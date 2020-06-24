Those oil producers which have a strong balance sheet, marked by low levels of debt, are well-positioned to withstand the downturn. But others like Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) will struggle. The Houston, Texas-based shale driller might find it difficult to comply with a key financial covenant and has limited resources available to repay its large debt. The company can sell assets and use the proceeds for debt reduction, or it can try extending the maturities by refinancing the debt, but this won't be easy in the current climate. In my opinion, Oasis Petroleum's outlook is looking grim and investors should steer clear of this stock.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Oasis Petroleum not only has a large debt load but it is also facing significant near-term debt maturities. The company had $2.78 billion of long-term debt by the end of Q1-2020, which translates into a lofty debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (annualized from Q1) ratio of 4.57x. The debt load is so large that the company's shareholder equity (ex. non-controlling interest) now stands at negative $670.7 million. The company is facing a debt wall, as shown in the image below, with a majority of the debt maturing in 2022-23. This includes 6.875% senior unsecured notes of $834 million due March 15, 2022. The chart does not show $522 million borrowed by tapping into the revolving credit facility and $487.5 million of borrowings on the revolver linked with its subsidiary Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP).

Image: OAS Earnings Call Presentation, May 2020

I think there are two major red flags associated with Oasis Petroleum's debt profile. Firstly, as per the recently amended terms of the credit facility, Oasis Petroleum must maintain a leverage ratio, measured in terms of debt to trailing twelve months EBITDAX (X represents exploration expenses), of no greater than 4x at the end of each quarter. Oasis Petroleum complied with this metric by the end of Q1-2020. But as indicated earlier, its debt-to-annualized EBITDA ratio, used as a proxy for forward leverage ratio as defined under the credit facility, has now climbed to more than 4x, which isn't a good sign. This indicates that if Oasis Petroleum fails to cut down its debt or improve earnings in the future, then it may not remain in compliance with this key financial covenant.

The WTI oil prices have improved from $30 to around $40 per barrel in recent weeks. If oil continues to rise and holds its ground above $40 in H2-2020, then I think Oasis Petroleum's leverage, as defined by the credit facility, might remain below 4x. But if the company doesn't get support from commodity prices, then it might default on the loan agreement.

Image: OAS Form 10-Q, Quarterly Report for the period ended March 31, 2020 [highlight my own].

Secondly, Oasis Petroleum's debt maturity profile looks unfavorable now, but it can get worse. That's because the company's credit facility doesn't have a fixed maturity. Instead, this debt can become due either on October 16, 2023 or approximately three months before the maturity of the senior notes if the company fails to retire or refinance the notes by that time. In the case of refinancing, the maturity of the notes must be pushed back to at least 90 days after October 16, 2023. This means if Oasis Petroleum fails to either repay or refinance the 6.875% notes worth $834 million by mid-December 2021, then the $522 million borrowed from the revolver will become due on December 15, 2021, instead of October 2023. In this case, Oasis Petroleum will have $522 million due in December 2021, $834 million due in 2022, and $552 million in 2023. Barring any dramatic improvement in commodity price environment, this mountain of debt might prove insurmountable for Oasis Petroleum.

Image: OAS Form 10-Q, Quarterly Report for the period ended March 31, 2020 [highlight my own, link provided earlier].

The debt-related concerns have been weighing on Oasis Petroleum for a while now. For instance, in Q4-2020, the WTI climbed from $50 to $60 per barrel, pushing the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP), the benchmark fund for oil producers, up by 10%. But in this period, Oasis Petroleum's stock fell by 3%, indicating that the markets remained worried about the company's debt.

Before oil prices crashed this year, Oasis Petroleum originally planned to generate free cash flows by producing oil from Williston Basin and using that excess cash to fund debt reduction as well as its E&P operations and expansion work in the Permian Basin. The company reported $176 million of free cash flows from the E&P business in 2019 and forecast free cash flows for 2020 as well. But it needed much higher levels of excess cash to drive a meaningful debt reduction. It was also targeting asset sales to help repay the debt but didn't announce any deals. Therefore, I think the market's concerns were justified.

Since then, the commodity price environment has gotten worse. It is reasonable to assume that the company will now generate considerably lower levels of free cash flows this year, making it even more difficult to reduce debt.

After oil prices crashed, Oasis Petroleum abandoned all growth plans and started concentrating on generating free cash flows. The company has cut its capital expenditure budget by around 55% from February 2020 guidance, reduced drilling activity, and temporarily suspended all completion work. Due to these measures, the company's production will likely decline significantly this year, but so will its cash outflows as capital expenditure. With support from hedges, I expect Oasis Petroleum to generate decent levels of cash flow from operations which should cover all of its capital expenditures.

Image: OAS Earnings Call Presentation, May 2020 [link provided earlier]

Oasis Petroleum has hedged 50,000 bpd for Q2-2020 with a weighted average floor of $55.50 per barrel and 38,000 bpd for H2-2020 with $53 floor. Note that almost a third of Q2-2020 hedges and half of H2-2020 hedges have been hedged using three-way collars which is why they offer limited downside protection below $40-$42 per barrel.

Although Oasis Petroleum has downside protection for most of its future oil output, with declining production and some of the oil equivalent barrels still exposed to weak commodity prices, Oasis Petroleum might report lower levels of free cash flows in 2020 than 2019. Moreover, the company doesn't have meaningful hedges in place for 2021, which means nearly all of its next year's production will be fully exposed to oil price swings. Therefore, I think it is reasonable to assume that although Oasis Petroleum can generate free cash flows this year, it might burn cash flows in 2021 if oil prices fail to recover. In my opinion, Oasis Petroleum's mixed free cash flow profile for 2020-21 increases bankruptcy risk. The company, however, still has a couple of levers to pull to improve its financial health.

Oasis Petroleum can raise cash by selling assets, including those which have been a critical part of its portfolio, and use the proceeds to repay debt. It can monetize its midstream assets or even sell the Permian Basin properties which it has touted as its key growth driver. I don't think it makes much sense now for Oasis Petroleum to continue holding the Permian Basin acreage. The company was a late entrant in the region and built a small position with 25,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin. To turn this asset into a free cash flow generating and high-margin business, the company needed to increase the size and scale of its operations substantially by around four times, growing its Permian Basin footprint to roughly 100,000 acres. This looks unachievable now, given the company's current financial situation. It can, however, consider selling this asset and use the cash from proceeds to pay down the revolver. Selling energy assets in the ongoing macro backdrop is not going to be easy but Oasis Petroleum doesn't have tons of options.

Moreover, a few oil producers, such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), tapped into the debt markets in 2020, refinanced their loans, and successfully extended debt maturities. The high-yield market may open up to energy companies in the future, particularly if oil prices continue to climb. This may give an opportunity to Oasis Petroleum to extend its maturities. But remember, only the high-quality energy companies like Pioneer Natural Resources, which already had an under-levered balance sheet, have been able to refinance debt. A key concern for oil producers with stretched balance sheets is that the doors to the debt market might already be closed.

Image: Seeking Alpha

Oasis Petroleum's stock has fallen by 70% this year and, in my opinion, it is facing a major restructuring or bankruptcy filing risk. I think investors should steer clear of this stock. Also, it is not looking attractive from a valuation standpoint. Its share price has tumbled to $1 and it is currently trading 5.29x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, below sector median of 8.11x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. But there are some other oil producers - like Parsley Energy (PE) - that are in a much better position than Oasis Petroleum to survive the downturn and are also trading in the 5x-6x range. If Oasis Petroleum manages to repay or refinance its debt, then it will be a big turnaround that might help push shares higher, but the upside might be limited. At the current price, I think the stock doesn't offer a good risk-reward premium.