Just over 6 weeks after Norwegian (NCLH) raised red flags within the cruise industry by announcing “substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern” alongside a simultaneous multibillion-dollar capital raise, Carnival (CCL, CUK) issued a less serious warning about its liquidity alongside its preliminary Q2 results. Even though Carnival does acknowledge that liquidity could hit a crunch point if customer demand remains low for an extended period, Carnival has no issues with remaining a going concern.

Carnival’s earnings on June 18 still showed a large negative impact from the outbreak as well as a lasting impact. The quarter showed an adjusted net loss of $2.4 billion, or ($3.30) per share with revenues just a meager $700 million compared to the $4.8 billion earned in the year-ago quarter.

Cruises were “in a pause for a majority of the second quarter” and Carnival is unsure of “when it will return to normal operations.” As all of the cruise companies are still in this limbo, Carnival’s little warning in the earnings release that “the longer the pause in guest operations continues the greater the impact on the company's liquidity and financial position [will be]” points to potential liquidity issues farther on in the future should the situations around the virus and cruise cancellations persist.

In fact, we have been seeing some more changes/updates to some of Carnival’s lines in regards to pause dates throughout the quarter. Costa and AIDA announced May 27 that a pause in operations would be extended until July 31 – AIDA has offered payment reimbursements plus 10% bonuses bookable out to December 31, 2021 for any AIDA trip and for myAIDA on-board services and excursions. Back on May 4, P&O announced extensions of its pause until August 31, refunding customers either in full or in future credit plus onboard credit. More recently on June 9, Cunard is extending pauses until November 1 and November 23 and is providing guests a 125% credit redeemable until December 31, 2021.

Carnival announced the extension of pauses for its North American operations up until September 15 (extended two weeks from the previous August 31 date). However, recent developments within coronavirus case numbers popping higher in southeastern states within the younger population shows that we still have not done enough to prevent or slow the spread, even as many are seemingly starting to forget about the virus.

It goes both ways - some people will argue that there isn’t a second wave and that there won’t be one, some will say that there is one and we’re already starting to see it as cases rise. Either way, as long as the virus still coexists within our society, the cruises are on thin ice in regards to sailing orders, and cancellations and further extensions could still be possible. We don’t know what will happen with viral development once the summer months end. Cruise lines are still looking to be optimistic for when sailing will resume, as they should be, in order to generate revenue again.

Carnival is looking to phase in a return to full sailings, with beginning sailings starting from “easily accessible homeports.” By phasing in returns, full line capacity will still be gradual, as the number of ships sailing as well as ports in use is planned to gradually uptick until the full fleet can sail. Carnival is also taking advanced steps in its plans to optimize capacity through reducing fleet size by expediting the sale of 6 ships; capacity will still be lower from the phase-in as well as delays in new ship orders.

With capacity expected to be lower when sailing resumes, Carnival must keep an eye on its liquidity and financial standing. Carnival reported that it had about $7.6 billion in liquidity available, and will be looking to enhance that in the future, pointing to debt refinancing as a potential outlet ($2.4 billion in outstanding maturities due in the next 12 months [half in the next 6] is expected to be refinanced). $8.8 billion in committed export credit facilities is available for ship deliveries for the next three years. Cash burn for the second half of 2020 is expected to remain in line with estimates at about $650 million per month.

Calculating using those two numbers give ~11.7 months of liquidity, assuming no changes to either available liquidity or to cash burn. However, it seems unlikely that will be the case even 8 months from now. Carnival is already looking to acquire new sources of liquidity – could be through equity offerings, new debt issue, or refinancing, as already stated. Cash burn will remain throughout the rest of 2020 – about 5 more months – as “all of its ships [are expected] to reach their full pause status during the third quarter.” 62 are in full pause as of May 31, representing nearly 60% of Carnival’s full fleet.

With this in mind, the third quarter will still show large burn rates, about $250 million per month once all ships are in a paused status. But Carnival is planning on sailing some ships at some point in the third quarter if it is allowed. Right. So if that is the case, Carnival could face some higher costs associated with resumption to sailing – staffing, cleaning, food/drink, etc., on top of the cash burn that it is already expecting. So there is a chance that Carnival’s expected cash burn could be at the top range of what it has stated, and maybe even higher for a couple of months.

Even so, liquidity does remain high, providing for about a year in a zero-revenue environment, holding current conditions constant; yet Carnival is looking forward to some revenues within the upcoming 12-month frame. Customer deposits at the end of the second quarter totaled $2.9 billion, but only $475 million of that is near term (6 months). So revenues are primarily deferred to later dates and later cruises, 2021 and later.

Carnival stated that “two-thirds of 2021 bookings were new bookings” with the remainder of those bookings coming from applications of future cruise credits offered to customers whose sailings were affected. Out of those affected, nearly half requested cash refunds – when Carnival is offering credits for cruises and onboard expenses, up to 125% value, those requesting cash refunds might not be sailing again. Yet Carnival is still seeing “growing demand from new bookings for 2021,” but be aware that full year booking volumes are “running meaningfully behind the prior year.”

Although the booking volumes are still down significantly compared to previous year figures, that is to be expected given the circumstances. But for Carnival to be seeing two-thirds of 2021 bookings from new bookings as opposed to from credits shows that there could be faith within prospective cruisers that sailing will be safe by then and within the company that a majority of ships will be back in service with no further pauses.

Revenues and earnings for the third quarter are still likely to be impacted by the developments in pauses and viral outbreaks remaining a possibility for the fall and winter months. But revenues are showing signs of a start of a rebound from the new bookings and uptick in demand for 2021. And should revenues start to rebound, and cash flow from operations increases, liquidity should ease, and Carnival should not have to face a similar warning as Norwegian.

To reiterate, Carnival has about 11.7 months of liquidity currently available in a long-term zero revenue environment estimated using its expected cash burn rate of $650 million per month. That number could vary month to month as Carnival still needs to fully pause a good portion of its fleet, and remove some ships from paused status to resume operations. Carnival is seeing higher demand for 2021 cruises, and 2020 cruises could be sailing by as early as August/September assuming the current pauses are not extended again. Debt refinancing is already in the works, with $2.4 billion maturing in the upcoming 12-month period planned, but that could come at a higher interest rate and a higher future interest expense associated. Earnings will take a long time to recover to pre-pandemic levels, but Carnival’s current liquidity picture should leave little doubt within Carnival continuing as a going concern.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.