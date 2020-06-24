Management has also taken additional steps to update and simplify the carrier's fleet, which will unlock long-term cost savings.

Delta Air Lines stock nearly doubled between mid-May and a recent peak on June 8, but has since fallen below $30 again.

About six weeks ago, I wrote that Delta Air Lines (DAL) stock was deeply undervalued. While acknowledging that the company faced a severe short-term earnings headwind from COVID-19, I argued that the pandemic would also open up opportunities to improve future profitability.

Mainly due to luck (rather than any skill at market timing), the article came out just before Delta stock rallied from around the $20 mark to a recent high of $37 on June 8. While I believe that Delta Air Lines shares were still undervalued at $37, the bull case was far less clear-cut at that level.

Data by YCharts

Fortunately for investors who missed out on previous opportunities to invest in this high-quality airline stock, Delta Air Lines shares have fallen back below the $30 level over the past two weeks. Paired with an improving near-term outlook for the carrier, the recent pullback represents an attractive buying opportunity for risk-tolerant long-term investors.

Cash burn is slowing

One of the biggest knocks against Delta Air Lines is that, like other airlines, it has been burning a ton of cash since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in March. Many bears believe that even if business conditions go back to normal eventually, the losses incurred in the near term will drive an explosion in debt levels, wiping out any upside for equity investors. This was essentially why Warren Buffett bailed on airline stocks earlier this year.

However, cash burn has improved dramatically over the past few months. During Delta's Q1 earnings call in late April, management estimated that cash burn would moderate to around $50 million a day in May from a peak of roughly $100 million a day in late March. It attributed the improvement to the tapering off of refund requests, cost cuts, and employees volunteering for unpaid leaves of absence.

At an investor conference in mid-May, Delta CFO Paul Jacobson provided an additional update, saying that cash burn was set to decrease to $40 million a day by the end of June, driven in part by an uptick in bookings.

This sequential growth in booking and travel activity has continued. In recent days, the number of people passing through TSA checkpoints has exceeded 20% of 2019 levels. We're still a long way from normal, but TSA throughput bottomed out at just 4% of 2019 levels in mid-April and was consistently down more than 90% year over year until just before Memorial Day weekend.

As a result, management had more good news to share at Delta's annual meeting last week. CEO Ed Bastian said that daily cash burn has receded to around $30 million this month, beating the prior estimate by $10 million. Thanks to this stabilization in cash flow and Delta's success in raising debt financing, the company now expects to end Q2 with over $15 billion of liquidity.

(Source: Delta Air Lines 2020 Annual Meeting Presentation, slide 3)

Considering that the grant portion of Delta's payroll support funds totals just over $20 million a day for the second and third quarters, the company is effectively close to cash breakeven after factoring in government support. This is a huge improvement compared to mid-May (let alone late March). Based on the current trajectory, it's clear that near-term losses won't come close to the $20 billion-plus that has been knocked off of Delta's market cap since January.

More confirmation on cost-saving opportunities

Delta CEO Ed Bastian is as clear-headed as any airline executive about the challenges ahead. He has repeatedly said that it could take up to three years for air travel demand to recover to a new normal, and that the new normal may still be below 2019 demand levels. As such, he recognizes that Delta must radically change its cost structure to ensure its success in the years ahead.

Shrinking, simplifying, and modernizing the fleet is arguably the most important lever available to Delta for sustainably reducing costs. In late April, the carrier announced that it would retire all of its MD-88s and MD-90s by early June. Previously, those aircraft types were set to exit the fleet in late 2020 and 2022, respectively. Delta also announced last month that it will retire its subscale fleet of 18 Boeing (BA) 777s this fall, a move that I had speculated might be on the table.

The early retirements of the MD-90s and 777s will lead to impairment charges between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion: mainly for the 777s. This reflects the fact that many of the 777s being retired are just 10-12 years old. However, operating an 18-plane subfleet is inherently inefficient for an airline Delta's size. On top of that, long-haul travel demand is likely to remain muted for the next couple of years, and the A350s that will eventually replace Delta's 777s burn 21% less fuel per seat.

By operating fewer, larger subfleets, Delta will reduce its maintenance costs and improve pilot productivity. These moves will also likely enable more efficient crew scheduling. As a result, Delta Air Lines expects to save hundreds of millions of dollars annually from the aircraft retirements it has already announced.

Additional fleet retirements under consideration

At the annual meeting, Delta acknowledged that it is considering additional fleet retirements to capture long-term savings. By the end of 2020, the Boeing 757 and 767 will be the oldest unique fleet types remaining at Delta. However, many of those planes play an important role covering "long-and-thin" international routes and can't be easily replaced right now.

(Source: Delta Air Lines 2019 10-K SEC filing, p. 22)

The Boeing 717 is a more suitable candidate for near-term retirement. Delta's 717s are a little more than 18 years old on average, and most are leased, with expiration dates in 2024 and beyond. Under an FAA safety mandate, Delta is required to replace the seats on its 717s by mid-2022. Previously, the airline had planned to install seatback TVs as part of that refurbishment: part of a plan to keep the 717s in service until 2030.

In the current environment, pouring a significant amount of capital into this aging fleet may not make sense. Instead, the planes could be replaced over time with new Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A220-100s, which are similar in size but use much less fuel and have dramatically more range, leading to greater operational flexibility.

Delta has already said it will park at least half of the 717 fleet in the near term. It has also floated the possibility of trading in its 717s to Boeing in exchange for ordering the 737 MAX. Nothing has come of these talks yet, but they show that Delta is actively pursuing options for accelerating its fleet simplification efforts by retiring its 717s much sooner than previously planned.

The valuation remains compelling

Notwithstanding the likelihood of a slow, bumpy recovery, Delta's market cap of approximately $19 billion leaves ample upside for long-term investors.

(Image source: Delta Air Lines)

By aggressively retiring older jets and smaller subfleets to simplify operations, Delta Air Lines will unlock substantial savings, offsetting the normal unit cost headwinds that would come from shrinking. And while air travel demand may remain below 2019 levels as far out as 2023, Delta is in line for another step-up in the revenue and profit contribution from its lucrative relationship with American Express (AXP) in 2023. Its pending joint venture with LATAM Airlines (OTCPK:LTMAQ) for South America routes should drive improved profitability in that region, as well.

More broadly, as the healthiest (by far) of the U.S. legacy carriers, Delta is best positioned to capitalize on the eventual recovery of high-yield business travel demand, whenever that happens.

As a result, Delta's adjusted pre-tax profit could once again surpass $6 billion (in line with its 2019 results) within a few years. While there will be some "catch-up" capex needs once cash flow recovers, the company will still be able to pay down the extra debt it has incurred in 2020 fairly quickly by keeping the dividend and share repurchases suspended.

Delta Air Lines stock currently sits 53% below the all-time high it set last year. The stock has a good chance of recovering that entire loss within 3-4 years, offering greater than 100% upside over that period. Thus, despite the share price recovery since mid-May, Delta remains an attractive stock for value investors.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the airline, auto, retail, and real estate industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.