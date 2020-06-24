SB was well prepared for the worst of times, but good times have unexpectedly arrived instead.

Shipping is a tough sector where operators must prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Things looked very bleak for Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) as the Baltic Dry Index hit a low of just 393 in May. Even for a low cost operator such as SB, dry bulk spot leasing rates were now well below operating costs. Fortunately, SB was well prepared for the worst. The company had built up a huge cash hoard, pushed back debt maturities, kept balance sheet leverage reasonable and avoided ordering new ships. The COVID-19 virus had reduced demand to ship major dry bulk cargos such as coal and iron ore. SB was prepared for this severe slump to continue for several more quarters. Fortunately, that didn't happen. The BDI had its best week ever to close at 1,555 on 6/19/2020. The gains continued with the BDI at 1,617 as of 6/23/2020.

With spot leasing rates now at solidly profitable levels, income investors may want to take a closer look at Safe Bulkers, Inc. PERP PFD SER C (SB.PC) and Safe Bulkers, Inc. PERP PFD SER D (SB.PD). This article provides the top ten reasons to consider SB.PD and also discusses the major risks.

What is SB.PD?

SB.PD is a par $25 cumulative preferred issue with an 8% coupon. Dividends are paid quarterly, and SB.PD now yields 10.4% at a recent price of $19.23. Dividends are qualified and SB.PD does NOT issue a K-1. SB.PD is a perpetual issue, which means that the company is not required to call it. The company has the option to call SB.PD at par any time, but this is not a concern with the issue trading well below par. See prospectus for additional details. Average daily trading volume is typically only around 6K shares. Use limit orders and patience when trading.

How does SB.PC compare to SB.PD?

Safe Bulkers Inc. 8% Cum Red Perp Pfd Shs Series C (NYSE:SB.PC) is a very similar par $25 cumulative preferred issue. SB.PC is equal in seniority to SB.PD, and both issues have an 8% coupon. The covenants are extremely similar. See prospectus for details. SB-PC is a somewhat smaller and less actively traded issue. There are 2.3 million shares of SB.PC outstanding as compared to 3.2 million shares of SB.PD. Average daily trading volume is typically only around 4K shares.

1. Excellent liquidity

Strong liquidity is always an important consideration for high yield investors. This is especially true during these uncertain times. As noted in the Q1 earnings report:

"As of May 29, 2020, we had liquidity of $127.2 million consisting of $108.0 million in cash and bank time deposits, $19.2 million in restricted cash, having taken delivery and drawn down the financing of our newbuild."

2. Moderate near term debt maturities

Near term debt maturities are very moderate. There is currently only $44.1 million of debt maturing in 2020 and $72.4 million of debt maturing in 2021. See page #20 of the Q1 investor presentation. These are secured debt maturities backed by ships. As such, they are likely to be refinanced without a substantial impact on the company's strong liquidity.

3. Normalized preferred dividend coverage of about 2.4X

There are currently 2.3 million shares of SB.PC and 3.2 million shares of SB.PD outstanding. The combined 8% quarterly dividend on SB.PC and SB.PD totals $2.8 million. Q1 2020 interest costs were $7.0 million. Q1 2020 adjusted EBIDTA was $9.4 million. Therefore Q1 2020 preferred dividend coverage was: 9.4 / (7.0 + 2.8) = 0.96X

The preferred dividend was only 96% covered in Q1 2020, but this was the worst quarter of the down cycle. Slightly better results are expected in Q2 2020 and far stronger results are expected in Q3 and Q4.

Overall 2020 results for SB should look a lot like 2019 results. 2019 also started off with very weak shipping rates followed by a strong rebound in the second half. Adjusted EBIDTA was $94.1 million for 2019. Therefore normalized preferred dividend coverage is about:

94.1 / 4(7.0 + 2.8) = 2.4X

4. Environmental leader

As of 5/29/20, SB reported that scrubbers have been installed in 18 ships and an additional 2 scrubbers will be installed shortly. This represents nearly half its fleet of 41 vessels. Analysts have estimated that only 6% of the global fleet will be equipped with scrubbers by the end of 2020. Scrubbers provide environmental and cost advantages by enabling cheaper high sulfur fuels to be burned while minimizing the emission of harmful sulpher oxides and nitrogen oxides gases.

5. Significant insider ownership

SB is a family company. As noted in the 20F annual report filed on 3/25/2020 (see page #75), the Hajioannou family owns approximately 50.4% of the SB common stock. Insiders also own 25K shares of SB.PC and 137K shares of SB.PD. It's always very comforting for preferred stock investors to see substantial insider ownership such as this.

6. Low cost operations

SB is a very low cost operator and this provides a competitive advantage during down cycles. As detailed in the Q1 Investor Presentation (see Page #21) Q1 2020 daily operating costs were only $3,596 per vessel including dry docking costs. Daily administrative costs were only $1.156 per vessel.

These low operating and administrative costs enabled SB to generate positive adjusted EBIDTA in Q1 even with a depressed time charter equivalent daily rate of just $9,417. The TCE will be far higher in Q3 and Q4 with the BDI now at 1,617.

7. Focus on improving balance sheet

SB has not paid a common stock dividend since 2015. Management has been focused on strengthening the balance sheet for the last several years. This conservative management outlook is positive for preferred stock holders.

8. Low interest rates reduce costs

All of SB's debt is comprised of low cost secured loans. Q1 2020 interest costs were $7.0 million on $610 million of consolidated debt for an average borrowing cost of only 4.6%. This low cost debt helps SB to keep overall costs down.

Interest costs should decline even further going forward. Interest rate swap agreements have been used to help lock in low interest rates. As per the Q1 earnings report:

"In March 2020, the Company entered into five pay-fixed, receive-variable interest rate derivative contracts commencing March 2020 and maturing September 2024, at an average fixed rate of 0.765% and for an aggregate notional amount of $60 million.

In May 2020, the Company entered into a further pay-fixed, receive-variable interest rate derivative contract commencing May 2020 and maturing May 2025, at a fixed rate of 0.40% and for a notional amount of $10 million."

9. No new ships are on order

Ordering new ships during uncertain economic times can be quite risky. SB has focused on improving their balance sheet rather than expansion. As noted in the Q1 earnings report:

"In April 2020, the Company took delivery from an unaffiliated seller of a Japanese built, 85,000 dwt, resale, newbuild vessel named Troodos Oak. The Company does not have any other newbuilds on order or capital expenditure requirements in relation to orderbook."

10. Potential for capital appreciation

At a recent price of $19.24, the par $25 SB.PD is trading at a 23% discount. Income investors could be rewarded with significant capital gains if favorable dry bulk sector conditions continue.

What are the major risks?

See the annual report for a more detailed discussion of risks. Here are some of the major risks as I see them. Iron ore, coal and grains are the major dry bulk cargos. As we saw earlier this year, the demand to ship iron ore and coal can be reduced by a global recession, pandemic or other economic disruptions. Global coal usage could decline due to increased concerns about carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas. Despite these concerns, China continues to rapidly build new coal fired generation plants.

Conclusions

While it is gratifying to see the dry bulk sector bounding so quickly, SB was clearly well prepared for a much longer slump. That was no accident and comes down to good management. That may be the most important factor of all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long sb.pc, sb.pd. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.