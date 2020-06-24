After all, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment accounts only for 1% of the company’s overall revenues and is not considered to be a strategic asset in the hands of AT&T.

Last week, reports started to surface about the possible sale of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (NYSEARCA:WBIE), which belongs to AT&T (NYSE:T), for $4 billion. By generating $2 billion in revenues in 2019, WBIE is about to be sold at 2x of its total sales. We believe that this is the right move for AT&T to make and the timing of this sale is perfect. As the gaming industry is experiencing its strongest growth in the last decade, there's a real chance to sell the company's gaming unit for the desired price and there are already several buyers that are willing to acquire it right away.

Unlike the movie business, gaming is a very different beast. By not having a real foothold in the industry, AT&T will have a hard time competing with already established publishers like Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). By selling WBIE to one of them, AT&T will be able to focus on its core projects that are related to 5G and streaming businesses and decrease its high debt burden. After all, WBIE account only for 1% of the company's overall revenues and is not considered to be a strategic asset in the hands of AT&T. Thereby, selling it makes perfect sense.

Why Selling Makes Sense

In the next few years, the gaming industry will grow at a CAGR of 8.3% and will be worth $200.8 billion in 2023. Despite this growth, there's no guarantee that WBIE will be able to grow its revenues at the same rate. Back in 2015, its annual revenues were $2.2 billion, and in 2019 they were only $2 billion. In Q1, its gaming revenues were only $365 million, down 8.5% Y/Y. Considering this, we believe that selling the unit for $4 billion will benefit AT&T. While publishers like Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Electronic Arts are trading at price-to-sales multiples of 5x-6x, their valuations are justified in our opinion. Over the last few decades, they've created multiple gaming franchises that continue to generate massive profits to this day. At the same time, WBIE doesn't have a triple-A gaming franchise that could compete with franchises like GTA, Battlefield, Call of Duty, or others. Its portfolio mainly consists of titles from the Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Lego series that generally don't perform as well as movies from the same series.

Since 2017, AT&T's stock underperformed against the S&P 500. While the acquisition of Time Warner helped the company to gain a strategic advantage in the entertainment business, it also increased the company's debt burden. With around $160 billion in debt, AT&T is the most debted company in the world. Considering that AT&T plans to sustain its 6.8% dividend yield and slowly unwind its debt, gaining an additional $4 billion from the sale of WBIE will help the company to achieve its goals.

Chart: Bloomberg

By not having any major titles and generating only $2 billion in revenue in 2019, WBIE accounts only for 1% of AT&T's business. By selling it, AT&T will be able to focus on its core assets and goals like achieving nationwide 5G coverage in the next couple of months. Considering that in 2020 AT&T's Capex is expected to be somewhere around $20 billion, a small gaming unit has no strategic value to the overall company.

By reading the company's latest statement on its newly launched streaming service HBO Max, we could safely say that AT&T is more interested in reaching its 50 million subscriber goal in five years rather than focusing all of its attention on video games. In the upcoming years, AT&T will be fighting with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) for its own place under the sun and that leaves no room for WBIE to shine. That's why the sale of the gaming unit makes sense right now.

There's also every reason to believe that the deal will happen anytime soon. Thanks to the pressure from Eliott Management, which has a $3.2 billion stake in the company, AT&T is now more keen on listening to its shareholders. While a lot of people criticize AT&T for the spin-off of some of Time Warner assets, we need to remember that not every piece of the newly purchased company is useful to the ultimate goal that AT&T wants to achieve.

As for the potential buyers of WBIE, there are a couple of them. The first company is Electronic Arts, which sits with $5.74 billion in cash reserves and it makes sense for it to purchase AT&T's gaming unit. The publisher is already developing games that are based on popular franchises like Star Wars, Battlefield, and others, and adding Warner Bros. titles to its portfolio will benefit it in the long-term. The second potential acquirer is Take-Two. While Take-Two has only $2 billion in cash, it could raise additional funds and also purchase WBIE. This will help it to establish a stronger presence in the gaming field, as it's currently the third biggest publisher in size after Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts.

To summarize, we believe that AT&T is doing the right thing by selling WBIE and focusing more on its core assets. At the same time, a $4 billion price tag is a reasonable price that already attracted several buyers and we believe that it's a matter of time before a deal gets reached. By being the most leveraged company in the world, AT&T needs to quickly unwind businesses that have little to no impact on its overall operations and WBIE fits into that category.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.