Yesterday, as I noted in my article on Antero Resources (AR), I haven't been super focused on my two favorite natural gas names, as I have making money in different places. That said, I did write up Range Resources Corp.'s (RRC) Q1 2020 results for my Marketplace readers a while back and figured it was time to share it with the free site.

For context and to jog readers' memories, upon return from my 14-month writing sabbatical, I wrote these two articles on Range Resources:

As you can see, RRC opened at $2.64 per share on April 6th and closed at $8.03 per share on June 8th. So, if readers bought RRC shares on April 6th and high ticked it on June 8th, they made over 200% on their money in two months' time! I sensed that RRC was somewhat overbought in short term back on June 8th, but I didn't sell my legacy shares.

(Source: Fidelity)

Anyway, let's review the Range Resources Corp. story.

The thesis in a nutshell

Range Resources is one of the lowest-cost natural gas producers in all of Appalachia, and only Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) has lower costs. The company has massive reserves (so think more than a decade of drilling inventory that could be converted into commercially viable wells). Because the company was the pioneer and first to drill in the Marcellus, it had the first-mover advantage and scooped up some of the best dry and wet natural gas reserves. Notwithstanding its disastrous merger with Memorial Resources, where the company dramatically overpaid for underwhelming Haynesville assets (Memorial's management was super shady and overstated the size of the core drilling inventory due to tight spacing, which led to well siphoning from one well to the other (think of the movie There Will Be Blood)).

(Source: The Spectator)

Essentially, Range thought the Memorial acreage contained more core drilling locations, and that didn't pan out. Despite Memorial, company management has executed well.

Per Range Resources' 10-K:

Range issued 77.0 million shares of Range common stock in exchange for all outstanding shares of Memorial and the assumption of $1.2 billion of debt.

Here is how the Memorial deal looked, per the company's 10-K.

The only good part about the Memorial deal, if we are looking for silver linings, is that Range Resources issued what was then overvalued stock, so the dilution wasn't as bad as it might been if so much of the deal wasn't paid in stock. What I mean is that Range Resources paid for most of the deal with stock currency then valued at $39.37 per share.

That said, remember that in the commodity game, the lowest-cost producer with the best reserves wins.

Why The Opportunity Existed

Because of Range Resources' relatively leveraged balance sheet and the persistently low natural gas prices, driven by back-to-back exceptionally warm winters and ample natural gas supply (associated gas from oil shale drilling), there was a narrative on Wall Street that all of the dry gas companies (except Cabot) would go bankrupt, as they would be unable to economically roll over their debt. Therefore, Range Resources' 2021 and 2022 debt wall would sink the company.

Lo and behold, it got out in front of this and issued $550 million of 9.25% 2026 unsecured debt. Although the coupon was steep, the bonds are callable after two years, and the company eliminated its dividend to cover the incremental interest expense.

Moreover, as I covered in the April 5, 2020 piece, Range Resources was successful with its bank determination period in March 2020 and cut its FY 2020 capex budget to $430 million. As the company has enough production to fulfill its firm transportation commitments, it no longer has to chase expensive production growth in a low-cost natural gas environment. Moreover, the fact that Range Resources can maintain its 2.3 Bcf/e production at that low level of capex affirms the company's statements about its inherently lower base-line decline rate.

Exhibit A

(Source: All slides from RRC's April 30, 2020 presentation)

Exhibit B: The math behind its $430 million 2020 Capex

At present, after a remarkable rally, despite significant oil inventory builds, oil prices are hovering around $40.

(Source: CME Group)

This is after arguably one of its most tumultuous periods, and the outlook for falling natural gas supply hasn't been this favorable in years.

Exhibit C: Declining Natural Gas Supply

Also, from a housekeeping note, Range Resources sold an overriding royalty interest at a rate of $300 million for each 1%. So thus far, the company sold a 3.5% ORRI fir $1.05 billion ($300 million x 3.5).

Turning to the Q1 2020 Conference Call

Enclosed below are my notes and high-level takeaways:

Laser-focused on lowering its cost structure and efficiencies.

Specifically: Looking first at unit cost, Range’s unit costs have improved by $0.20 per Mcfe since the first quarter of last year. These cost improvements have resulted from a focused effort to find margin enhancing cost reductions across our various line items led by a $0.13 improvement in transportation gathering in compression and processing expense and greater than 10% improvements in both G&A and interest expense.

Issued the $550 million of 9.25% 2026 unsecured debt, which was used to take out most of its 2021 bonds and some of its 2022 bonds.

Later in the quarter, the banks reaffirmed their commitments on Range Resources' credit facility of $2.4 billion, solidifying its liquidity.

The reduced capex proves the lower decline rates inherent in Range Resources' portfolio of wells.

This level of capital efficiency has made possible because of our low well cost that are approaching $600 per foot, but it’s also driven by our shallow base decline.

Notably, and astute observers will work this out:

We are not relying on significant DUC drawdown’s or sizable prior year outspends to accomplish our 2020 plans like some other companies appear to be. Instead, our peer leading capital efficiency is sustainable into 2021 and beyond and to what we believe will be a better market for natural gas and NGLs.

Also, note that some peers like EQT Corp. (EQT) and CNX Resources (CNX) have issued expensive and dilutive convertible deals. Range Resources has bought back approximately 10 million shares (at an average of $3 per share).

Range also used its bank line to selectively buyback some debt and save interest expense.

Range has taken advantage of the dislocation in capital markets, repurchasing a cumulative $347 million in bond principal through April realizing $46 million in debt reduction. On an annualized basis, this equates to approximately $10 million in interest expense savings.

The Natural Gas Macro

If we take a step back, here is the EIA natural gas data for annual demand (see here).

Turning to the 2019 data, Electric Power accounts for 40% of overall natural gas demand. With the exception of Industrial (29.7% of 2019 demand), natural gas isn't like oil, which is a transportation fuel. So lower economic activity due to COVID-19 isn't going to ding demand that badly like it did for oil.

Exhibit D

(Source: EIA data)

Because the front-month and summer spot prices for natural gas are low (because of the current high natural gas inventories), this ensures record 2020 natural gas power burn (weather-neutral).

Exhibit E: EIA Weekly Natural Gas Inventories

(Source: CME Group)

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

(Source: EIA)

As I noted in the April 5th piece, there is still a lot of coal and nuclear electrical generation to displace. This is a major tailwind.

On other positive, if you are bullish on natural gas in 2021, Range Resources is one of the few firms that is almost entirely unhedged. So, if the 2021 natural gas curve moves to an average of $3 MMBtu or even $3.25 MMBtu, then Range Resouces' stock price will hit $10+.

Also, Range Resources' NGL profile is second only to Antero in the Marcellus Shale.

Takeaway

If you are bullish on natural gas in 2021, then Range Resources is the horse to ride, even after the nice recovery from its March 2020 lows. The company owns great low-cost and lower base-line decline reserves. Range is mostly unhedged and among the most torqued to take advantage of higher natural gas prices in 2021.

However, I haven't yet sized back up my position (in my trading account), as I am hoping for a pullback based on some overly negative and ticky-tacky sell-side coverage. Translation: The hedge funds are short and need the help of the sell side to provide "air cover" in hopes they cover their RRC short at the lowest cost to them.

My back-of-the-envelope RRC price target is still $10 per share!

Second Wind Capital is a catalyst driven/ trading oriented service with an underpinning tied to value and out of favor sectors. The hold period can range from a few days to up to six months (sometimes longer if my conviction level for a particular thesis is elevated and fundamentally and tangibly intact). Risk management perimeters will be set based on position sizing and/or stop losses. No one bats a thousand, so if you can get it right 51% of the time and you manage your risk, you will generate out-sized returns. Join now with a 2 week free trial and follow my real-time porfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.