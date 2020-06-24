The company may be overvalued based on its near-term earnings growth prospects but it does boast an attractive dividend so it pays you well to wait for the story to play out.

Renewables are likely to see significant growth over the next two decades and Eni is well-positioned to take advantage of this situation.

The company is currently focusing its efforts mostly on developing nations, but it does have some operations in developed nations too.

As I have noted in a few previous articles, European energy companies have been much more aggressive about investing into renewable energy than American ones have. This is partly due to differing attitudes between the two regions with respect to climate change. We saw this commitment among the European energy companies earlier this week as Italy's Eni (E) announced the acquisition of three planned offshore wind farms in Italy. This move puts the company alongside peer companies such as Equinor (EQNR) as one of the largest developers of offshore wind farms in the world. It may also slightly reduce the company's dependence on oil and natural gas, which is something that we like to see in the current environment.

About The Acquisition

As mentioned in the introduction, Eni announced the acquisition of three offshore wind farms in Italy on Monday. These three farms are CDGB Enrico, CDGB Laerte, and Wind Park Laterza.

Source: Upstream

The three farms are still in the planning stage and so will not immediately prove accretive to the company's revenues or cash flow but should have a beneficial effect once the farms become operational. Unfortunately, Eni did not provide an estimate of when this is expected to be the case. Eni does state though that construction is likely to begin around the end of 2021. Thus, we can expect the plants to come online sometime between late 2022 and early 2024 but it really depends on the time required to construct them. These are going to be the first wind projects to be undertaken by Eni in Italy so it is quite possible that even Eni does not know exactly how long construction will take.

Each of the three plants will consist of sixteen 2.2 megawatt turbines, which gives each of them a total capacity of 35.2 megawatts or approximately 81 gigawatt-hours annually. The average Italian home uses approximately 2,777 kilowatt-hours per year, one of the lowest of all developed countries:

Source: Enerdata via World Energy Council

Therefore, these farms will each generate enough energy to power approximately 29,168 average Italian homes for a year. While this therefore does not represent an outsized portion of the entire energy generation capacity of Italy, it is still a substantial amount of power.

The three farms are going to be constructed in the Puglia region of Italy, which is in the southeast part of the peninsula:

Source: Italy Heritage

This location certainly makes a great deal of sense. Puglia borders both the Adriatic and Ionian seas so the region enjoys reasonably strong winds that will enable the turbines to operate. Therefore, these three farms certainly offer a great deal of potential for Eni.

Eni and Renewable Power

As is the case with many other European energy majors, Eni is highly committed to reducing its carbon footprint. The company's Chief Executive Office, Claudio Descalzi, reinforces this in the press release accompanying the announcement:

Our goal is to shape a company that will sell completely decarbonized products, so that emissions will not be a concern for our end customer. We are willing to tackle the challenges for a just energy transition by drawing on all our resources and internal know-how.

The company has the stated goal of reducing its net carbon emissions by 80% over the entire product life cycle. The expansion of and development of renewable energy is one way that the company intends to achieve this goal.

In 2017, the company established a company called Eni New Energy S.p.A. to develop renewable energy sites in Italy. This is the company that actually performed the acquisition of the three wind farms that was just discussed. This was the first subsidiary of its Energy Solutions unit, which was established in 2015 to develop renewable energy technologies elsewhere in the world. The company wholly owns this entire business unit so the company is not sharing the profits of it with any external party.

Eni has been very aggressive about developing its renewable energy projects, both in wind and other technologies. The majority of its projects outside of Italy are located in Africa, although it also has projects located in Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Australia. One thing that we notice here is that many of these are developing nations. Eni states that it prefers to focus on developing nations due to the fact that these nations are much less likely to have the infrastructure in place to deliver clean energy, which is one reason why their carbon emissions are higher than those in more advanced nations according to the United Nations. Eni appears to believe that it can do more to reduce carbon emissions by building up the infrastructure in these nations.

Eni does not exclusively focus its renewable energy efforts on emerging markets, however. For example, as of the start of 2020 the company had 55 megawatts of renewable generation capacity in the United States. That amount is greater than any of the three wind farms that the company just purchased in Italy, although it is certainly not more than all three of them combined.

Eni has also been developing renewable energy plants in the developed nation of Australia. In February 2019, the company acquired the project for the construction of a 34 MWp solar plant in northern Australia. This project, which is called Katerine, is the largest solar project ever to be constructed in the Northern Territory. This is certainly a reasonable place to construct a solar power plant as the northern part of the Northern Territory is tropical savanna while the southern part is a desert. This is therefore an area of the world that receives a great deal of sunlight, which is exactly what we need for a solar power plant. It is also nice to see that Eni is not exclusively dedicated to offshore wind power but is instead willing to use a variety of different technologies as it builds out this business unit.

Why Invest in Renewables?

As I have stated in various past articles, renewable energy is likely to see significant growth over the coming years. This is partly due to various governmental policies. Largely out of fears of climate change, many governments around the world have begun implementing policies that are meant to reduce their carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. One way that they have been attempting to do this is by providing incentives for private companies to develop and deploy renewable projects and technologies.

The continuation of these policies seems likely given the current international political climate. This is likely to result in the growth of renewable energy generation capacity over the coming years. The International Energy Agency appears to agree with this viewpoint in a recent report:

Source: International Energy Agency

Eni appears likely to be able to benefit from this growth. This comes from the fact that the company has already positioned itself as a major player in the development and deployment of renewable technologies. This should thus prove to be a driver of growth going forward.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios including energy companies that are poised for growth in the renewables sectors. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a company like this, one method that we can use to value it is by looking at metric known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's forward earnings growth into account. A price-to-earnings growth ratio less than 1.0 might be a sign that the stock is undervalued relative to the company's forward growth prospects and vice versa.

Unfortunately, this metric appears to provide indications that Eni is not undervalued at its present level. According to Zacks Investment Research, Eni is likely to see its earnings decline at a 7.00% rate over the next three to five years. This unfortunately makes it impossible to value the company using this ratio. With that said though, the company does boast a reasonably attractive 6.79% dividend yield, which may make it a reasonable growth play while waiting for the story to play out.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eni is currently being very aggressive about moving its production portfolio away from solely oil and gas. The company appears to be dedicated to driving the global transition towards sustainable sources of energy and this is something that could prove to be a driver of growth for it over the long-term. Admittedly, at the moment renewables only make up a relatively small percentage of its revenues and profits but that could change over the next decade or so as it continues to expand this area of its business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.