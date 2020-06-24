Even if the pandemic takes a turn for the worse, Total is by far the most resilient oil major thanks to its unmatched integrated business model.

Total has rallied 50% off its recent bottom, but it still has nearly 50% upside potential over the next two years.

Total (NYSE:TOT) has rallied 50% off its 20-year low, which was posted in March amid the sell-off caused by coronavirus. However, the stock is still trading far below its level in the beginning of the year, before the coronavirus crisis, and is significantly undervalued. As a result, Total still has nearly 50% upside potential over the next two years.

Business overview

The energy sector is going through an unprecedented downturn due to coronavirus. The social distancing measures have caused a collapse in the demand for jet fuel and gasoline in the second quarter. Even worse, OPEC and Russia initially engaged in a price war and, thus, led the oil price to plunge to an 18-year low in April.

However, the situation has significantly improved lately. All the major economies have reopened, and thus, the demand for gasoline is now in recovery mode. Even better for the energy sector, people now prefer to use their own vehicle instead of the means of public transport. Refiners have thus raised their refinery utilization rates since April. In addition, OPEC and Russia have drastically reduced their production quotas, and thus, they have provided a solid support to the price of oil. As a result, the price of oil has enjoyed a strong rally in the last two months, retrieving approximately half of its losses.

Moreover, there are numerous ongoing studies for a vaccine for coronavirus. A vaccine is widely expected to be identified early next year. It is thus reasonable to expect consumers to return to their normal spending habits the latest late next year. International Energy Agency [IEA] seems to agree on this, as it recently issued a positive outlook for the oil demand. According to that report, the demand for oil will post its strongest recovery in history next year, with growth of 5.7 million barrels per day. If this forecast materializes, the demand for oil next year will be 97.4 million barrels per day, which will be only 2.4 million barrels per day below the level of 2019.

To cut a long story short, the energy market is in sustained recovery mode right now. Even if the pandemic returns stronger, it will temporarily disrupt the ongoing recovery but such a disruption is likely to prove short-lived, as the discovery of a vaccine will definitely put the pandemic under control.

Total will greatly benefit from the ongoing recovery of the price of oil. In addition, it is by far the most resilient oil major during downturns. This is of paramount importance, as the downturn in the energy sector may last longer than currently anticipated. The resilience of Total can be attributed to its unmatched integrated business model.

In the first quarter, its Gas, Renewables & Power segment grew its operating income 54% thanks to nearly 30% growth in LNG sales and firm LNG prices. That segment provided strong support to the results of the oil major and mitigated the effect of the pandemic. As a result, Total posted just a 36% decrease in its adjusted earnings per share, which marked a much better performance than that of the other oil majors.

It is also worth noting that Total is the only oil major that is expected to make a meaningful profit this year, amid the fierce downturn caused by the pandemic. Total is expected to earn $0.94 per share this year, whereas Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and BP (BP) are all expected to incur losses this year.

This should not come as a surprise, as Total proved the most resilient oil major in the previous downturn as well, when the price of oil collapsed from $100 in mid-2014 to $26 in early 2016. In that severe downturn, the adjusted earnings per share of Total decreased only 49%, whereas those of Exxon Mobil slumped 75%, and Chevron and BP posted losses.

Growth

Total grew its production by 8% in 2018 and 9% in 2019. The company was expecting to grow its output by 2%-4% this year, but it does not expect to grow its output anymore due to the coronavirus crisis.

However, as soon as the pandemic subsides, the latest from next year, Total is likely to return to its growth trajectory, thanks to its promising pipeline of growth projects. These projects have a rate of return above 15% and will contribute more than 800,000 barrels per day to the underlying production after 2023. It is thus obvious that Total has promising growth prospects ahead. Total also benefits from the low natural decline rate of most of its fields, which exhibit long plateau profiles.

Dividend

Total has drastically high-graded its asset portfolio since the previous downturn of the energy sector, in 2014. The oil major has also drastically cut its operating cost, from $9.9 per barrel in 2014 to $5.4 per barrel now. This operating cost is approximately half of the operating cost of the other oil majors, and hence, it constitutes a major competitive advantage of Total over its peers. Thanks to the high-grading of its portfolio and its exceptionally low operating cost, Total has reduced its pre-dividend breakeven oil price from more than $100 in 2014 to less than $25 now.

Source: Investor Presentation

This helps explain the admirable resilience of Total under adverse business conditions.

Total is currently offering an attractive 7.5% dividend yield. The company did not cut its dividend during the recent collapse of the oil price. As the price of oil has recovered strongly and the outlook has improved, Total is likely to maintain its current dividend in the absence of another slump of the oil price.

Upside potential

As mentioned above, coronavirus is not likely to condemn the energy market to a permanent recession. As soon as a vaccine comes to the market, people will begin to return to their normal lifestyle, and thus, the demand for oil products will gradually return to its pre-COVID level. Overall, it is reasonable to expect Total to earn $5.05 per share, its earnings in 2018, the latest in two years from now. In fact, analysts expect the company to earn $5.80 per share by 2022, but it is prudent to be conservative in future expectations.

Moreover, Total has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4 over the last decade. As the recovery of the energy sector unwinds, it is reasonable to expect Total to revert towards its average valuation level. Therefore, Total can be reasonably expected to reach $63 (=12.4*5.05) within the next two years. In order to be on the safe side, investors can expect Total to recover to $57, which was the stock price in the beginning of this year, short before the onset of the coronavirus crisis. If Total rallies from its current price of $39 to $57 over the next two years, it will offer a 46% return, without including its 7.5% dividend.

Final thoughts

Total has rallied 50% off its 20-year bottom, in March, but it still has nearly 50% upside potential over the next two years thanks to the ongoing recovery of the energy market. Even if the coronavirus crisis lasts longer than currently anticipated, Total has repeatedly proved by far the most resilient oil major during downturns. As a result, those who purchase Total at its current bargain price can remain patient until the pandemic disappears from the horizon, and the stock offers them a nearly 50% return.

