Sustainability, Regeneration And Profit (Podcast)

Summary

Uruguay was the first country to legalize cannabis and where Kevin Nafte and Andrea Krell, married co-founders of YVY Life Sciences, decided to plant their sustainable, organic cannabis company.

They join the show to discuss why problematic banking for cannabis companies exists in Uruguay, what to expect this year from Latin America, and the benefits of having Facundo Garretón on board.

We also cover having to deal with regulatory roll out despite legalization, teaching cannabis cultivation to farmers, and the benefits of rich soil and agricultural innovation.