs which are making retailers go to the wall, such as business rates as has already been suggested in a sweeping business rates holiday (source).

COVID-19 Has Strengthened B&M

As it sells food, B&M has been able to stay open throughout the lockdown in the U.K. From its year-end near the end of March until 23 May (during which the U.K. was in lockdown), like for like sales growth was 22.7%. This was heavily driven by gardening and DIY (home improvement), but even excluding those categories, like for like growth was 10.3%.

There are increased costs associated with public health measures, and the French estate was closed for two months. So these sales gains will not all translate to the bottom line. Additionally, some of this latent demand may simply have been pulled forward or shoppers may have been stockpiling, so there could be dropoff in sales later due to that.

On balance, however, the sales surge has been positive for cash flow and revenue. I expect that it has also brought a lot of new or occasional shoppers into more regular contact with the chain, which is good for its brand awareness and future footfall.

Conclusion: B&M Is A Solid Play In The U.K. Retail Sector

Discount retail is one of the few areas of physical retail in the U.K. which is a growth story and within that B&M is one of the better operators. It has consistent top and bottom line growth which it looks set to continue. The shares are not cheap at present and may not move up much or at all in the short term (under 12 months) but longer term I expect them to show a decent return. I think there are better returns elsewhere so I am not invested myself, but if you want a U.K. retail play, this one is worth looking into.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.