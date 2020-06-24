Market volatility may yet return with Q2 earnings season, so we suggest patience and a limit buy order level of $75 per share.

First quarter earnings were strong with 27% y.o.y. growth but due to withdrawn guidance we estimate 2020 earnings in a range of $182-235 million.

We cut our Buy recommendation on LGI Homes (LGIH) to Hold due to the lift in multiples alongside economic and COVID 19 risks rising.

The mid year update

After a strong market run it makes sense to consider where to take profits. Now the S&P 500 is teasing a return to January levels, let's catch up with LGI Homes (LGIH) and see if it is a candidate to sell (spoiler: it's not).

This is a company we have reviewed a few times, so rather than retrace basic information this research note we will consider:

Recent earnings. Closings and active communities update. Macro View - COVID 19 impact. Earnings forecast scenarios for 2020. Relative valuation. Recommendation for buy and hold prices.

#1 Recent Earnings and Performance

LGIH's first quarterly earnings were very strong, yet the earnings call revealed a noticeable impact on sales and management balance sheet prudence.

Source: CGP Asset Management

The first quarter was strong, despite COVID 19 hitting in March.

Record Q1 of $454.7 million revenue, 1853 closings and $43 million NI.

Net orders were up 27% to 2,481.

Repurchased 567,000 shares at $55 per share to total $31.3 million.

Mortgage rates remain at historical low levels helping affordability.

Source: CGP Asset Management

Two interesting points to note:

Wholesale buyers are a new source of growth. Q1 sales were 199 up from 30 in Q1 2019. This means wholesale was 10.8% of closings up from 2.4%. April had 86 'Wholesale' closings which was 14.2% of sales.

are a new source of growth. Q1 sales were 199 up from 30 in Q1 2019. This means wholesale was 10.8% of closings up from 2.4%. April had 86 'Wholesale' closings which was 14.2% of sales. Strong Northwest Division growth in Washington, Oregon and Colorado with now 15% of sales there up from 8% in Q1 2019.

A few details however indicated caution/prudence from management:

Declined to offer full year guidance.

Deferred and cancelled land acquisitions- controlled lots fell from 50,000 to 45,000 lots in April alone and back to Q1 2018 levels.

Completed homes declined from 3,100 from 3,600 = inventory drawdown.

Cash increased to $118 million from $30 million.

Net debt to capitalization was 42.1%, down from 43.6% or 150 basis points from December and down 650 basis points from March 2019.

#2 Closings and Active Communities Update

We have mentioned previously that active communities and sales per community per month are strong indicators of sales strength for LGI Homes.

Active communities growth has recently surged above the long term trend line by the largest margin ever. However the recent earnings call hinted that travel restrictions might slow new communities over the next quarter as it prevents hiring and training of LGI Homes direct sales teams.

Source: CGP Asset Management

Monthly closings remain on trend with the same clear seasonality.

Soure: CGP Asset Management

In perhaps the strongest sign around, closings per community per month have held up above the 12 month rolling average despite the impact of COVID 19 on sales in April and May.

Source: CGP Asset Management

The trends so far seem quite strong and long term they likely will remain so. However looking at the year-on-year growth of Houses Closed, the impact of COVID 19 becomes clear. From an average of 40% growth the last two months have been flat and -6% down over the year prior.

Source: CGP Asset ManagementThis may improve with lockdown restrictions easing, however monthly comparables for the second half of the year are even tougher than the first half and any growth would be pleasing. Particularly when cases and hospitalizations of the virus are rising fast in Texas, Arizona and Oregon, which are all important states for LGI Homes.

#3 Macro COVID 19 Impact

COVID 19 definitely qualifies as a black swan but it has many odd impacts. Many expect a V recovery as evidenced by the stock market, but reopening while the virus lingers is more likely to result in a 90% economy. Tourism and hospitality will remain severely depressed until a vaccine or effective treatment is found. However pockets of strength exist with jobs in technology, government, professional services and most manufacturing holding up well.

It's not all bad news for LGI Homes, with these the main factors.

Pros Cons Record Low Mortgage Rates Govt support mightn't last long enough. Economy is reopening Tourism/Hospitality suffer throughout 2020. Sustainable sales during lockdown Virus cases are rebounding in Texas, Florida... Residents leaving density for suburbs Local lockdowns might return. Unemployment likely to remain elevated

COVID-19 will likely be around for years.

Although some forecast a vaccine by September that seems unlikely despite the rush with 150+ candidates and gushing headlines. It's worth remembering the daunting odds. As virus vaccine expert Jane Halton puts it...

I do think it is important not to create unrealistic expect­ations. No one has ever successfully developed a coronavirus vaccine, and we still don’t have a vaccine against HIV.

With no vaccine, the 90% economy could be here awhile.

In the US the virus isn't under control with new virus cases rebounding to records in Texas, Arizona and now Florida. Although large scale lockdowns seem unlikely, local lockdowns and just general fear seem certain. So what does the 90% economy look like? That's still a deep 10% recession and that means higher unemployment, which must weigh on economic growth.

How can growth rebound with 13% unemployment?

It is hard to see widespread economic strength with unemployment staying above 10% for an extended period. Despite the recent bounce back in employment from 14.7% in April to 13.3% in May, the second wave of the virus might yet require another round of local lockdowns, and job losses.

Source: thestandard.com.hk

The virus is pushing people to find space in the suburbs.

LGI Homes specializes in affordable homes, particularly for first home buyers, deep in the suburbs. That market segment looks set to benefit from a surge of interest city dwellers looking for my space. This was the subject of a recent Harris poll:

39% of urbanites said the COVID 19 crisis had prompted them to consider leaving for a less crowded place. 18-34-year-olds were the most likely age group to consider a move.

Younger urbanites looking for an affordable entry level home? That sounds like a job for LGI Homes. As we can see in #5 below, LGI Homes has the lowest average sale price amongst its peer group of builders. Looking beyond surveyed intent to activity there has been a rise in real estate web traffic and strong anecdotal reports of departures from the city.

Image Source: CGP Asset Management with Harris Poll Data

Further, the longer the virus lingers, the more cities lose their advantages. If nightlife and entertainment remain closed, then why stay somewhere pricey, dangerous and cramped? If you must work from home, which can be anywhere, then somewhere bigger and cheaper is the way to go.

Mortgage rates fall to near 3%.

The biggest driver of home sales is lower mortgage rates because it improves affordability. Rates have fallen sharply in 2020 due to an aggressive US Federal Reserve.

Source: Bloomberg

#4 Earnings forecast scenarios for 2020

LGI Homes has removed guidance for 2020 in the last earnings call, so this makes forecasts quite tricky. So we will provide a range of forecasts that we hope will cover 90% of potential outcomes.

Optimistic: 20% y.o.y. growth Community expansion could have drive 30-40% growth but in May the virus impact dragged growth to -5% y.o.y. as sales offices closed. Still, offices are now open with low mortgage rates and de-urbanization will drive growth despite strong comparable numbers. Base Case: 5% y.o.y. growth Lower mortgage rates help LGIH just beat high comparables from 2019, but community expansion slows as management curtails risk and investment. Pessimistic: 10% y.o.y. decline The virus lingers and worsens hurting the economy, employment and driving low confidence despite low mortgage rates. LGIH still performs well, but shy of strong 2019 sales.

We take Q1 reported results and adjust 2019 revenue for the remaining quarters of 2020 to reach a total. Then assume 10% net margin which LGIH often achieves, then we get the following net income for 2020. Due to a very strong Q1, even the bear case exceeds 2019 earnings.

Source: CGP Asset Management

These are rough calculations, but we think they capture the range of outcomes and influences from section 3 above.

#5 Relative Valuation Check

Here is how LGI Homes stacks up against the home builders of a similar size such as Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV), Century Communities (CCS), Meritage Homes (MTH) and Taylor Morrison (TMHC). As you can see valuations cluster around a PE of 9-12 range right now, showing LGIH being fair value among home builders.

*William Lyon M&A incl ^Sales/Net Income #HOV Fiscal Q2 April 30 LGIH HOV CCS MTH TMHC* Market Cap $M $2,200 $142 $997 $2,760 $2,440 Sales TTM $M $1,838 $2,228 $2,605 $3,869 $5,182 NI TTM $M $178 -$14 $122 $295 $172 Net Margin ^ 10% -1% 5% 8% 3% Q1 Closing # 1,835 1,325 1,864 2,316 2,761 Close YoY. Grth 49% 22% 12% 31% 43% Average Price '000 $247 $420 $307 $384 $458 PE 11.1 NA 7.9 9.8 11.5 Price/Sales 1.13 0.07 0.37 0.75 0.4 Price/Book 2.59 NA 0.93 1.4 0.74 Sales per Com per Month 5.6 NA NA 3.2 3.1

Source: CGP Asset Management

The reasons we like LGI Homes shines through in the highlighted rows.

The best net margins = 10%.

The strongest organic growth = 49% year on year (TMHC helped by M&A).

Efficient stock turnover = 5.6 sales per community per month.

All of these indicate a quality business, with strong cost control and clear advantage for its market position. The clear focus on building affordable properties (in the sub $250,000 range) that are ready to buy, is consistently producing strong financial performance.

#6 Moving from Buy to Hold

Despite solid financial performance in Q1, the recent market run has taken LGIH out of our buy zone. LGIH has frequently and regularly been below a Price/Earnings ratio of 10 while it is above 11 right now on historical earnings. Buy prices for LGIH are often when the historical PE is 6-8.

As you can see below, LGIH's volatility has created interesting entry points. Buyers can do better than now. Still, at a PE of 11 the stock isn't expensive and remains a solid company, so we believe it remains a firm hold.

Data by YCharts

Plan for a pull-back in case it happens.

If the virus and/or economy continue to worsen over the coming weeks and months (a fair bet) there is a strong chance of another market correction. Record levels of stimulus have got us here, but a poor Q2 earnings might yet vaporize confidence for a 10-20% correction.

Yes, LGIH has a strong inverse correlation with the 30 year mortgage rate which is likely to hold steady with Federal Reserve help. But there is an old saying in financial markets "in times of crisis, correlation goes to one". In other words; when things fall hard, everything falls together.

Recent Price History: Volatility creates opportunity

Data by YCharts

These are our price levels LGIH.

Action Price Level Buy $75 Strong Buy $60 Fill your boots $40

We find setting limit orders and planning ahead for a correction can take the fear and emotion out of buying at a good valuation. Too often investors let fear intrude and delay only for the price to recover. Set limit orders to worry less.

Conclusion

The effect of COVID 19 on LGIH has been real, with the struggling economy being offset with record low mortgage rates and growing interest in urbanites moving to buy affordable property in the suburbs. That's LGI Homes specialty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGIH, DHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.