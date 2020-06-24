For me, the current price represents an opportunity to acquire Insulet at a discount to fair value. I foresee the stock price exceeding $220 by YE20 and set a 1-year price target of ~$250.

The company's share price has risen by 172% since the beginning of 2019 and currently trades at $199.5 - 10% off its early March all-time high of $220.

Insulet grew revenues by 31% to reach $738m in 2019, and expects to achieve sales growth of 15% in 2020.

The market opportunity here is large as pump therapy has numerous advantages for diabetics, and wide-scale adoption is likely.

Investment Thesis

Companies developing solutions related to the development of the "artificial pancreas" - a man-made device designed to release insulin in response to changing blood glucose levels in type 1 and type 2 diabetics - are beginning to erode away the market share of currently much more prevalent finger-pricking and multiple daily injection ("MDI") therapies.

This has been reflected in the share price performance of companies like DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), (my note here), the maker of continuous glucose monitoring devices, and the subject of this article, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD).

As we can see from the chart above, Insulet and DexCom have made stellar gains over the past 1-year period, whilst over a 5-year period, DexCom's stock is up 404%, whilst Insulet's is up by 498%.

Developing continuous glucose monitoring ("CGM") solutions, as DexCom does, or insulin pumps, as Insulet does, is not necessarily a license to print money however, as we can see from the relatively poor share price performance of Tandem, maker of insulin pumps, and Medtronic, a medical device maker that produces a rival CGM device to DexCom.

Insulet has performed exceptionally well for its shareholders, however, growing revenues by 22% in 2018, 31% in 2019 (to $738m), and is on track to deliver 15% growth this year - at the lower-end of its original 2020 forecasts - despite significant COVID-19 headwinds.

The company has delivered net profits in each of the past two years, with EBIT margins of 5% and 7%, respectively, and expects adjusted EBITDA in 2020 to be in the mid-teen percentages, but it is the long-term sales prospects for automated insulin pumps that make Insulet a promising investment opportunity.

Studies show that 0.5% of American adults have been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and 8.5% - or 91.2% of all diabetics - have been diagnosed with Type-2. Insulet's products are primarily focused on Type-1 diabetics, whose bodies are almost entirely unable to produce insulin, but are also applicable to any diabetes sufferer who wants to achieve better management of their condition.

The market for insulin pumps was estimated to be $3.3bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% until 2026, reaching $6.9bn in 2026.

Analysts' consensus 1-year price target for Insulet is $216, with a high of $250 and low of $179. I concur with the more optimistic side of this view. To justify this price, Insulet will need to deliver sustained growth over a 5-year period, which I believe the company is capable of, but in truth, the promise of the market could support the price climbing beyond $300, as has happened with DexCom, without necessarily requiring the hard evidence of sales data in the short term.

In the rest of this article, I will take a deeper-dive look at the company, which I rate highly and would recommend to investors at a price below $200, setting a 1-year price target >$250, with a good chance the stock can achieve highs >$300.

Company & Product

Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts. It is primarily focused on the development, manufacturing and sale of its proprietary Insulin Management System Omnipod, which the company has been selling since 2005, and its next generation device Omnipod DASH, released in the US market in 2018.

Omnipod is comprised of a small, body-worn, disposable tubeless pod which provides up to 3 days of needle-free, non-stop insulin delivery, and a handheld Personal Diabetes Manager ("PDM"). The pod provides virtually pain-free automated cannula insertion, communicating wirelessly with the handheld device. The DASH version can communicate via Bluetooth with a proprietary smartphone app - Horizon - that can provide regular glucose readings and other monitoring features.

Omnipod is chiefly sold in the US - where the company earns 69% of its revenues - Europe, Canada, and Israel - either direct-to-consumer, or via distributor arrangements. In January 2018, Omnipod was approved by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare ("CMS") for insurance coverage under Medicare Part D. The company also runs a drug delivery business, supplying Pods across other therapeutic areas, most notably to Amgen (AMGN) for its blood booster products. This accounts for ~10% of total revenues.

Insulet completed a new $320m manufacturing facility in Massachusetts in 2019 where it intends to produce Omnipod, for which it owns more than 200 patents. Omnipod is subject to FDA regulation with every device requiring 510K clearance or pre-market approval ("PMA").

The company employs 1,350 staff and is led by President and CEO Shacey Petrovic, who was promoted to the role, and the board, in January 2019, from her previous position of COO. Prior to joining Insulet in 2015, Petrovic held a number of senior roles at medical device companies. Executive Vice President and COO Charles Alpuche comes from a consultancy and marketing background having spent 30 years at PepsiCo, whilst VP of Innovation & Strategy Eric Benjamin joined from Abbott Laboratories (my note here).

The Board of Directors has a wide-ranging experience of the Healthcare and Medical Device industries and includes the CEO of Abiomed (ABMD), a cardio-pumping device manufacturer whose share price recently climbed 95% to $253. The company is ~65% institutionally-owned. Backers include Fidelity (15% ownership), Capital World Investors (11%), Vanguard Group (9%), and BlackRock (6%).

Recent Performance

In Q120, Insulet increased sales on an annual basis by 25% to $198m, which represented a slight sequential decline of 5%. On its earnings call, management reported Omnipod had secured coverage from 50% of Medicare and 70% of Medicaid, with DASH covered for >60% of commercial lives. DASH also drove over 60% of new US starts in Q120.

Both US and International sales outperformed the company's expectations - by $5.6m and $5m, respectively, whilst drug delivery sales fell by 50%, which management put down to a shift in the timing of production, expecting that sales would be made up in Q220. Despite increased costs relating to coronavirus headwinds and the ramping up of production at its new facility, Insulet reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.3%. On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net loss of $2m - EPS of -$0.02.

Owing to coronavirus, management has downplayed expectations around new global Omnipod starts, forecasting a 50-75% decline in Q2, 50% in Q3 and 25% in Q4, but has maintained its full-year sales and adjusted EBITDA forecasts at the lower end of guidance for 15% year-on-year sales growth and adjusted EBITDA in the mid-teen percentages, adding that they expected this figure to carry into FY21 also.

Strategy

Insulet is making it easy for customers to access, trial, and purchase its products, with a pay-as-you-go model and a focus on pharmacy sales. The migration of data capture from a hand-held device to a smartphone provides an extra layer of convenience for users and an extra layer of data analytics and personalised care opportunities for Insulet.

Progression towards complete control of insulin delivery using a smartphone app is the end game in this market, and Omnipod's Horizon app is leading the way in this respect. Automated insulin delivery systems and CGMs have been proven to increase diabetics' "time in range", when blood glucose levels are neither too high nor too low.

The new manufacturing facility will eventually ease operational expenses, with each line expected to provide 50% of the capacity of the company's current facility in China, with up to 90% less headcount.

Insulet's new products that leverage current digital trends and give diabetics greater freedom and security must be combined with increased awareness of the opportunity of switching from MDI to an automated pump. The company is doing a good job in this respect and will soon be able to decrease its PPE spend and divert more funds to marketing - a sign the company is maturing and ready to grab further market share.

Price Catalysts

The market responded well to Insulet's Q1 results as the company share price spiked to an all-time high of $222, but the subsequent $500m fundraising at $211 per share, whilst an opportunistic move on the company's part, has diluted shareholders and brought the share price down to $177.

Looking ahead, Insulet has now resumed its study of Omnipod powered by Horizon, its smartphone app which controls insulin delivery. Should the combination secure approval from the FDA, management says it will begin commercialising the product in the first half of 2021.

Through Horizon, the company is also developing burgeoning partnerships with DexCom and Abbott's CGM devices, to develop a "closed-loop", fully automated insulin management system, which it announced in February at the Advanced Technologies & Treatment for Diabetes Congress in Madrid. DexCom and Abbott's devices are the market leaders in the CGM space, making ~$1.7bn and ~$2.5bn of annual sales, respectively, in 2019, hence this is an important development for Insulet. In another sense, DexCom and Abbott are the company's competition. This space will be worth keeping a close eye on going forward, since it could necessitate a shift in Insulet's overall strategy.

I also believe the company may have a stellar set of quarterly results up its sleeve in 2020. Although downplaying its full-year estimates in light of COVID-19, it would not surprise me if Omnipod sales come roaring back in 2020 - consumer demand could spike in the aftermath of the enforced shutdown.

Market and Competitors

There seems little doubt that insulin pumps will grow in popularity and rapidly take market share away from the MDI model, which is painful, time-consuming and old-fashioned by today's technology standards. Insulet estimates its TAM to be in the region of 10m users: 3.5 - 4m Type 1 diabetics, and 5-6m Type 2, and says that 75-80% of its new users migrate from MDI.

Management expects to enter 5 new markets in 2020 and maintains a strong first-mover advantage, with reimbursement secured in the US market. Closest rival Tandem's sales in Q120 were $97.9m - half that of Insulet's.

Still, as the market hots up, it will start to attract bigger players, such as Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), the pharma giant and insulin maker, whilst DexCom, Abbott, and Medtronic may develop proprietary insulin pumps to accompany their CGM devices. This will put a lot of pressure on Insulet, as will a crowd of agile smaller players, such as Bigfoot Biomedical, Beta Bionics, and TypeZero Technologies.

Acquisition is always a possibility, but Insulet will have to fight hard to maintain its competitive edge in this huge market.

Risks

All of Insulet's products are subject to FDA regulation and the possibility of a malfunctioning product failing to spot when a user slips into a hypoglycemic (when blood glucose levels are too low), or hyperglycemic (too high) is a substantial risk for Insulet to manage, since it could lead to the withdrawal an entire product line being withdrawn, or the removal of reimbursement agreements.

Insulet is also a tight margin business (the company's net profit margin has never exceeded 3%), and although I see this situation easing as the new manufacturing plant achieves full capacity, delays in production or problems with third party suppliers could seriously hinder its ability to compete. The company is also reliant on a manufacturing plant in China, which could be affected by deteriorating political and economic relations between the US and China.

Besides these risks, the size and resources of Insulet's competitors, as described above, will present a significant challenge to the company going forward.

Financials & Fair Value Price

Insulet projected financials and fair value price.

In the above table, I have mapped out a scenario in which, after a disrupted 2020, Insulet grows sales by 30% annually until 2025, generating revenues of $2.8bn in that year. This is an admittedly high figure, but not far from the sales currently generated by Abbott's Freestyle Libre device, which has around 2m users - a figure that is achievable for Insulet based on the size of its TAM.

In line with company forecasts, I have reduced Insulet's costs of sales by 5% annually and operating expenses by 10% annually so that the company's EBIT margin increases from 13% in 2020, to 42% in 2025. Again, this may be optimistic, but not beyond the company, given the money it has invested into manufacturing and taking into account economies of scale.

This scenario sees the company earning EPS of $14.1 in 2025, and I calculate the free cash flow in 2025 to be ~$990m, when we add back depreciation (roughly 4% of revenues) and capital expenditures, which I have reduced by half from 2020 onwards (to $82m), given that the new manufacturing plant is now completed.

Using a WACC of 8.2% and an expected market return of 9%, beta of 0.89 and RFR of 1.6%, I calculate the firm value to be $15.2bn - nearly twice the value of the company's current market cap of $8.1bn - and the fair value to be ~$230.

It takes challenging forecasts to justify Insulet's current share price and growth beyond $220. In reality, the company trades on its promise rather than its numbers at the present time, hence its high current PE of 56x. But, in comparison to DexCom (PE = 254x), the expectations on Insulet are modest, and the market opportunity provides the justification.

Conclusion

Insulet scores highly for me across most valuation criteria, but the most exciting element relates to the market opportunity. The company's 15 years' experience of marketing and selling its products gives Insulet a valuable competitive advantage and an opportunity to grab a large share of a market that could be about to explode, given its evident superiority over current standards of care.

Reimbursement helps place Insulet devices in the hands of those who may have been unwilling to pay up-front for the product, and the evolution from separate hand-held device to smartphone app is also a crucial development in my view, integrating the pumps with software that is familiar to the vast majority of people globally.

After its fundraising, Insulet is trading at a discount to its 52-week high, making this an opportunistic time to acquire a position. Downside risk is mitigated by strong sales performance, a strong funding position (no debt falls due until 2024), and institutional backing. In my view, Insulet deserves its "strong buy" recommendation at this time.

