The fundamentals of this business are too good to ignore, in my view, and I agree with analysts who make Humana a strong buy with a price target above $450. As volatility recedes, the stock price can break $500, in my view.

Humana's overall market opportunity is compelling given the popularity and growth of Medicare Advantage, but subject to high-level risk as the future of managed healthcare is uncertain.

The company posted strong Q120 results, with premiums up 16% qoq to $19bn, and adjusted EBIT up 34% to $319m. Benefit ratio fell 1.1% to 85.1%. Adjusted EPS was $5.4.

The stock has bounced back strongly, however, to trade at a price of $381 at the time of writing.

Investment Thesis

Humana 1-year share price performance. Source: TradingView

Humana's (HUM) share price volatility, the systemic threat to its business model, and the lingering effects of COVID-19 are the three concerns I have about this company as an investment opportunity. I am listing these first as in all other respects I believe Humana to be an exciting high growth stock which is likely to match or exceed its 52-week high of $414 sooner rather than later.

This surprisingly under-covered stock is a US health insurance giant, with the second largest share (~18%) of the exponentially growing Medicare Advantage ("MA") market, second only to UnitedHealthcare (NYSE:UNH) (26%).

Although not an especially high-margin market, and one that requires significant expertise as well as expert negotiation skills, given the number of stakeholders involved - from patients, to physicians, to hospitals, to pharmacies, plus the government which awards MA contracts based on a bidding process - the sheer size of the industry makes it highly lucrative for the major players.

Humana has 17.6m members, but it is the 3.8m individual MA members who earn the company nearly 70% of its revenues, which were $18.9bn in Q120 and $65bn in FY19. With 10,000 "baby-boomer"-aged Americans becoming eligible for MA every day, this is also a high growth market. As mentioned in my last note on Humana in January, MA enrollment grew at a CAGR of 8% between 2010 and 2018, from 11-21m members, and Humana predicts it will grow to between 29m and 35m members by 2025 - representing only 50% overall market penetration.

In the past 3 full years, Humana has delivered EPS of $17, $12, and $20, at a PE ratio (using today's share price) of 7x, 10x and 6.5x. The company says it is on track for adjusted EPS of $18.25-$18.75 this year (GAAP = $16.04-16.54). The company also pays a small dividend of $2.2 annually. Based on fundamental analysis, Humana has a very high ceiling for further growth, and I believe a share price >$600 would not necessarily flatter this company.

Humana faces a continual risk in the shifting managed healthcare landscape, with its business methods, including the use of Pharmacy Benefit Managers and its role in setting drug prices, often called into question amid growing calls for a more transparent system, and "Medicare for All". This, plus "black swan" events like coronavirus, makes the market jittery. Even by coronavirus standards, the recent 44% drop in the company's share price during the March market sell-off was pronounced.

Although investors tend to sell Humana stock when the investment climate is unfavourable, the company's share price is more likely to grow in the short, medium and long term, having weathered the coronavirus storm and with neither a Republican nor Democrat government likely to want to break apart a system in MA that appears to be working.

I remain bullish on Humana and believe the stock price could climb as high as $450 in 2020. Longer term, I believe $600 is achievable, notwithstanding the risk of sudden drops when market conditions worsen and the company's benefit ratio is put under pressure.

Overview: Company and Management

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Humana is an enterprising company that has undergone numerous iterations in its history, including running nursing homes and hospitals. Humana helped to pioneer Medicare Advantage in 2006, after working closely with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare ("CMS") on a solution to bringing population health to the private sector.

Today, it operates more-or-less exclusively as a health insurer, offering services including in‐home care, behavioural health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions. The company has 3 reporting segments: Retail, Group & Speciality, and Healthcare Services.

~87% of its revenues come from its Retail segment, which includes individual Medicare Advantage plans (~67% of all revenues), Group Medicare advantage (~10%), Medicare Standalone PDP (~4%), State-based Medicaid (~5%), and Medicare Supplement (1%).

Humana memberships and geographic spread. Source: my table using data from Humana Q120 10-Q submission.

As we can see above, the company has a geographically diverse membership profile but its most important region - Florida - contributes ~22% of all individual MA premiums. It is advantageous that Humana has a dominant presence in Florida given the large numbers of elderly people who reside there. 92% of Humana's members are in plans rated 4 stars or above, which brings government bonus payments into play, and the company scores highly on both net promoter and associate engagement scores.

In Q120, Humana earned $1.85bn from its Group & Specialty division - which consists of employer group commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits marketed to individuals and employer groups, and $225m from its Healthcare Services division, which covers services provided to health-plan members including pharmacy solutions, provider services, and clinical care service.

The company employs around 325k staff and its senior management is relatively young, consisting of Bruce Broussard, President and CEO, 57 years old; Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer Vishal Agrawal, 45; Chief Digital Health & Analytics Officer Heather Cox, 49; and Chief Technology and Risk Officer Sam Deshpande, 55; all of whom have held senior executive positions at blue-chip healthcare concerns prior to joining Humana.

Humana has a significant level of institutional ownership, with The Vanguard Group (7.5%), T. Rowe (7.2%), BlackRock (5%), and Renaissance Capital (2.7%) all holding significant stakes in the company. In total, the top 10 institutional owners hold ~45% of Humana's stock.

Recent Performance and growth

Humana enjoyed a strong start to the year, reporting outperformance in the first two-and-a-half months before coronavirus hit, although management advised analysts on its earnings call that the effect of the pandemic on business operations has been immaterial to date.

Membership growth and retention numbers were also ahead of expectations, leading management to increase its full-year membership growth forecast to between 300k and 350k, from 270k and 330k, whilst member terminations also decreased less than expected. Full-year MA membership growth has also been revised upwards, and is now expected to be 90,000.

Sequentially, top-line revenues increased 16% to $18.94bn, and by 18% on a year-on-year basis. Although the company's pre-tax income declined 3.9% to $717m, and EPS declined by 14.4% on a GAAP basis, on an adjusted basis, the company reported pre-tax income to be up 28.9% to $1.035bn and EPS to be up 20.5% to $5.40, attributing the adjustments to an amortisation expense for identifiable intangibles of $21m affecting pre-tax income, and put-call valuation adjustments of $297m associated with non-consolidating minority interest investments.

The results provide a strong counterpoint to the collapse of Humana's share price in mid-March. Humana's stock is prone to collapse in the face of market uncertainty, but provided it keeps delivering such impressive top-line revenue growth and its adjusted reporting proves to be accurate, there is no ignoring the strong growth story here.

Humana outlines benefits of Medicare Advantage. Source: investor day presentation 2019.

Strategy

Humana is essentially a government contractor, given that it is the CMS that awards MA contracts to healthcare insurers based on a bidding system. The insurers keep a percentage of the difference between the benchmark bid rate (determined by the previous year's healthcare spending) and the costs they incur administering the plans - usually between 50 and 70%, which they are expected to pass directly onto their members.

The model appears to work well for all of the stakeholders, with plenty of competition between providers but with the government able to step in when necessary, which translates into benefits for patients. Eligible members seem to prefer the increased flexibility and extra options that MA plans provide, such as dental care and eyesight, to standard Medicare plans.

Humana is innovative and advances modern healthcare principles - sometimes referred to as 4P Healthcare, which stands for precision, predictive, personalised and preventive. The company uses a broad range of data analytics and holistic care initiatives to learn about its members' needs and provide value-based-care - a more seamless experience that improves outcomes and keeps costs down.

The company stands out in a competitive field of blue-chip, nationally recognised brands. Humana has been named #1 for customer service amongst health insurers by Newsweek Magazine, and scored highest for customer satisfaction in 2018 according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. It has been quick to implement new practices such as telehealth and home health visits, and has been demonstrably successful at attracting new members whilst keeping its existing ones happy.

92% of its members were in 4 or 5 star health plans as at Q319 (according to Bruce Broussard on the Q319 earnings call), it is growing membership faster than its rivals (at a CAGR of 7% versus the industry's 5%), and it is also capable of being ruthless in pursuit of profits.

For example, the company is losing large numbers of its Medicare standalone PDP clients - nearly 500k between Q319 and Q120, but these plans are worth just $194 per member to Humana, whilst its individual MA members (gained 286k over the same period) are worth $3.3k per member per plan, and Group Medicare Advantage members (up 83.5k) are worth $3.3k - and both individual and group PMPP revenues have increased by ~$300 per member over the period.

Humana membership and revenue growth Q319 to Q120. Source: my table using company data from Q120 10-Q submission.

Price Catalysts:

Humana is focused on steady accumulation of members and continuously improving its standards of holistic care, and it is also a massive business, which means that sudden positive price catalysts are quite unusual for the company. Its price only tends to spike upwards when recovering from a sharp spike downwards - usually due to fears around the future of the private health insurance market or when investors look for safer havens in times of crisis.

Over time, I foresee these sudden collapses becoming less regular and less pronounced, since they contradict the company's exceptional performance. Its default market performance tends to be steady upward growth.

Positive price catalysts tend to be quarterly or full-year results, membership growth, and beating its own and analysts' expectations. However, the withdrawal of the Health Insurers Fee from 2021 is one very important catalyst for the company. The fee will cost Humana $1.2bn in 2020, which is not tax deductible, but will subsequently be repealed permanently, adding to the company's profits and enabling it to drop premiums for its present and future clients.

Medicare Advantage enrollment 2019: Source: "KFF"

Humana's share of the MA market is 18%. This market is growing at an 8% CAGR and major competitors include UnitedHealthcare, Aetna (now owned by CVS (NYSE:CVS)), BCBS and Kaiser Permanente. Although management has described the industry as "exceedingly price-competitive, with a winner take all dynamic", in truth, I believe it would be hard for its competitors to take market share away from Humana in key markets such as Florida, where it strongly embedded, or Texas, Kentucky (where Humana is headquartered), or California - another large territory for the company.

Data shows that churn in the MA market is around 10% (usually occurring when plans are renewed at the end of each year). Given that its membership rates are growing faster than the overall market, I believe the company is more likely to acquire new members than lose existing ones. It is also a more experienced operator than e.g. CVS, and more focused on MA than UnitedHealthcare, which represents one division under the larger umbrella of UnitedHealth.

MA is a lucrative enough market to attract new entrants such as Devoted Health and Bright Health - a company that attained a market valuation of $1.8bn before it had enrolled a single member - which speaks to the promise of the MA market - but I do not see these new entrants causing Humana problems until perhaps the end of this decade.

Risks:

The risk associated with Humana is the somewhat precarious nature of the MA industry - which is continuously under attack for its perceived failings, such as murky drug-pricing negotiations, anti-competitive behaviour and attempts to "game" the system (see my previous note). The managed healthcare industry, however, presents a very powerful lobby that is capable of resolving issues itself without outside help, with the CMS also playing an important role.

It is hard to see overall MA membership growth declining since the scheme has significantly less than 50% market penetration, and provides a more flexible alternative to standard Medicare with more options for add-on services. If the economy enters a recession, then membership numbers may decline, but perhaps not by as much as analysts might forecast. To my mind, the market may have underestimated how effective the MA market can be, and we might also note that Humana maintains a culture of innovation and adaptability, having helped to design and shape the MA model from its earliest days.

COVID-19 is an issue for the company given how it may influence the premiums the company can charge, and the bid ranges provided by CMS, which could squeeze Humana's tight profit margins and increase its benefit ratio - total benefits expense as a percentage of premiums revenue. This is currently a respectable 85.1%, and is likely to decrease as the company sheds more of its Group and Specialty members.

The current high price of the stock and its volatility is a risk that investors ought to consider. Is it tempting fate to invest at a time when the stock trades at only an 8% discount to its all-time high price? I would argue, not when we consider the company's fundamentals.

Financials & Fair Value Price

Humana has a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3x, which is a cause for concern, but is also the consequence of the fast membership growth the company has absorbed in the past few years. The loss of standalone PDP members ought to reduce the debt and cost burden.

Humana generates large top and bottom line revenues. In the past 3 full years, net profits have been $2.45bn, $1.7bn, and $2.7bn. In 2020, I have mapped out a scenario (using integrated financial statements 5-year forecasts and DCF analysis exclusively available to all Haggerston BioHealth subscribers) that takes into account possible coronavirus tailwinds and sees the company earning $65.5bn of revenues in 2020 and earning EPS of $17.4 - roughly the midpoint of GAAP high EPS and adjusted low EPS.

I have used a growth rate of 8% (the same as the estimated CAGR growth rate of the MA market) between 2021 and 2025 which sees the company earn $73.6bn in FY2025. I calculate 2025 tax-effected EBIT to be $4.9bn, keeping OPEX costs broadly the same and including interest income/expense, depreciation equal to 0.7% of total revenues as per FY19, and capital expenditure at $736m per annum (as per 2019).

Humana estimated fair value price calculation. Source: my table and assumptions, accessible via Haggerston BioHealth marketplace channel.

I calculate WACC as above, using a risk-free rate of 1.6%, expected market return of 10%, and beta of 0.91. Thus, I arrive at the very high fair value price for Humana of $648, and a firm valuation of $85.7bn - compared to its current market cap of $50.2bn.

Conclusion

Humana is a large and highly experienced company with a reputation for innovation, operating in a high growth market that it helped to create. Management has successfully grown the top-line in recent years and a small share float supports a high price - which I forecast to grow higher.

The company is one of the major players in a market with high barriers to entry and is dominant in key states such as Florida. The company is technologically advanced and innovative, and can contest for market supremacy for years to come.

The downside risk comes from its volatility and a slightly suspicious market that punishes the stock whenever it perceives there to be risk. I believe, however, that over time, the quantification of risk will become more favourable for Humana.

In the current climate, I would buy the stock below $390, and hold for the long term, and avoid panicking if the stock declines sharply. Humana tends to come back stronger when challenged - a very good trait in any company.

