On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, midstream and pipeline giant The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) gave a presentation at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Energy, Power, & Renewables Conference. As is typically the case with presentations such as this, the company devoted a good deal of effort to discussing how it is positioned in the industry and making an investment case in itself. The presentation also appears to have the goal of comforting the fears of investors, which is something have many recent presentations have discussed in the face of the decline in energy prices. Overall, The Williams Companies is one of the strong midstream companies in the industry and does appear to be well-positioned to ride out the current troubles facing the energy markets until a state of prosperity returns.

The Williams Companies is one of the largest midstream companies in the United States. The company boasts operations in nearly all of the major basins in which oil and natural gas is produced. This extensive infrastructure allows the company to handle approximately 30% of all of the natural gas production in the nation:

Source: The Williams Companies

The company's premier asset is undoubtedly the Transco system that is shown in the map above. The lion's share of the system starts in Texas (near the city of Houston) and extends north along the East Coast to feed the heavily-populated and thirsty markets of New England and New York City. It is almost difficult to imagine the scale of this system. Overall, it spans more than 10,000 miles and carries approximately 15% of all of the natural gas produced in the United States. Overall, it has a peak transportation capacity of 17.3 million dekatherms per day and boasts more than 200 million dekatherms of storage capacity. The scale of this system is somewhat understandable though whenever we consider how highly populated its service area is.

The fact that Williams Companies has exposure to most of the resource basins in the United States also gives it some advantages in the form of diversification. This is because different basins have different dynamics. For example, some areas (like the Marcellus) are heavily natural gas-weighted while others (like the Bakken) are more focused on oil. In addition, some areas like the core of the Permian are cheaper to produce in than others. These different dynamics have impacts on the company's upstream customers, which could be important in today's environment.

The Williams Companies is primarily focused on the transportation and processing of natural gas. This is something that might not come as a surprise to very many readers considering that the company's primary asset is the Transco natural gas system. We can see further evidence of this by looking at the company's historical operating results. As I have discussed in various past articles, the revenues and cash flows of a midstream company directly correlate with the volumes of resources moving through its infrastructure. As we can see here, this has indeed proven to be the case as the company's adjusted EBITDA has risen along with the volume of natural gas that is handled:

Source: The Williams Companies

As we can very easily see too, the overwhelming majority of the company's adjusted EBITDA comes from fee-based sources and not from commodity-based margins. This shows us the strength of the midstream business. Unlike an upstream energy company, The Williams Companies does not make its money based on the prevailing energy price. It instead charges a fee based on the quantity of resources that move through its infrastructure, which is why midstream companies are frequently referred to as "toll roads." The company performs this service under long-term contracts that have a minimum volume of resources that the customer needs to send through Williams' infrastructure. This business model provides for stable and relative secure cash flows that are independent of energy prices.

One of the concerns that we are facing now is that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused energy prices to plummet. This has proven to be much more devastating to oil prices than it has been to natural gas prices. As we can see here, the price of natural gas at Henry Hub has only fallen by 25.1% year-to-date:

Source: Business Insider

This is much less than what oil has fallen over the same time period. This may be because natural gas prices were already incredibly low heading into this year and the lockdowns did not have the same impact on natural gas consumption that they did on oil consumption. There is still a fear though that upstream companies will reduce their production of natural gas. This is because in many areas natural gas is a byproduct of oil production. We have already seen energy companies reduce their planned upstream production by more than $17 billion in 2020 thus far, as I discussed in an earlier article. This will undoubtedly have a negative impact on oil production and by extension on natural gas production. This could certainly result in lower volumes of natural gas moving through Williams Companies' pipelines. Fortunately though, the minimum volume guarantees that it has on its pipelines should help provide some protection here.

Of course, these contracts do not mean very much if The Williams Companies' customers cannot remain solvent. As such, we want to investigate the financial strength of the company's customers. Fortunately, the company does appear to be fairly well-positioned here. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: The Williams Companies

As we can see here, the majority of Williams' customers are utilities or other electricity-generators. This is quite nice because firms like this typically have much more stable cash flows than many other companies and they require the natural gas to produce the products that they sell. Thus, it seems somewhat unlikely that they will break the contracts that they have with Williams Companies.

We can also see the strength of the company's customer base by looking at the credit rating of the company's customers. As we can see above, approximately 90% of its customers boast investment-grade credit ratings. This is something that is quite nice to see as a company with such a high rating is going to have a reasonably strong balance sheet, which should help it weather the current market conditions much better than a weaker company could. This should help to reduce the company's overall bankruptcy risk. In addition to this, these high-quality companies have reputations to protect, which may encourage them not to break their contracts with Williams Companies out of a desire to protect their reputations.

The future of natural gas is much brighter than the future for oil. As we can see here, the global demand for natural gas is expected to grow at nearly triple the rate of oil over the next twenty years:

Source: The Williams Companies

As a result of its extensive natural gas infrastructure, Williams Companies is well-positioned to take advantage of this forward growth in order to increase its profits and cash flow. This seems obvious since somebody will need to transport all of this new natural gas to the market and it may as well be one of the largest players in the industry today. To that end, The Williams Companies has embarked on an ambitious program of growth projects. As of the start of the second quarter, the company had $2.2 billion worth of projects under construction, one of which came online back in early May:

Source: The Williams Companies

As we can clearly see, the company has a number of growth projects that are scheduled to come online between now and the end of 2023 that will be serving a variety of domestic markets. This should allow the company to expand its footprint and customer base. One of the nice things about these projects is that the company has already secured contracts from its customers for the use of this new infrastructure. This is a common practice used by midstream companies as it has a few advantages. First and foremost, it ensures that the company is not shelling out a significant amount of money to construct new infrastructure that nobody wants to use. In addition, the presence of these contracts essentially ensures that these projects will generate a positive return on the money that it is investing. Therefore, we can expect these projects to result in the company seeing cash flow and revenue growth as they come online.

In conclusion, The Williams Companies appears to be quite well-positioned to ride out the current troubles in the energy industry. While it might see a cash flow and volume decline, the company boasts a strong balance sheet and strong customer profile. In fact, because the majority of its customers are utilities, it might not be as affected by a production shutdown as some other midstream companies. It also seems unlikely that too many of its customers will be suffering from a near-term bankruptcy that causes them to void contracts. Overall then, The Williams Companies looks like a reasonably safe play in the midstream space.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.