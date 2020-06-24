Image source

The mortgage REIT market was disrupted in an enormous way earlier this year. Pricing for securities went haywire as liquidity dried up amidst a huge panic among investors related to COVID-19 globally. Mortgage REITs, which employ leverage to invest in these securities, were particularly hard hit by market weakness as a result. Some have recovered better than others, and while I'm bullish on some mortgage REITs, not all are created equal.

One such mREIT that I'm not bullish on is Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). The trust sustained enormous book value declines in the early months of this year and with the changes that have occurred since, I don't necessarily see a path forward for book value. With the stock already at a normalized valuation, multiple expansion isn't an option either, so I think WMC is fully valued today.

Assessing the damage

To be clear, it isn't like WMC would have been able to see the shock of COVID-19 coming. Like any other business, it simply had to adapt the best way that it could. Unfortunately for mREITs, that meant dealing with plummeting prices and little or no liquidity in the MBS markets, which drove margin calls and book value declines across the sector. Conditions have improved markedly since, so the worst appears to be over. However, the mREIT sector has sustained significant damage, and WMC is certainly not immune from this.

This is a look at the trust's portfolio as of April 30th, which was about six weeks after the panic selling in the sector began. WMC sold ~$600 million of securities in April in addition to the ~$1.6 billion worth of securities it sold in March. In other words, the portfolio is about half the size it was at the beginning of the year, and it resulted in a massive decline in book value per share from over $10 to $3.26 at the end of May.

The trust sold substantially all of its agency MBS portfolio, most of its non-agency MBS portfolio, as well as a meaningful proportion of its whole-loan book prior to the crash. It still has ~$2.5 billion in securities on the balance sheet, with the vast majority in loans rather than credit-sensitive securities like MBS.

These massive declines in earning assets obviously imply that growing out of this crisis is going to be very difficult. After all, the business is materially different (and smaller) than it was a few months ago, so this is not the same WMC that came out of 2019 and into 2020. The trust's prospects must therefore be reevaluated with this smaller, more loan-focused portfolio.

The good news is that the trust's financing situation is still decent, as we can see below.

Its weighted average interest rate is 3.7%, which is pretty decent, and it has a weighted average maturity of ~1.5 years, a number that is driven lower by its substantial repo agreements that have very short terms. With rates quite low across the yield curve, WMC should be able to acquire cheap financing for the foreseeable future. The wildcard is how profitably it can invest those proceeds, which remains to be seen after the chaos of March and April has fully settled.

The trust has taken emergency action with its financing facilities as a result of market disruptions. For example, WMC amended its loan warehouse facilities in April to convert existing residential whole loan facilities into a term facility, which removed mark-to-market margin requirements. The new facility has an 18-month term and all income generated by the loans during the term of the facility will be used to repay the obligations. WMC also committed to certain terms favorable to the lender upon sale or securitization of the loans, so it isn't helping the trust's earnings capacity, but was necessary given the circumstances.

The trust also performed a similar move with its non-agency MBS financing facility, consolidating multiple facilities into one. The reasons are similar to the residential facility described above so I won't go through it, but the point is that WMC seems to have made moves it needed to make to survive, but the terms weren't necessarily all that favorable in terms of helping it grow out of the crisis.

The valuation could be better

Here's a look at how book value declined even further in April after March's nosedive.

Book value ended up losing a further 28 cents per share, or ~8% during the month. The decline was due to realized and unrealized losses on various parts of the portfolio, but overall, it was just another terrible month after March's disaster.

The good news is that some of these unrealized losses would likely have been recovered by now, but even so, we'd be talking about perhaps 10 to 20 cents per share, or something like that. In other words, we aren't talking about anything close to the losses that were sustained because the size of the portfolio has become much smaller, while the share count has stayed stagnant.

That poses a problem based upon the price to book value, which we can see below.

As you can see, WMC's price to book value has risen back to normalized levels based upon the past five years of data. WMC was undoubtedly cheap earlier this year at the bottom, but it has risen back to the point where the stock is simply reflecting deterioration in the business, and is therefore fully priced, in my view.

With the stock already priced in a normalized way and no dividend for now, I don't really see any reason to own WMC at this point. There are better mREITs with stronger portfolios and sustainable dividends, and with the business being fully valued in my view, it would have to get a lot cheaper once more to be attractive. Until that happens, I see it as a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.