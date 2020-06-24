Between the 5.7% yield, 6.0% annual AFFO growth potential, and 2.4% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of STORE Capital are positioned to exceed my annual total return requirement of 10%.

What's more, STORE Capital is trading at a 22% discount to fair value based on data sourced from I Prefer Income, as well as the dividend discount model.

In addition, STORE Capital generated 2.1% YoY AFFO growth despite the difficult operating environment, the stock's debt is rated investment-grade, and the management team is second to none.

Despite only going public in 2014, STORE Capital is undoubtedly a blue-chip triple net lease REIT as a result of its recent ~71% AFFO payout ratio.

Source: I Prefer Income & I Prefer Income Filter

In a difficult and uncertain operating environment such as the COVID-19 induced recession we find ourselves in, it is paramount for investors to focus on companies that hold up well regardless of economic conditions.

Filtering for a yield of greater than 5% within the triple net lease REIT industry, with 3-year earnings, and dividend growth rates of greater than 5%, I was able to narrow down the database of REITs from 155 to just STORE Capital (STOR).

I'll be reviewing STORE Capital's dividend safety and growth potential since I last covered the stock in March, discussing the company's recent operating results and risks, as well as using a couple of valuation metrics and a valuation model to determine the fair value of shares of STORE Capital relative to the current stock price.

The Dividend Remains Safe And Mid-Single Digit Growth Potential Is Intact

Although I believe it is prudent to always examine the safety of a stock's dividend, it is especially necessary to do so when a stock is yielding three times that of the S&P 500's yield as is the case with STORE Capital.

In Q1 2020, STORE Capital generated $0.49/share in AFFO against $0.35 in dividends/share paid out during that time for an AFFO payout ratio of 71.4%.

This is only slightly higher than STORE Capital's 68.3% AFFO payout ratio during FY 2019, which suggests that STORE Capital's payout ratio remains sustainable despite the near-term challenges posed by COVID-19.

When I consider that STORE Capital has delivered a 3-year average annual AFFO growth rate of just under 7% and that the company's payout ratio is likely to remain stable, I believe that STORE Capital is poised to deliver dividend growth in line with its AFFO growth, which should be around 6% over the long term.

STORE Capital's Operating Fundamentals Are Holding Up In Spite Of COVID-19

Source: STORE Capital Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

When considering the impact that COVID-19 has had on many sectors of the global economy, STORE Capital's recent operating results were reasonably strong.

STORE Capital reported diluted AFFO/share of $0.49 in Q1 2020 compared to $0.48/share in Q1 2019, for YoY AFFO/share growth of 2.1%, according to CFO Catherine Long's opening remarks during STORE Capital's Q1 2020 earnings call.

In a global economy that is expected to contract by 6% in 2020 as indicated by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, barring a second wave, any AFFO growth is a sign of strength.

Source: STORE Capital Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

STORE Capital's occupancy rate held relatively steady in Q1 2020 at 99.5%, dropping only 20 basis points from 99.7% in Q1 2019.

Given that STORE Capital's median new investment contract rating was Baa2 when incorporating the total contract level fixed charge coverage, according to CEO Chris Volk's opening remarks in STORE Capital's Q1 2020 earnings call, it should come as no surprise that STORE Capital is able to maintain such a strong occupancy rating regardless of economic conditions.

Source: STORE Capital Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

Additionally, when considering that STORE Capital benefits from weighted average annual lease escalations of 1.9% and the company retains and reinvests roughly 30% of its AFFO, STORE Capital is able to regularly generate annual internal AFFO growth of greater than 5%, without even considering STORE Capital's investment-grade balance sheet that allows it to enjoy a low cost of capital and tap even more growth opportunities.

Source: STORE Capital Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

While STORE Capital's acquisition activity of $264 million in Q1 2020 at a weighted average cap rate of 7.5% was significantly lower than the $393 million of acquisitions completed in Q1 2019 as indicated by COO Mary Fedewa's opening remarks during STORE Capital's Q1 2020 earnings call, STORE Capital is taking a justifiably cautious approach to acquisitions given the uncertain macroeconomic environment as a result of COVID-19's disruptions to the global economy.

STORE Capital's $12.3 billion ending pipeline will allow the company to close plenty of acquisitions as soon as the economic outlook becomes more certain.

As more certainty on the outlook of the economy becomes available, I expect STORE Capital to gradually resume its typical acquisition activity, which will help the company get back on track to delivering annual mid-single digit AFFO growth.

As a result of STORE Capital's strong operating results and reasonable debt load, STORE Capital's credit ratings are Baa2/BBB/BBB from Moody's, S&P, and Fitch, respectively.

STORE Capital maintains a very healthy balance sheet from the perspective that its debt to EBITDA of 4.6 is well below the A-/BBB+ net lease average of ~5, its unencumbered assets to unsecured debt ratio of 3.3 are well above the A-/BBB+ net lease average of ~3, and its debt service coverage of 6.1 is significantly higher than the A-/BBB+ net lease average of ~5.

This allowed the company to borrow at a 4.3% borrowing cost during Q1 2020, which is a very favorable spread compared to the 7.5% cap rate executed during Q1 2020.

Source: STORE Capital Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

Aside from the strong operating fundamentals and investment-grade balance sheet, STORE Capital also possesses one of, if not the most experienced management teams in the industry.

STORE Capital's CEO, COO, and CFO collectively possess over 80 years of industry experience and have worked together in senior management positions at numerous other REITs in the past.

Given the success of STORE Capital to date and the success of all the other REITs that STORE Capital's CEO, COO, and CFO have worked together at, there is plenty of reason to believe in STORE Capital's management team and their ability to lead STORE Capital into an even more prosperous future.

When I take into consideration STORE Capital's solid operating fundamentals, investment-grade balance sheet, and capable management team, I believe that STORE Capital is capable of being a great investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

Since STORE Capital delivered solid operating results in Q1 2020 and indicates on page 48 of its most recent 10-Q that there have been no material changes to the risk factors discussed in its most recent 10-K, I will be briefly reiterating key risks as outlined in STORE Capital's most recent 10-K.

The key risk that STORE Capital faces in both the immediate future and the long term is that STORE Capital's success as a company hinges upon the success of its tenants (page 13 of STORE Capital's most recent 10-K).

While STORE Capital reported in its COVID-19 update last week that the company collected 76% of the rent on its active portfolio for the month of June thus far compared to 64% in May as a result of the fact that 91% of its sites were open or partially open at the time of the update, it will be important to monitor whether reopenings continue to progress or if there will be any setbacks that once again prompt the closing of a material amount of its sites.

Should there be closings, especially in key markets such as Texas, Illinois, Florida, Georgia, and Ohio (collectively making up nearly a third of STORE Capital's 2019 ABR according to page 14 of STORE Capital's most recent 10-K), this could adversely impact STORE Capital's ability to collect its rents, impairing the company's operating and financial results.

It's also worth noting that STORE Capital's concentration risk in the states above opens the company up to the risk of significant regulatory changes in those markets, which could harm the tenants of specific industries, leading to a decline in the company's occupancy rate.

Any prolonged closings in the future could result in financial difficulty on the part of some of STORE Capital's tenants (especially the ~30% of tenants that aren't investment-grade according to slide 4 of STORE Capital's Q1 2020 Investor Presentation), which could result in defaults and necessitate renovations to vacant properties to attract new tenants, leading to higher renovation expenses at any given time and lower revenue.

Another risk to STORE Capital is that the company's selectivity in investment acquisitions that have helped it achieve success to-date could also work against it if the company is unable to continue to maintain a strong investment pipeline (page 16 of STORE Capital's most recent 10-K).

If STORE Capital isn't able to continue finding attractive investment opportunities, this could significantly impair the company's growth potential, which would also interfere with the company's ability to grow its dividend at a mid-single digit clip.

Fortunately, STORE Capital's selectivity doesn't appear as though it will be a problem in the foreseeable future as the company's pipeline at the end of Q1 2020 was $12.3 billion as noted in the section above.

Even though I have discussed several key risks associated with an investment in STORE Capital, the above isn't to be interpreted as a complete discussion of STORE Capital's risk factors. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks facing an investment in STORE Capital, I would refer interested readers to pages 13-31 of STORE Capital's most recent 10-K and my previous articles on the company.

STORE Capital Is Deeply Undervalued

While STORE Capital is a high-quality triple net lease REIT, an investor can't pay any price for shares of the stock and expect to do well because overpaying even for a great company comes with the disadvantages of both a lower starting yield and the potential for downside from valuation multiple contraction.

Therefore, I'll be using a couple valuation metrics and a valuation model to arrive at a fair value for shares of STORE Capital.

Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I will use to determine the fair value of STORE Capital's shares is the yield to historical yield.

STORE Capital's current yield of 5.71% is well above its historical yield of 3.92%.

Assuming a reversion to a fair value yield of 4.5% and a fair value of $31.11 a share (which I believe appropriately factors in the long-term impact of COVID-19 and any future growth challenges as STORE Capital grows in size and scale), STORE Capital is trading at a 21.2% discount to fair value and offers 27.0% upside from the current price of $24.50 a share (as of June 21, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I'll utilize to approximate the fair value of shares of STORE Capital is the price to non-GAAP earnings ratio to the historical price to non-GAAP earnings ratio.

STORE Capital's price to non-GAAP earnings ratio of 11.51 is well below its historical price to non-GAAP earnings ratio of 14.41.

Factoring in a reversion to the approximate midpoint of 13.00 and a fair value of $27.67 a share, shares of STORE Capital are priced at an 11.5% discount to fair value and offer 12.9% of capital appreciation from the current stock price.

Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will be using to assign a fair value to shares of STORE Capital is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend per share. In the case of STORE Capital, that amount is currently $1.40.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires on their investments. Although this often differs from one investor to another, I require 10% annual total returns because I believe this is ample reward for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

While the first two inputs require very little consideration, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether the payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long-term), AFFO growth potential, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

When I factor in that STORE Capital's AFFO payout ratio is likely to remain the same over the long-term and that I'm expecting 6% annual AFFO growth, I am quite confident that STORE Capital will be able to deliver a long-term dividend growth rate of 6% annually.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I arrive at a fair value of $35.00 a share, which implies that shares of STORE Capital are trading at a 30.0% discount to fair value and offer 42.9% upside from the current price.

When I average the three fair values together, I am left with a fair value of $31.26 a share, which indicates that shares of STORE Capital are priced at a 21.6% discount to fair value and offer 27.6% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: A Proven REIT With An Attractive Mix Of Yield And Growth Potential

Even though STORE Capital is less established than the likes of Realty Income (O) and W. P. Carey (WPC), I would argue that it is equal to those high-quality REITs because of its investment-grade debt rating, highly capable management team, and strong operating results amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the difficult operating environment as a result of COVID-19, STORE Capital managed to generate low-single digit YoY AFFO growth.

It goes without saying, that any growth in this environment from stocks, is quite impressive and is a testament to the durability of STORE Capital's business model.

I fully expect that in spite of the longer-term risks of COVID-19 to STORE Capital, the company will be able to continue delivering strong mid-single digit AFFO growth and like dividend growth.

On top of the current 5.7% yield and the possibility of 2.4% annual valuation multiple expansion over the next decade, shares of STORE Capital are positioned to easily exceed my 10% annual total return requirement, which I believe warrants my strong buy rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR, WPC, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.