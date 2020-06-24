I have written about interesting opportunities in office REITs the last few weeks including one from Manhattan which has worked out pretty well thus far. Looking through my list of office REITs, I noticed that Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) hasn’t rallied as much as its peers. The company is currently yielding 6.13% which is a healthy amount. I wanted to see if there is an opportunity here.

Just a brief background on the company, Empire State Realty Trust is a REIT with offices and retail primarily in Manhattan, NYC. Part of the company’s portfolio includes iconic buildings such as the Empire State Building and One Grand Central Place. The company's property portfolio is weighted mostly toward offices at 92.9% with a small retail exposure at 7.1%.

Company investor presentation

Looking at the company’s Q1 results, we can see the impact the coronavirus and subsequent lockdown has had on the company. This is not surprising as New York has been one of the hardest-hit state with regard to the number of coronavirus cases. As of the last reporting date, Empire State Realty Trust’s portfolio was 88.7% occupied (including leases signed but not yet started, the portfolio is 91.1% leased).

Revenues in Q1 2020 is actually slightly higher than it was during the same time last year at $170 million (vs. $167 million in Q1 2019). Though the full impact of the coronavirus will probably be reflected in the next quarter. Despite the lockdowns in Manhattan, the company collected 80% of rent and 75% of rent in the months of April and May. The majority of the uncollected rents are from retail tenants which represent a smaller portion of the portfolio. The company is using a combination of deferral agreements and aggressively pursuing unpaid rent to shore up its collections. Despite the impressive results in Q1, we need to keep in mind that long-term rental revenues will be dependent on how NYC will recover as a city.

There is also another risk in Empire State Realty Trust’s revenues that is not so obvious at first. The company derives a substantial portion of its revenue, $128 million in 2019, from the observation deck operations of the Empire State Building. In 2019, this represented roughly 17% of the company’s revenue. Despite being classified as an “office building”, revenues from the Empire State Building observation deck are wholly tourism-dependent (i.e., not fixed payment leases). With international tourism virtually non-existent, this segment will not be earning anything in the short term. Imagine losing 17% of a company’s revenue, that is a pretty significant hit to earnings. The observation deck has some seasonality with regard to its revenues, with the majority of revenue earned in Q2 and Q3. Taking this into account, I expect Q2 2020 to be much worse than the same period last year.

New York City rents could be in decline for the foreseeable future

It's hard not to imagine NYC as the eminent business and cultural hub. The city has recovered from tragedy in the past; however, some experts fear that the economic damage from the lockdowns may be permanent. Around May, the Independent Budget Office reported that the city lost up to 400,000 jobs. Populations in NYC’s richest neighborhoods declined by 40% between March 1 and May 1 as wealthy residents fled the city. The dire situation left by the coronavirus was only exacerbated by the rioting that happened these last few weeks.

As discussed in my previous article, I believe that there are certain characteristics of NYC that make it susceptible to a second wave of the coronavirus compared to other cities. This is due to the density of the city (at 27,000 people per square mile, the highest in the US) as well as its reliance on the subway system. These factors will surely hit the retail and tourism sectors and overall make New York a less desirable place to set up a business.

The company is facing multiple tailwinds

Apart from the challenges of being located in NYC, the company also faces tailwinds from the slowdown in international tourism as 17% of the company’s revenue is tied to the Empire State Building observation deck. I believe the tourism industry will experience a multi-year slowdown; as such, I’ve recommended against investing in stocks in this sector unless at a substantial discount.

I believe that international tourism will be particularly hard hit. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, international borders remain closed/partially closed to non-essential travel. Furthermore, countries could require travelers to isolate themselves for a few days upon arrival, making leisure travel all but impossible.

A significant portion (64%) of the Empire State Building's observation deck revenues are from international tourists. I do not think domestic tourism will be able to account for the shortfall if this source of revenue dries up. I also don’t think that NYC will have a lot of domestic tourists as the city was a coronavirus hotspot and has been faced with recent difficulties regarding law and order as discussed above.

Company investor presentation

Valuation

Given the risk factors, the first thing we need to do is to check the company’s liquidity position. Based on Empire State Realty’s latest release, the company has roughly $1 billion in cash against total debt of $2.5 billion. Despite seeming to have a good cash position, it should be noted that a substantial portion of the company’s debt is short term in nature and thus may need to be repaid or roll-over. Roughly $954 million worth of principal is due in the next five years. While the amount of cash the company has is roughly in line with other REITs I have examined, we shouldn’t assume that the company is in a cash advantaged situation ready to pick up assets in a real estate market downturn.

Company Q1 2020 - 10-Q

As I typically do with my REIT analysis, I check the company’s financial ratios to get a measure of its financial flexibility and long-term viability. I do this by looking at the total liability to total assets, net debt to EBITDA, and dividend payout to FFO.

The total liabilities/total assets percentage is an indicator of debt serviceability and leverage. Empire State Realty Trust based on the information from the latest 10-Q has total liabilities/total assets of 60.3% ($2.8 billion divided by $4.7 billion) indicating high levels of debt. The net debt to EBITDA ratio is used to examine the firm's debt levels relative to its cash earnings. Based on the company's presentation and disclosures, as of Q1 2020 and full year 2019, Empire State Realty had a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.4x and 4.1x, respectively (for an average of 4.25x).

However, we need to adjust this company calculated ratio due to the weakness of the observation deck revenue of the Empire State Building. In 2019, the company had observatory revenue of $129 million and observatory expenses of $34 million. So, assuming a 50% decline in the medium-term revenues for the observatory (remember international tourists alone account for 64% so this could be conservative), we can calculate an EBITDA for the observatory of $30.5 million (a decrease of $98.5 million from 2019 observatory revenue).

The decrease of observatory related EBITDA of $98.5 million represents a huge 28% decrease from 2019 EBITDA of $348 million. Adjusting the net debt/EBITDA of 4.25x by dividing it by 0.72 (or 1 - 28%) gives us an adjusted net debt/ EBITDA of 5.9x which is at the lower end of the spectrum.

Company 2019 -10-K

Since REITs are required to distribute most of their taxable net income to shareholders through dividend payments, the funds from operations payout ratio ("Dividends/FFO") is calculated in order to check if the REIT can meet this obligation moving forward. In 2019, Empire State Realty had FFO per share of $0.9 and a dividend of $0.105 per month (annualized to $0.42) gives us a payout ratio of 47%, which is good for a REIT.

Looking at Moody's methodology for REITs, overall, I believe the company scores at the below-average end of the quality spectrum (rating score of B).

Moody's Methodology for REITs (Registration required)

Empire State Realty Trust’s yield is about 6.1% at the current share price of $6.85. The current yield is roughly much higher than the iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) which is my benchmark. The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF is currently yielding 3.9% and has a P/CF ratio of 13.8x. Empire State Realty Trust at the current share price of $6.85 (and FFO of $0.9) gives it a P/CF ratio of 7.6x. However, applying the same adjustment we did to EBITDA to account for the loss of tourism-related revenue by dividing this by 0.72, we get a P/CFx multiple of 10.57x.

Empire State Realty Trust is cheaper than the benchmark index (10.57x vs. 13.8x); however, not by much. I typically view REIT as a "safe" vehicle for recurring yields, so this company raises all sorts of red flags for me. Given the exposure of the company to the general landscape of NYC as well as exposure to the tourism sector, I believe that chasing the additional yield is not really worth it. As discussed above, the financial metrics of the firm are below average, and given the headwinds, this is a hard avoid from me.