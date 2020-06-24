Spotify has just started on its road to success. Once the new content lands on the platform, Spotify’s growth will significantly accelerate, driven by both advertising revenue and subscriber growth.

Looking at the three deals, you can see the big picture that the company is trying to paint. The portfolio includes three very different podcasts that attract three different customer segments.

Introduction

Riding a wave of new podcast deals, Spotify (SPOT) has flown through new highs and closed the week with a 30% return. The recent strike of deals has increased Spotify’s market cap of more than $10 billion, but the potential for the company remains bigger than ever.

Big Moves In The Podcast Segment

As expected, the recent $100 million deal with Joe Rogan for his JRE podcast was only one of a long list that is set to develop. Following the JRE deal, Spotify has continued to acquire more artists and popular personalities. Top of the list is Kim Kardashian, who will join Spotify exclusive podcast list with a podcast covering current national topics of interest, including the Innocence Project. Kim Kardashian has a strong following on all major social media platforms. She is ranked 7th on Instagram with 176 million followers, and her overall follower on all social media exceed 250 million. Not bad numbers, considering that Spotify's total subscription numbers are in the 130-150 million range. Another significant partnership was struck with Warner Bros. (T) and DC Entertainment, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. DC Entertainment houses franchises like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more. If you recognize these characters’ names you would certainly realize the big potential of this deal to attract one of the largest and most loyal fan bases of the entertainment business.

Spotify has inked a multi-year deal to produce and distribute an original slate of scripted podcasts, both dramatic and comedic, centred on the DC universe.

“The end product will feel similar to that of a DC Entertainment film, with an exclusive web of complex characters and plot lines, but it will be produced exclusively for audio, and exclusively on Spotify.



While Warner Bros. is responsible for producing all of the podcasts, Spotify is responsible for the marketing, advertising, and distribution of the shows exclusively on its platform.”

Investors seem to have started to realize this stock’s potential, and shares have gone up 30% after the announcement.

Implications In Numbers

Joe Rogan and his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), accumulated over 2.8 billion views over its 11-year existence, with the majority of it coming in more recent years. Kim Kardashian brings in ever more potential, having a much larger fan base. Kim Kardashian counts 176 million followers on Instagram alone, and 65 million on Twitter, making her the 12th most-followed Twitter account. DC comics can count on 6+ million followers on its main Facebook page, and many more followers can be found on the pages of the individual characters in the DC universe.

According to the previous methodology, the JRE could generate ~$20 million a year in profits from ads only, while potentially bringing hundreds of thousands of subscribers to Spotify’s platform. Similar numbers could be achieved by Kim Kardashian and DC. Kim Kardashian has the biggest potential in term of ad revenues due to the larger fan base, while DC will bring long-term subscribers to the Spotify platform due to the expected high frequency of episodes and a new type of podcast storytelling.

Looking at the three deals, you can see the big picture that the company is trying to paint. The portfolio includes three very different podcasts that attract three different customer segments. Joe Rogan’s podcast attracts mostly men due to its ties with the UFC, a mixed martial arts organization. Kim Kardashian will offer a diverse, female-centric audience. Lastly, DC superheroes will appeal to a more family-friendly type of audience. Therefore, Spotify seems to have established a strong presence in all market segments, and it is now attracting customers to its platform from all fronts.

Price Analysis

Looking at the option-implied price, a short-term decline seems to be expected, while a 3-month price of $280 could be achieved with moderate probability. The stock has risen exponentially, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it test the $210s level again. The low $200s could be a good entry point for investors new to the stock, while I consider it a Strong Buy below $200.

Conclusion and Takeaway

Spotify has just started on its road to success. Once the new content lands on the platform, Spotify’s growth will significantly accelerate, both driven by advertising revenue and paid subscriber growth. With the stock’s exponential rise, I expected a short-term consolidation, but I maintain a Buy rating on Spotify with a price target of $280.

