This is a follow-up to my prior article on NGL. NGL Energy Partners: This 'Pipeline' Is Low On Liquidity And Full Of Bankruptcy Risk (NYSE:NGL). NGL is a highly levered MLP facing substantial bankruptcy risk. My short call has been wrong so far on price movement given the increase in all the MLPs. The fundamentals for NGL's earnings, though, have not changed. In my prior article I warned that NGL’s largest counterparty on Grand Mesa may file for bankruptcy and reject their transportation contracts – this just occurred last week, and this article will explain how this major development will likely affect NGL.

Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG), NGL’s anchor shipper on Grand Mesa, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 14, 2020 and subsequently filed a motion to reject their above-market Grand Mesa transportation contracts. A hearing on the contract rejection is scheduled for July 7th. I believe the ultimate outcome will be a renegotiated contract with >50% lower volumes and tariffs.

Why hasn’t NGL press released the rejection of their largest and most valuable pipeline contract?

NGL receives $97mm revenue from XOG based on a minimum volume commitment (MVC) of 61.8k barrels per day (bpd) and a $4.31 tariff. XOG is forecasting crude oil volumes of ~30k bpd, or less than half the current MVC level. Market rates for DJ Basin takeaway are ~$2.00 and there is ample supply on competing pipelines. No shipper is going to sign up for long-term capacity in this environment, and even contracting new walk-up barrels will be challenging. My base case assumes NGL retains 30k volumes with XOG at a $2.00 tariff. All-in, this implies a $75mm decrease in NGL’s EBITDA.

XOG may also simply decide to move all its volumes to a competing pipeline, leaving Grand Mesa with a sudden ~60k bpd shortage and an even greater EBITDA decline. Grand Mesa may also lose all XOG volumes if Occidental Petroleum (OXY) or Noble Energy (NBL) purchase XOG’s acreage out of bankruptcy. OXY, through Western Midstream Partners (WES), and NBL, through Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX), own stakes in Saddlehorn and White Cliffs. These producers would likely shift XOG’s production to pipelines they partially own.

Source: NGL and XOG SEC filings and earnings transcripts; FERC filings

XOG Production Forecast:

Note XOG’s crude oil production volumes in 2018 and 2019 were 40k and 42k bpd, respectively.

Source: XOG Investor Presentation

New Grand Mesa Disclosure:

Source: NGL Fiscal 2020 10-K

Isn’t Grand Mesa a Strategic Asset for Producers?

Management claimed that Grand Mesa is an important asset for DJ Basin producers, given it was “built for them” and that they are “strong partners”. As I will illustrate below, the region faces both declining production volumes and already ample takeaway capacity.

Source: NGL Fiscal Q3’20 Earnings Transcript

Ample DJ Basin Takeaway Capacity

Current DJ Basin crude takeaway capacity is approximately 540k bpd, split between Grand Mesa (150k), Saddlehorn (190k), White Cliffs (100k), and Pony Express (100k). Takeaway capacity is increasing to 640k by the end of this year once the Saddlehorn expansion is complete. Current DJ Basin crude production is ~500k bpd and I expect it to decline to below 400k bpd next year based on the recent pullback in drilling activity as producers reduce capital expenditures, as well as the high (60%) base rate production decline for DJ Basin wells. Drilling rig count in the DJ Basin has already decreased >80% YoY. The availability of takeaway capacity at lower rates from competing pipelines will enable XOG to significantly reduce the tariff on its Grand Mesa contract with NGL, or simply move all its volumes to a competing pipeline.

DJ Basin Crude Production:

DJ Basin Well Production Decline Rates:

Source: ShaleProfile | Shale Oil and Gas Production & Completion Data

Saddlehorn

I estimate Saddlehorn will have up to ~70k bpd of uncommitted capacity available for XOG by year end – more than double XOG’s expected production.

Grand Mesa and Saddlehorn are the same physical pipeline from Lucerne, to Platteville, to Cushing. XOG uses a combination of pipelines and trucking to transport its barrels to Lucerne. XOG could easily truck its barrels slightly further South to Platteville where it can access Saddlehorn's loading point.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

Saddlehorn currently has 190k bpd of capacity and is being expanded in late 2020 by 100k bpd, for a total capacity of 290k bpd. Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), a 30% owner in Saddlehorn, recently disclosed that 75% of this capacity is secured by long-term commitments, implying available spot capacity of ~70k bpd. MMP also noted they do not expect any Saddlehorn spot barrels given the current differentials and production outlook for the rest of the year, which suggests this capacity should be available for XOG.

Source: Magellan Midstream Q4’19 and Q1’20 Earnings Transcripts

The volume commitments for Saddlehorn’s expansion had a 7+ year term and a $1.65 tariff for Platteville shipments, down from $4.00 for the legacy commitments. MMP expressly noted the lower rate is “consistent with more current market pricing.” These commitments were also negotiated in July 2019 before COVID and the sharp sell-off in commodity prices, so pricing for firm transport may have decreased since then.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners

White Cliffs

White Cliffs is another competing pipeline with 100k bpd of capacity to transport crude from Platteville to Cushing. XOG could truck its barrels to Platteville to access White Cliffs. I estimate White Cliffs currently has 50k bpd of uncommitted capacity, and 80k bpd by year-end after legacy contracts expire this July and October.

Source: Alpha Magnet analysis based on SemGroup disclosure

White Cliffs Contract Structure:

Source: SemGroup Q2’15 and Q3’17 Earnings Presentations

White Cliffs publicly disclosed that they expect their crude volumes to decline once the legacy contracts expire. 42k bpd of committed volumes on White Cliffs expired last August. That same month, the company announced a new five year contract for 20k bpd at a $2.00 tariff and has not announced any new contracts since then, implying a net 22k bpd decrease in committed volumes. White Cliffs has 30k bpd of contracts expiring in a few months – these volumes alone can accommodate XOG’s expected production.

White Cliffs also announced a reduced $2.20 “temporary” volume incentive rate effective July 1, 2019 available to anyone shipping a mere 3k bpd. White Cliffs publicly disclosed that transported volumes would decline if they canceled the “temporary” incentive rates. As expected, this year they maintained the low volume incentive rate despite the NGL conversion reducing crude takeaway capacity by 80k bpd. They also opted to keep the incentive rate flat this year, while increasing all other rates by the FERC’s allowed 2% index adjustment.

In a few months, only 20% of White Cliff’s crude volumes will come from committed contracts, all while DJ Basin production is plummeting and the market is oversupplied with takeaway capacity. I believe White Cliffs will happily offer XOG $2.00 or less to transport their crude.

Source: FERC

White Cliffs Disclosure:

Source: FERC

What About the Rest of Grand Mesa’s Shippers?

Grand Mesa’s other shippers are paying an exorbitant ~$5.40 / barrel. These other shippers are mostly smaller operators and like all producers in the DJ Basin, they will likely face declining production. NGL even said that none of their Grand Mesa shippers are investment grade, so I would not be surprised if other shippers face similar financial distress to XOG.

This provides good visibility that NGL’s EBITDA will decline by $75mm from XOG rejecting their contracts and having much lower production, but over time the same thing will happen to Grand Mesa’s other shippers – either through bankruptcy or contract expiration – which will lower NGL’s EBITDA by an additional $100mm. As shown below, NGL is highly levered and faces substantial bankruptcy risk.

Source: FERC

Source: NGL Call Discussing Oaktree Investment – April 22, 2016

Potential Covenant Breach

As of March 31, 2020, NGL’s leverage ratio based on their highly adjusted covenant EBITDA was 4.86x on an LTM basis, and 4.98x on a MRQ’A basis. Adjusting for $100mm of remaining consideration payable related to the Mesquite acquisition, $89mm of accrued capital expenditures, and $23mm of cash increases the leverage ratio to 5.11x LTM and 5.24x MRQ’A. NGL’s total leverage covenant was 5.75x until this quarter (6/30/20) when it stepped down to 5.50x. NGL is now at risk of breaching its leverage covenant if their EBITDA declines by more than ~$30-50mm, as illustrated below. Given the expected ~$75mm EBITDA impact from XOG rejecting their contracts and having lower production, I believe NGL will likely exceed its leverage covenant and need to seek an amendment from lenders or attempt to restructure its debt. This will be challenging in the current environment, and exposes NGL to substantial bankruptcy risk.

Source: NGL Fiscal 2020 10-K

Covenant EBITDA - Page 8

Risk

The primary risk to the thesis is a dramatic increase in drilling activity in the DJ and Permian Basins. This would require much, much higher oil prices.

Borrow Rates

Borrow rates for NGL common stock are currently expensive, reflecting the inherent risks present in NGL’s business model and accounting.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.