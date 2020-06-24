I Wish I'd Bought More Finance And Real Estate Companies

I look back on the Pandemic crash wishing i had invested either in certain companies - or more in certain companies. This is part 2 of that list.

The point is to formulate a strategy to go with your overall investment approach in case we move down - or in case we in fact don't move back down.

With the market rising back, and with volatility coming with some frequency during the past week, this is an excellent time to look at things we should have done.

Welcome to the third and final part of the article series where I review both companies I bought during the pandemic, as well as perhaps more importantly, companies I failed to buy during the Pandemic. Instances such as these are opportunities to learn, and looking back only 2 years, the number of things I've learned about investing, myself, and how I want to invest for the long term is staggering.

In the previous articles, we looked over some of the main sectors I invested in during the crisis. We still have a few sectors left to cover, however, and among them is real estate, one of the more interesting sectors to invest in during the pandemic due to the extreme volatility we could, and still can see here.

As before, we look back at what we/what I did, what decisions we could have made.

Let's finish up the review of the sectors, and conclude with how we should act as we move forward into more uncertainty.

Financials

1. Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

I've lost count of the number of articles where I directly or indirectly showcased and expressed my positive stance on AMP. If you missed the opportunity for growth, expressed somewhat through my initial corona discount article (though my initial investments were far earlier), then you should remember this in the future, when the next crisis looms.

(Source: Wolf's Corona Discounts: Ameriprise Financial)

Unlike with the other areas, this is one where I'm pleased with my allocation. My position has appreciated nicely, and I now own a significant stake in this company in relation to my overall portfolio. The best part is, this opportunity isn't over yet. We're still looking at a 19% undervaluation for AMP, which currently yields 2.84%, is A rated, has a "Very Safe" dividend, a sub-30% payout ratio, an excellent sub-1.0 3-year forward PEG ratio, and a very high EPS yield. Quite literally the only drawback here, besides the missed opportunity in terms of 40-60% undervaluation, is the modest 14-year dividend streak.

You can consider this the latest in my attempts to bang the table for AMP - which I consider to still be a good investment, even following the climb we see above. My only strategy change here would be to be aware of the drop in an earlier stage, to lock in even better gains - other than that, I'm very pleased with my current allocation.

2. DNB ASA (OTCPK:DNBHF)

This one was a no-brainer for me. I actually re-allocated a sizeable amount of my capital - over 2.2% - when this bank dropped, to very quickly buy an almost 2.7% current portfolio stake in DNB. At the start of COVID-19, DNB was the only Class 1 financial stock outside of the USA/Canada. This is now in question given the dividend, but what isn't in question (to me) is the bank's long-term appeal. DNB is, and will remain, one of the better-run banks in the entire world.

My position has appreciated by almost 26%, locking in excellent gains, and we haven't even seen FX return to normal yet. My methodology here can be attributed to my comfort with this company, as it's extremely close to home and I follow operations very closely here - and I can understand why readers wouldn't follow this stance with the same sort of comfort we can see in American/Canadian stocks. My current stake, however, is one I never intend to abandon.

DNB sports AA- credit, a current 6.6% yield based on 2019 dividend proposal (almost 9% for me), and even if this is temporarily cut, this bank will return given time. The LTM payout ratio is below 60%, and while dividend uncertainty has put it in a potential downgrade, this is still one of the best banks in all of Scandinavia. It's also still 15% undervalued, as I consider things and the bank. Investors should at least consider the company as a potential long-term holding.

3. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Perhaps an institution somewhat closer to home for most, I'm pleased to say both that I'm content with my own allocation to TD, but the fact that it's still somewhat undervalued and hasn't actually recovered all that substantially yet.

(Source: Wolf's Coronavirus Discounts: Toronto Dominion Bank)

In fact, it hasn't even outperformed the S&P on a recent basis following the June drop in valuations - meaning it's still quite buyable. It's actually one of the financials I consider on a weekly basis, and I've done some buys in recent weeks to add to my growing TD position. The bank's fundamental appeal is discussed more in the article linked above. TD is an AA- rated bank, with a safe dividend and a 50+ year dividend streak. Moat is "wide", management is considered "exemplary", and the bank's overall fundamentals with a recent 9% 5-year dividend growth rate and a sub-50% LTM payout ratio marks everything here as fairly safe. Given its dividend safety downgrading, it's a class 2 stock, but I consider it on par with other excellent financials such as the ones mentioned here. It's my stance that you should most definitely consider investing in TD, even today.

Industrials

4. General Dynamics (GD)

General Dynamics should come as no surprise to anyone who's followed my articles. I've been pounding the table for this industrial for months at this point, and since my initial first article on the company, valuation has moved back towards more normal levels, but hasn't yet reached normal levels.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Because the valuation opportunity isn't strictly over, it's still a buyable company - but of course, we're a far cry from the near 4%-yield we saw during the depths of the pandemic. My own cost basis and yield on cost promises excellent future returns both in terms of capital appreciation as well as some truly impressive dividend yields. My GD position is now at 1.4% of my portfolio, and all of it was more or less bought during the Pandemic. I'm extremely pleased with how I went about buying here and would do little differently if we move back down. Even today, I continue to buy GD pretty frequently to expand my growing holding.

Today, the company offers an undervaluation of nearly 18% (likely to improve significantly upon market opening today, the 15th of June). To those who aren't as familiar with GD, you're looking at an A+ rated company with a near-unquestionably safe dividend at a payout ratio of below 40% on an LTM basis. Growth is excellent, at 10% on a 5-year average basis, and with a near-30 year dividend streak. The company has an expected "wide" moat, and scores a combined opportunity/quality score of 3.5/4.3 - down from 3.7 due to a lower yield and less undervaluation than a few months back. This correctly represents where I view the company should be with respect to its valuation.

GD remains a definite "BUY" at these valuations, and one of the companies I return to on a regular basis. Watch the company with care.

5. Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)

I, unfortunately, did not offer company-specific articles on Siemens during the crisis. My purchases of Siemens were clarified during weekly purchases, monthly updates, and opportunity articles, which included other companies as well. For those that noted these, however, Siemens proved to be a truly excellent investment going out of COVID-19. I used the opportunity to increase my already-large Siemens stake to around 1.9%, which means it's currently up around 38% in total.

Today, Siemens' buying opportunity is mostly over. I noted this in my last monthly article, and today the company is at a ~2% overvaluation to what I consider to be fair value - above 15X LTM earnings. Nonetheless, Siemens, much like GD, offers an A+ credit rating and a current yield of 4.04%. Their dividend growth is, in accordance with German "tradition", much lower at 3.41% and they also pay out significantly higher, 61%, of LTM EPS. The company does have a substantial moat, and there is much to be said about the overall safety of Siemens. In the end, however, any opportunity I would consider appealing has passed, and other companies now offer far better investment possibilities. I would do little different if the same was repeated - Siemens is one of very few German companies that I view as warranting an investment for conservative dividend investors, and that hasn't changed.

Currently, Siemens is a "HOLD".

The opportunities in the Industrial sector were widespread during the pandemic, and I invested significant capital in companies like Caterpillar (CAT), Honeywell (HON), Parker-Hannifin (PH), Snap-on (SNA), Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), 3M Company (MMM) and Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF). As I'm writing this, most of these opportunities have disappeared, but I still try to weigh substantial parts of my investments towards the industrial sector.

Real Estate

1. Realty Income Corporation (O)

I owned Realty income years ago but sold it during what I perceived as overvaluation. After this, I prepared myself for buying the company again, with the plan not to sell it again barring some sort of insane valuation. When Realty Income dropped down, I started buying - and I never really stopped, not even until today. While undervaluation has thinned considerably over the past few months, we're still looking at a roughly 0.5% undervaluation to what I consider to be fair value, at a yield of around 4.6%. My own yield on cost is closer to 5.3%, and the company is up around 19% for my entire position including FX since the lows in March/April.

Realty Income Corporation, together with some of the other companies mentioned in this segment is one of the ones I continually invest in as long as undervaluation persists. I view its portfolio as timeless, and the company as one of those that will not only survive, but thrive as a result of the death of some of the mall shopping trends in NA.

Realty Income is one of the very few Class-1 rated companies in real estate that I follow. It's one of the few A rated REITs, one of the few with a dividend That's still considered "Very Safe", and one of the few who's rent collection numbers look as excellent as they do. The company is also considered as having exemplary management by Morningstar.

Realty Income, at current valuation, is a "BUY".

2. Avalonbay Communities (AVB)

Avalonbay is another company where I said to myself that if the company was ever undervalued, I would start putting in capital and not stop until that undervaluation had disappeared. That's exactly what I've been doing. From a position of 0%, I've grown AVB to nearly 1.01% of portfolio value over the course of 3 months. AVB currently stands at 8% undervaluation - and I've slowed my pace of buying somewhat, but it's A grade credit, safe dividend, once again exemplary management, it all means that this is a company I want to invest in for the long term. My YoC is well over 4.4%, and I suspect that in the coming years my only regret with AVB will be that I didn't push in more capital.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Buying AVB does mean accepting that the company's premium valuation holds some water - but there are few real estate companies where I consider this safer, given the quality of real estate, management, and conservative business practices. The company has been overvalued for many years, and some degree of that premium seems likely to be recaptured going forward.

Real estate is tricky, but AVB remains a "BUY". Investors should consider going in here, as there are few safer companies in the sector.

3. Simon Properties Group (SPG)

The depth of the drop and crisis when it came to SPG, at least perceived crisis, threw me (much like other investors). In the initial drop and as SPG dropped, I raised my YoC from around 5% to where it now stands at above 9.4%, with a portfolio stake that is the largest non-Swedish stake in my entire investment portfolio. I'm not in any way dissatisfied with my execution here, at least not in the long term, but I realize that my portfolio is at risk of a serious dividend cut as a result of my rather large exposure to the company.

In hindsight, I could have diversified these investments more into some of the other-mentioned companies here, but given SPG's fundamentals and quality, I firmly believe that it will only be a few years until SPG is back on top and those that doubted the company's capabilities will be kicking themselves for not following insiders like Mr. Simon himself in purchasing massive amounts of cheap equity when it was valued at bottom-level prices.

What fundamentals, you may ask.

Simon remains A-rated, and while the dividend is considered "borderline"-safe, the company is considered to have a "narrow" moat and exemplary management under Mr. Simon. It doesn't need saying that valuation-related metrics even following a climb back to $70-$80/share is still extremely appealing. 5-year average dividend growth has been nearly 10%, and the company's modest 9-year dividend streak due to the crisis in -09 can be thought of as indicative that, yes, there will be a cut - but the cut will be followed by a dividend restoration, followed by further growth once things settle down.

I've written articles on SPG specifically, and none of the company's fundamentals in the long term have changed significantly as a result of these troubles - while some want to see these troubles as far-reaching, I see them as short to medium-term. They will pass, and things will once again return to normal - with SPG as one of the companies on top.

SPG remains a "BUY" at over 100% undervaluation, although investors should definitely err on the side of caution and not overexposed due to the risk of an imminent dividend cut.

The same cannot be said for all other real estate companies I've invested in, however. Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) is an example of an investment where I overextended too deeply into risk. I'm not selling my stake, as I firmly believe that the dividend will be restored, things will return to a semblance of normalcy and my cost basis is extremely modest to begin with - I'm barely down double digits in terms of percentage.

That being said, it's an investment that after consideration, I should have avoided given the risk involved. The reason is that alternative investments - such as putting the cash to work into any of the better companies instead - would have yielded more conservative and favorable results.

Crisis such as these serve as good reminders and lessons - and without a doubt, SKT is one of the lessons I take with me from the Corona pandemic and the resulting market craze. To err is certainly human, and looking over my hit/miss ratio during the pandemic and pre-pandemic times, I'm quite pleased with my overall results.

Wrapping up

These articles have served as a sort of retrospective into the investment decisions made, and not made, during the pandemic. I would argue that most of these decisions have been quite successful in terms of returns, and I've kept true to my investment goals in not allocating capital to less-than-safe equities during these times.

Looking over my future investments, my plan is to stick to the choices made during the pandemic and make similar-style choices going forward. You won't find me investing in many high-yielders or otherwise risky stocks - rather, my goal is to find companies for continual, "boring" investment on a weekly and monthly basis, continuously adding capital as it comes in.

Looking at my current portfolio at this stage, I'm fairly pleased with my overall sector allocation following the pandemic, with some small exceptions - such as a too-small position in pharmaceuticals/healthcare as well as IT - that I intend to address going forward.

I hope you've enjoyed the articles that focus on the pandemic and the choices made and not made during this time. Look forward to articles on companies going forward that you can invest in as the market develops and climbs (or goes back down).

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMP, AVB, CAT, CODGF, DNBHF, GD, HON, O, MMM, PH, SIEGY, SKT, SMAWF, SNA, SPG, TD, UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.