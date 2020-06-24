On-shoring, a greater need for safety stocks, a lower cost of financing inventory, and the growth of e-commerce are all causing a fundamental and sustained increase in the demand for inventory. A permanent increase in demand usually causes a supply side response, and indeed publicly traded Industrial REITs and Private Equity have dedicated $ tens of billions for the purchase of existing assets, and for new build. However, the COVID-19 Pandemic has brought a temporary pause in CAPEX. Record low bond yields are favorable for all borrowers, but Industrial REITs have a comparative advantage over other sectors. They are able to borrow at better rates than other entities through the Green Bond Market. All of these factors make a compelling long-term investment case for warehouses and logistics centers

It is it is always difficult to forecast the future. This is especially true when disruptive shifts in the economy are happening and there is heightened event risk. Accordingly, a portfolio approach is called for. Institutional investors often choose to participate in this asset class through Private Equity, and Blackstone alone has bought more than 1 billion square feet of logistics assets since 2010. This article details a buying spree of $19 Billion over a three month period last year. Blackstone has also stated that it currently has a further $45 Billion of unallocated capital for this sector. This compares to the total market cap of $115 Billion for all 14 constituents of the Nareit Industrial REIT Index. The only pure play ETF for retail investors is INDS. Unfortunately, without institutional support, it is small ($65 mil) and thinly traded. Investors uncomfortable with this illiquidity should consider PLD if they want to buy only one stock. It is best positioned to ride the e-commerce wave, but as it notes itself, this means it is unlikely to be a major beneficiary of on-shoring. Investors may also consider a basket containing some of the stocks mentioned later in this article as is appropriate to their individual circumstances.

These Trends Are Creating Demand For Warehouses

A. On-shoring

Thirty years ago, Business Schools taught that the recipe for success was to offshore, to move factories to lower cost jurisdictions like China. This would allow a company to benefit from a lower cost of labor, and to have access to the growing Chinese Middle Class. For a while it worked well, but as the old saying goes, “The only thing that doesn’t change, is that things change."

Political Risk has risen. In 2012 the premises of a number of Japanese companies operating in China were damaged due to a territorial dispute. Calls for nationalization were made, and a number of Japanese owned factories were closed. In recent years, Canada, the US, and Australia have all been subjected to Chinese economic pressure. On the other side of the coin, imagine you are happily doing business only to wake up one day to find out that your only supplier is now subject to a 30% Tariff because it has a Chinese factory. The supplier will eat some of the tariff but the rest will have to be passed along to your customers (lowering overall demand) or, eaten by yourself through a lower profit margin. Who wants to take that uncontrollable or unforeseeable risk? It turns out that China has a rather asymmetric view towards intellectual property. Patents are to be respected when Chinese companies own them. The IP of companies from other countries? Not so much. Many Chinese companies that adapted this attitude are now as big or bigger than their western counterparts that set up in China, and they are now trying to enter western markets. China is becoming rich. Its low cost labor is no longer as cheap as it used to be. The capability and productivity of industrial robots has increased exponentially; compare today's I-phones to your pre-smartphone Motorola Razor or Nokia 'Brick'. At the same time, the cost per unit has fallen from $120,000 in 1995 to $31,000 in 2014. As per the graph below, the Boston Consulting Group expects that the cost of an industrial robot will fall to $24,000 in 2025 while others like ARK Investment Management expect even greater declines. Both forecast a similar number (10 million) of industrial robots in use by that date. I should note that the graph below is from late 2017, but other more recent forecasts are similar and they confirm the historic data. Not only is the up front capital cost a fraction of what it was three decades ago, but the financing costs for a robot have also fallen dramatically due to falling interest rates. Suddenly the trade-off between not so cheap labor in Viet Nam, China, or Morocco versus an automated factory in Tennessee or Madrid looks vastly different. Accordingly, the need for warehouses will shift from these locations to the United States.

B. The Growth of E-commerce

Years ago people went to the mall for the convenience of having everything under one roof. If you wanted a red sweater, you knew JC Penny would have three or four of them to choose from. If you wanted Jeans, you’d find multiple stores that sold them. And of course, Olive Garden and numerous fast food restaurants would be there. These days if you want a red sweater you can go online 24-7 to choose from hundreds, get your spaghetti delivered by Uber Eats, and watch Netflix instead of going to the cinema. In 2010 e-commerce comprised 5% of total US Retail sales. By 2019, this figure had risen to 15%. COVID-19 has only accelerated this trend, and as the following graph shows, there have been winners and losers from this change in consumer behavior. As one would expect, Amazon and the Credit Card companies have all outperformed the broader market. Less well known to many is that Prologis, Amazon’s biggest landlord, has also been a big winner. All those sweaters that were on JC Penney's shelves have to go somewhere, their new home is in warehouses or logistics centers.

Data by YCharts

C. An increased need for safety stocks, inventory finance costs have fallen, and supply lines are shrinking

Toyota invented Just-In-Time Manufacturing to minimize the need for inventory and safety stock. It was made possible primarily by falling lead times. Standardized shipping containers made Intermodal Freight Solutions possible. A container can be loaded from a ship, to a rail car, to a truck, and finally to a factory or warehouse. Handling, and packing and unpacking, were cut or eliminated at each step of the process. This, along with the precision afforded by satellites that track the position of a container down to a few yards, anywhere on the globe, has allowed supply chains to stretch over borders and oceans. Consequently, the demand for inventory, as reflected by the Inventory to Sales Ratio, fell from 1.65 in 1992 to 1.35 in 2012, before starting to trend up again to its current level of 1.45.

The EOQ (Economic Order Quantity) Model is used by purchasing managers to determine the optimal size of a good or commodity to order. Management first determines a Safety Stock based on the length of delivery lead times, and on the cost of Stock Outs. Falling lead times meant there was less of a need for safety stock. However, we now live in a world of trade wars, where shipments can be stopped for spurious reasons. We also live in a world of pandemics and harsher attitudes towards illegal immigration, meaning yet even more border inspections. The last thing you want is for your assembly line to be stopped for a day or two because your widgets are held up at the border. We have also recently learned some harsh lessons about the cost of Stock Outs. The cost of lost sales from not having enough hamburger patties can be expensive, especially when you add in lost sales of buns, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, mustard and relish. It pales in comparison though, to the costs in lives, and to the economic cost of shut downs, that is incurred from having inadequate levels of PPE and Ventilators.

After the safety stock is determined, one trades off various other costs. For example, refrigeration costs and spoilage mean that a supermarket will keep a lower dollar amount of lettuce in inventory than a hardware store will for nails. Financing costs, in the form of short term interest rates also come into play. Twenty Five years ago the Fed Funds Rate was circa 5%. The cost of borrowing $100 million to invest in inventory would have set a company back at least $7 million a year. Conversely, if the company had a spare $100 million lying around, the opportunity cost of not putting it into T-Bills was $5 million a year. Today that opportunity cost is effectively zero, and in Europe, you'd have to pay for the privilege of lending the German Government money.

In summary, the need for increased safety stock, the decreased cost of inventory, the trend towards on-shoring, the growth of e-commerce, and developing issues with JIT Manufacturing are all causing a fundamental increase in demand. The CEO and Chairman of Prologis believes that the demand for inventory could increase by 10% after the pandemic is over. "That's substantial because this business is 1%, 1.5% per year, so if you have 5% or 10% more inventory, you could almost double the growth rate for four or five years."

It's a Good Time to Borrow Money to Buy Warehouses

The following chart is sourced from an article in the Globe and Mail Newspaper. I've lost money trading on similar comparisons in the past, believing that since Asset A was outrageously expensive, I'd buy Asset B instead. It turned out that Asset B was also expensive, just not quite as expensive as Asset A. Instead of losing my shirt and my pants, I only lost my shirt. That said, one strategy that always seems to work over the long term is to sell the relatively expensive asset short, and to buy the other less expensive asset. The biggest financial market in the world is the Government Bond Market. At the time of writing most government bond yields are either at, or near, all time low yields. Ten-year German Bunds trade at a negative yield (-0.41%) as do Government bonds issued by Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands. Many other countries (Japan, the USA, the UK, Canada, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan) all have 10-year yields under 1%. Borrowing money is exactly the same in economic (but not legal) terms, as selling a bond short - after all, what does a company do when it issues a new bond? It sells something it doesn't own, it goes short a financial asset. If it uses the proceeds to buy real assets, it's doing so when the relative value between the two asset classes is at an all-time low. All of which is another way of saying, it's a good time to borrow money to buy warehouses. This is exactly what Industrial REITs do.

Green Bonds Allow Industrial REITS To Borrow At Lower Rates Compared To Other Sectors

REITs and other real estate investors use relatively large amounts of debt. In the past year Treasury Rates have hit an all time low, and corporate bond spreads have stayed relatively tight, providing a low cost of debt to most corporate borrowers.

Data by YCharts

A rising tide lifts all boats, so while this is a positive development for Industrial REITs, it doesn't provide a compelling reason to switch capital to them from other sectors like utilities that also use large amounts of debt. Green Bonds, however, do provide such a reason. The Green Bond market is less than 10-years old and it is not yet widely known in the United States. Issuers of Green Bonds commit to using the proceeds of the bond to invest in climate or other environmental friendly projects. In some countries there are tax incentives for investors, but even if not, Socially Responsible Investors have deep pockets and relatively few investment options. The Bank of International Settlements has concluded that the all in cost of Green Bonds is cheaper than other comparable bonds issued by the same borrower. The difference is negligible for AAA rated issuers (7 bps) but it becomes material for lower rated companies (A3 to BBB), on average 45 bps. Importantly, this differential increases with longer dated maturities.

In 2018 an investment fund that Prologis is a co-investor in issued two bonds of EUR 300 million each. The first was a 10-year bond issued at an attractive rate of 1.75%. Last year, the same fund tapped the Green Bond Market again. The time it issued EUR 450 million of 10-year unsecured bonds at a rate of 0.875%, extremely cheap debt at a higher spread, costing half of what it paid for the same maturity 9-months earlier.

Prologis has hit upon a virtuous cycle. It raises cheap debt in the Green Bond Market. It uses this funding to improve its existing warehouses, or to build new Leed Platinum Certified buildings - it is now the third largest corporate installer of Solar Panels in the US. Operating costs fall, NAV rises, and because it is a "Green Company", demand for its shares from Socially Responsible Investors increases. It then uses its shares that trade at a premium to takeover competitors. Industrial Property Trust ($4 Billion) and Liberty Industrial Trust ($13 Billion) are companies that Prologis recently bought in Q1 of 2020. More Green Bonds are issued to upgrade its new assets, meaning its share rise further, etc., etc.

Others are starting to catch on. Granite REIT, a Canadian REIT, issued CAD 500 million of unsecured 7-year debentures on June 4, 2020. The proceeds were swapped into approximately USD 370 million via a Cross Currency Swap, to produce 7 year funding at a rate of 2.964%. Five days later it bought a portfolio of 8 properties in the US for USD 246 million, with a cap rate of 5.5% and an average lease term of 5.1 years. Although it can't use the proceeds of the Green Bond to fund the purchase, it can use those proceeds to upgrade the facilities, insert solar panels, install better insulation, and either basically follow the Prologis playbook, or flip the assets down the road.

Current Operating Conditions - Rent Is Being Paid, Capex is Slowing Down

A. Rent is being paid

The industrial sector remained the strongest with collections in May equal to nearly 96% of typical rents in May, down from 99% in April.

2. Capex is slowing down

A lot of capital is chasing industrial real estate. According to The Economist, Blackstone alone has allocated $45 Billion for property transactions in this sector. Prologis also has $13 Billion of 'dry powder' even after completing two takeovers earlier this year that totaled $17 Billion. However, speculative new build projects are being mothballed and construction on many build to suit projects that are underway are being stopped at the request of local municipalities. Building a logistics center doesn't happen at the drop of a hat. Depending on the country, it can take 2 to 3 years and the growth in supply is slowing at a time when demand is increasing. Consider the following statements from the Q1 Earnings Calls of several Industrial REITS. The story is the same everywhere.

Duke Realty - Due to the economic upheaval resulting from the pandemic, we have temporarily suspended new speculative development starts, as is reflected in our updated guidance. Future speculative development will depend upon the business environment and economic outlook for the second half of 2020.

Monmouth Realty Investment Corp - The COVID-19 pandemic is also forcing industries and entire nations to rethink their supply chains. Areas of focus going forward will be increasing domestic manufacturing output, greater stockpiling of inventories and less dependence on foreign sources. As a result of these secular shifts, U.S. warehouse and logistics space will greatly benefit from increased demand and continued value appreciation in the years ahead appears likely.

Prologis - In the U.S. supply will total 225 million square feet, an 18% year over year decline.

We continue to work closely with customers and municipalities on 30 ongoing projects in 14 markets. Construction continues on 22 of these projects with eight having been halted by local authorities.

As Gene mentioned we stopped all new speculate development and have halted construction on many spec projects that had recently started.

What's The Best Way To Invest In The Sector?

A. One Could Pick A Horse And Ride It - My Horse Would Be Prologis

The tried and true way for retail investors to invest is to pick a winner. I tried that a few years ago in Canada, narrowing my choice to one investment. I did okay - I hit a single. In the meantime two of the other three alternatives were taken over by Blackstone for healthy premiums over their Market Cap and NAV. I declined to invest in one REIT because it was highly leveraged. It was attractive to Blackstone however, due to the fact that the REIT had used that leverage to do the hard work of building a large portfolio of properties. Blackstone could afford to pay a premium because it had a cheaper cost of debt than the REIT did. The second REIT had substandard old buildings that were multi-tenanted with a lot of expiring leases. Blackstone, with ample capital, has since upgraded the warehouses and I have no doubt that it is using its global contact list to attract better quality tenants to take advantage of those expiring leases. Who knew? Not me, and I missed both a double and a triple.

Perhaps you believe that increased border inspections will decrease the availability of fresh produce, and frozen food will become more prevalent. It could happen, so if you have a high enough conviction, buy Americold. Even if it does happen though, you might miss out on other REITs being taken over at a premium. On the other hand, Plymouth REIT's Units have been beaten up, falling by more than half to just over $10 before rebounding to $13.65 despite a rent collection ratio of 96% in May. Although it has recently cut its dividend, it still yields circa 5.75%. So, it could be a takeover target and if not, it has a healthy dividend that is well covered.

As stated several times, I really like Prologis, and if I were to choose one stock, this would be it. Their tenants are great, and they act in partnership with them to build what they want, where they want it. To do this, they have a large land bank and ample capital. Moreover, they leverage shareholder capital by setting up stand-alone investment funds where they co-invest with institutional investors. They put up, say 30% of the equity, but get 100% of the management fee. The other side of the coin is that they're too big to be a takeover target, and it isn't too far-fetched to envisage Iran or North Korea launching a devastating cyber attack in the internet as a whole. And as for on-shoring? Here's their view, "So it should help on the margin. ... those are likely to go to really lower cost locations and where real estate is cheap and labor is cheap, and we're really well positioned for the infill large urban market. So likely you're not going to put a plant to on shore in downtown San Francisco or any place like that, or LA, you're going to go to a cheaper environment. .... But I'm not sure we, because of our geography, are going to be the biggest beneficiaries of that. I think people who are in more remote locations will probably benefit from that."

So, Americold, Plymouth and Prologis, all attractive in their own way, who really knows what will be the best bet.

B. Take a portfolio approach - Buy INDS, or failing that, buy a basket.

There are two indices that track this sector. The FTSE Nareit Industrial REIT (FN14) Index contains the equity of the 14 largest publicly traded Industrial REITs - they're listed on Page 23 of this report from Nareit. It's worth noting that eight of these stocks are members of the S&P 500. Benchmark Investments also provides an index, the Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR Index. It is made up of 10 of the Equities present in the Nareit index and details can be found in this presentation.

Prologis, with a market cap in excess of $70 billion, comprises 60 percent of the Nareit Industrial Index. The Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR Index offers more diversification by underweighting PLD, and it makes up only 15 percent of this index. INDS, is the only pure play ETF in this sector. It contains all 14 of the Nareit equities, one small-cap Industrial REIT, and Life Storage, Inc., which invests in self-storage properties. Unfortunately the ETF is relatively young (trading started May 14, 2018) and due to the fact that institutional investors participate in this sector through Private Equity, it's small, with only $65 million of assets. Further, there does not appear to be great liquidity, although as many of its constituents are members of the S&P 500, any differential between its NAV and Market Price should remain minimal.

See below for the relative performance of INDS, PLD and the broader universe of REITs and the overall market.

Data by YCharts

Takeaways

Strong Supply and Demand dynamics for logistics assets mean the Industrial REIT sector will be a long term out performer.

As well as demand for the assets that Industrial REITs own, there is strong demand for the shares of the REITs themselves from Private Equity Investors.

In a time of economic disruption, where globalization is being unwound, the best way to invest in this sector is on a portfolio basis. Investors can purchase INDS, the only ETF tracking the sector, or a basket of the stocks that comprise the FTSE Nareit Industrial REIT Index.

If investors are looking for a single stock alternative, PLD is their best alternative.

