Last week I wrote an article on Nikola Corporation (NKLA) titled "Nikola: Impending Free Trading Shares Will Cause An Imminent Crash To Less Than $20". Just as it came out, the company filed an S-1 to register 53,390,000 shares related to the PIPE financing at $10 and 23,890,000 shares related to the exercise of warrants from the old VectoIQ shell. Despite this, the stock has managed to stay solid above $70 as new traders in love with this Tesla clone that's years away from a profitable business model either ignore or misunderstand the selling pressure to come from experienced investors anxious to take large profits.

I have been wrong so far that the mere registration would be a prelude to a collapse in the stock price. However, it remains a ticking time bomb. Once the registration statement becomes effective with the SEC, PIPE holders become free to sell their shares. Given the high price of put options, extremely expensive borrow rates for shorting shares and the information contained in the S-1, I expect the stock price to swiftly tank to the $20 range. Anyone who is holding this stock through this time needs to prepare for a significant loss on the current market value of their NKLA shares.

Funds are long and strong? Not according to the S-1

NKLA longs are pointing to 13G filings as support for their belief that NKLA is supported by funds considered to be smart money with deep pockets. However, when looking at the Selling Securityholders section of the S-1, it paints a vastly different picture:

Source: S-1 filed on June 15, 2020

Of the dozens of funds that were involved in the PIPE, nearly all of them plan to sell their entire stake. This includes names like Blackrock and Fidelity, well known and respected funds in the industry. Of the 67.7 million shares held by these entities, all but 15.2 million will carry the intention of being sold. The extremely high borrow rates to short NKLA stock and high premiums on put options that have only gotten higher since my last article imply that there is a great demand to hedge long positions on NKLA. That would only occur if current restricted shareholders wanted to sell at the first opportunity and expected all of their peers to do so as well, thus making hedging for the downside an extremely desirable and expensive undertaking.

Out of those 15.2 million shares not being sold, ValueAct and VectoIQ hold 11.3 million of them. Cowen Investment plans to hold all 1.9 million of its shares, which is at least consistent behaviour with the firm's $79 target price. But then one must ask who is right? A firm with a $79 target and a handful of other investors willing to keep some or all of their shares, or the dozens of well-known funds that plan to dump their $10 PIPE shares at large profits at the first opportunity?

Given NKLA's significant cash needs, Cowen may be setting itself up as the bookrunner for a future financing. So retail investors who are buying high not only need to worry about the impending increase to the float by the shares registered in the S-1, but also future capital raises which will result in dilution to the stock.

Warrant arbitrage implies a sinking stock price

The NKLAW warrants have a strike price of $11.50. I suggested in the comments section of my previous article that any investors planning to hold NKLA for the long term would unambiguously be better off selling the stock and buying the warrants. While the rise in the warrants have outpaced the rise of the stock, they still trade at a deep discount. At a price of $38.50 for the warrants plus $11.50, an investor could in effect buy NKLA stock for $50 once the warrants become exercisable instead of over $70 on the open market.

According to the S-1, the warrants become exercisable on July 3. That means in a little more than a week, the more than $20 variance between the stock and the implied value of the warrants should dissipate as arbitrage traders buy the warrants, short the stock and immediately cover their short with the warrants plus $11.50. That will cause buying pressure on the warrants and selling pressure on the stock. I believe that the buying pressure on the warrants will be temporary as they will eventually fall in price as the stock heads towards $20. But the reaction on the stock doesn't look debatable. The stock price will decrease in a reaction to the near instant elimination of the arbitrage opportunity between the stock and the warrants.

Conclusion: prepare for a steep fall in NKLA's stock price

I believe a drop to the $20 range is imminent for reasons highlighted in my initial article and expanded upon in this one. It's only a matter of time before the ticking time bomb explodes. The SEC could deem the S-1 effective at any time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NKLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been trading put options on NKLA and intend to continue to do so.