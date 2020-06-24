Sustainability, Regeneration And Profit (Podcast)

Uruguay was the first country to legalize cannabis and where Kevin Nafte and Andrea Krell, married co-founders of YVY Life Sciences, decided to plant their sustainable, organic cannabis company.
They join the show to discuss why problematic banking for cannabis companies exists in Uruguay, what to expect this year from Latin America, and the benefits of having Facundo Garretón on board.
We also cover having to deal with regulatory roll out despite legalization, teaching cannabis cultivation to farmers, and the benefits of rich soil and agricultural innovation.
Kevin Nafte and Andrea K. Krell are married cofounders of YVY Life Sciences, which produces sustainable and high quality cannabis products using an innovative agricultural model. Kevin is head of Partnerships & Innovation, and prior to that was Head of Operations at Flow Kana, the largest cannabis distribution company in California. Andrea is CEO at YVY and previously founded Microfy, a microfinance NGO as well as a co-founder at Parko, a tech startup in Israel.
- 5:30 - Kevin met Andrea, originally from Uruguay, in Tel Aviv. He was working with governments doing online initiatives. Andrea was in high tech, moved to California for that job, once there Kevin learned the cannabis business after finding relief from cannabis with his autoimmune condition. Worked at Flow Kana, got to know the small farms growing cannabis - focused on retail delivery service, then went into B2B, developed processing center in California, then learned cultivation while living off the grid in Humboldt County. Took that knowledge of how to scale and how to grow cannabis into Uruguay, the first country to legalize cannabis. Started YVY Life Sciences a few years ago, modeled on small sustainable, organic cannabis farms. Last year YVY cultivated with 3 farms, provided them with genetics and provided training for growing cannabis. This year looking to expand to 10 farms, producing around 3 tons of high CBD flower.
- 15:00 - Regenerative soil - very rich soil in Uruguay but last few years have seen a drought, losing quality in soil, because soil up in Humboldt wasn't good, learned techniques how to improve quality of soil. Educational center and processing center. Uruguay started as a recreational market - 3 channels for consumers (only flower and it's only for citizens, no industry for tourists): buy at pharmacy (THC amount is limited), cannabis clubs (allowed to grow 100 plants with no THC limits), and growing at home. Then realized how much potential in the medicinal side as well. Laws were broad which allows the market to expand, but have now run into regulatory issues with bottlenecking licenses, which have recently curbed exports. Now in final stages of helping government finalize exporting regulations.
- 20:00 - Not a lot of genetics in Uruguay, had to import from Switzerland this past year. Starting R&D project, brought many strains from all over the worlds, testing which work best in Uruguay. Looking to get more high CBD genetics from Europe and US. Based on Uruguay regulations, growing CBD cultivation must be kept separate from THC cultivation. Now Uruguay looking to build out R&D value, especially as they look to compete with other LatAm countries.
- 25:00 - Emphasis on sustainable brand - the future of the industry is in brands. YVY is targeting the wellness industry, focused on cultivation within small, sustainable farms, looking to export that model to other LatAm countries, and eventually globally. Building a brand is based on cultivation practices, around organic, sustainable regenerative growing of high quality flower.
- 28:00 - Facundo Garretón, former senator in Argentinian government, and successful entrepreneur. Had previous bad experiences with other investors, went into survival mode, but meeting Facundo undo really helped with his government and business experience. Provides so much value to YVY; finalizing advisory board with smart money investors. Even before Facundo came on board had all these ideas for YVY. He also helped with raising capital - if not for that, capital raising during COVID would have been impossible.
- 31:00 - How YVY decided which farms to partner with - not having used agro chemicals or pesticides for last four years; profile of farmers, how much discipline is required, need to be active partners in growing, especially for certification requirements. Past year was like a pilot year where they tested their assumptions. What they learned from that about growing rich terpene CBD flower. Also technology key part of their model.
- 37:30 - Best cannabis is grown outdoors, full terpene profile, under the sun in high quality living soils and in small batches. Impossible to have quality when growing huge amounts of the plant. Important to grow cannabis in its natural ecosystem.
- 42:00 - No current plans to go public. Experience has taught them to keep it lean and simple until they have real revenue coming in, maybe then they'd IPO, but going directly to he capital markets without having one plant in the ground is a plan they don't agree with. They want to build a team with real revenue with real growing happening and then looking to possible strategic partners. Because they partner with farms their CapEx is nonexistent, benefit of not being vertically integrated.
- 47:00 - Latin America cannabis scene - a lot of countries looking at cannabis as possible relief to widespread economic downturns. Lot going on in general - Mexico implementation got delayed but hoping to see something in rec by end of the year; Brazil legalized importation of extracts, focusing on pharma industry, it will be a key market. Same with Argentina, huge potential, no real regulations aside from a Northern province for R&D, but government looking at potential regulations by end of 2020. Already huge potential in the LatAm area. Colombia also on par with Uruguay in terms of growing conditions and strong companies. Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay all close to new regulations as well. COVID will push more countries to speed up cannabis regulations.