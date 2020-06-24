Investment Thesis

Last month, Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) reported the first quarterly revenue decline in over a decade as its fledgling off-premise business was unable to offset the pandemic-driven impact on dine-in services. Given the record-high unemployment and capacity constraints, the company, much like the wider casual dining sector, is unlikely to see a rapid turnaround as the public prefers at-home dining and home cooking due to virus fears. Despite narrowing margins amid stringent focus on hygiene and the pivot to To-Go sales, the company, with a robust balance sheet and improving cash burn, is well-positioned for a rapid recovery once the pandemic abates.

However, Texas Roadhouse continues to trade at a peak, leaving no room for risks in a sector, highly vulnerable to pandemic-driven restrictions. Our forecasts with more modest historic multiples for the next three years suggest a near-term overvaluation for the stock. However, a recovery, in the long-run, could uncover gains for those who are willing to endure the near-term volatility.

Source: The Company Website

Pandemic Hurts Dine-in

The U.S. is reopening, and the economy has entered a recovery phase. However, the casual dining is still reeling from the pandemic’s devastating impact on sit-down services, the sector’s major source of revenue for years. When the lockdown measures swept across the U.S. in March in response to the pandemic, the sector hurriedly bolstered the To-Go and Third-Party delivery operations to make up for the lost sales. With not enough prior expertise, the casual diners, however, lost out to their quick service counterparts who were well prepared to serve the home-bound diners thanks to their outsized off-premise channels.

Source: koyfin

With a pre-pandemic contribution of only ~7% of sales, the To-Go service at Texas Roadhouse was barely adequate for a quick ramp-up to offset a rapid decline in dine-in sales. After recording gains in the preceding months, the comparable sales for March sank ~30% YoY with the company’s Q1 2020 revenue falling ~6% YoY, the first quarterly decline since 2008/09 financial crisis. Even though the impact was widespread with March sales at food and drinking services in the U.S. falling ~27% YoY on an adjusted basis, sit-down chains with robust off-premise operations have fared better. Brinker International, Inc. (EAT),whose delivery and To-Go sales made up nearly a fifth of the sales prior to the pandemic saw only ~6% YoY decline in comps in the past quarter, better than ~8% YoY fall in Texas Roadhouse. However, in April, with dine-in closed, the company pivoted to a To-Go only model, and despite over six-fold rise in average weekly off-premise sales from January, the comp decline has only sharpened with ~47% YoY decline in April.

Source: koyfin

Lockdown Measures Ease

Since then, the restrictions have been eased, and Texas, where ~13% of company outlets are located, allowed dining rooms to reopen in May, becoming one of the first few states to do so. From just 25 at the start of May, the number of reopened dining rooms had increased to 160 by mid-May, more than a quarter of the total outlet count. With thirty-eight states permitting dine-in activity, according to Gordon Haskett, more restaurants should be back in business by now. However, with no sales update from the company since the last earnings release, the impact on comps is anyone’s guess. Nevertheless, Brinker and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) have updated their sales data recently, indicating how the same-store sales could improve as the dine-in activity resumes across the sector. With more than half of its dining rooms reopened, Chili's, the leading brand of Brinker, has managed to contain the weekly comp decline to ~19% by early June down from ~43% drop in late April. However, the slower pace of reopening has done little to offset the declining comps in May at both Brinker and Darden. Despite a likely benefit with June reopening, the comparable sales at Texas Roadhouse, in our view, could be heading towards ~30 - 35% YoY decline, given the sharp drop in April and the marginal improvement in May.

Restrictions Delay Recovery

Meanwhile, the U.S., where ~95% of Texas Roadhouse outlets are located, are bracing for a fresh wave of Coronavirus cases, with the number of new infections spiking in Texas, Florida, and Arizona, home to more than a fifth of company’s domestic outlets. As the rekindled virus fears keep patrons away from reopened restaurants, the home cooking will persist until the pandemic subsides as customers supported by widely available online grocery services try the newly-acquired cooking skills. Meanwhile, the ~$2T worth government stimulus program is set to expire next month despite the record-high unemployment, further squeezing the purchasing power of consumers hit by the recession. With half of the dining tables cordoned off while masked servers greet patrons with hand sanitizers instead of friendly smiles, the new look in dining rooms in the pandemic era can be unfamiliar and sometimes unwelcoming to many.

Therefore, in our view, the sector, with its heavy reliance on dine-in services, is unlikely to witness rapid recovery. And Texas Roadhouse, in particular, being a late entrant to large-scale off-premise operations, will struggle to keep pace with the peers. Assuming comps decline to improve towards mid-teens and mid-single digits by Q3 2020 and Q4 2020, respectively, we project sales at Texas Roadhouse to slide ~14% YoY in 2020 in line with the consensus forecasts. However, the street forecasts suggest the sales could recover up to the pre-pandemic level as early as next year. Given the headwinds amid the raging pandemic, we expect the recovery to take longer, with revenue approaching ~$2.6B next year at ~11% YoY growth before rising ~12% YoY in 2022 to reach ~$2.9B, ~6% higher than the 2019 level.

Near-term Impact on Margins

In addition to rising health insurance costs, the pandemic-related pay for staff relief and employee benefits had pushed labor expenses higher, pressuring the quarterly gross margin and EBITDA margin in Q1 2020 to ~13% and ~7% respectively, the lowest on the record. Despite falling revenue amid capacity constraints, the newly-established safety guidelines, including the restaurant upgrades and strict sanitation protocols, will continue to tighten margins going forward. The expanding To-Go services, being a low-margin business, is unlikely to offset the slide.

We forecast the company’s EBITDA margin to narrow from ~11% on a trailing twelve-month basis in the previous four quarters to ~8% in 2020 with EBITDA reaching ~$188.8M. However, given its heavy fixed cost base, with ~84% of outlets being company-owned, the operating leverage at Texas Roadhouse is higher compared to franchise-led QSR players. As a result, even a modest rise in the revenue beyond the break-even point can have a disproportionate impact on the company's bottom line. Therefore, as sales recover, we expect a fairly rapid recovery in margins in the next two years, with EBITDA margins for 2021 and 2022 reaching ~10% and ~11% with EBITDA at ~$260.7M and ~$321.2M, respectively.

Source: koyfin

Low Gearing and Narrowing Cash Burn

Meanwhile, liquidity will be a game-changer for chain restaurants as they brace themselves for ‘the survival of the fittest’ to reach the post-pandemic recovery. For Texas Roadhouse, the pivot to an off-premise-led model will narrow the weekly cash burn to ~$5M from ~$8M in April. With dividends and share buybacks suspended, ~$200M cash in hand as at April end means adequate cash runway for another ten months. According to OpenTable, 25% of restaurants will remain closed even after the pandemic, and as those cash-strapped independents go under due to capacity limits, the company is well-positioned for a rapid sales recovery thanks to a lightly-leveraged balance sheet, one of the best among peers.

Source: koyfin

Peak Valuation Despite Gloomy Prospects

As lockdowns ease, the fast-food giants, such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), are showing signs of relief even though comps in the casual dining sector continue to slide in double digits. The U.S. same-store sales at McDonald's has only dropped ~5% YoY in May, an improvement from ~19% YoY in April. Meanwhile, Yum’s domestic comps in May had turned positive from a double-digit decline at the end of March. Yet, at ~21.2x for McDonald's and 19.8x for Yum, their forward EV/EBITDA trade with only a modest premium to the historical average, mirroring the tough times across the restaurant sector.

Source: koyfin

Even though the casual-dining is the weakest to face the pandemic-driven restrictions, the peak multiples across the casual dining sector suggest otherwise. While Darden trades at nearly double its past-year average, Brinker commands a premium of ~71%. Meanwhile, the forward EV/EBITDA of Texas Roadhouse has now approached ~27.6x with a premium of ~45% and 85% to ~19.1x and ~14.9x, the averages for trailing twelve months and thirty-six months, respectively. With the stock hovering only ~3% below the pre-pandemic peak in January, we assume the forward EV/EBITDA multiples for Texas Roadhouse for the next three years should range from ~14.9 - 19.1x, which along with our forecasts for next three years indicate a premium of ~12.8 - 47.9% by 2022 despite near-term overvaluation.

Source: The Author, Data from Seeking Alpha, Koyfin and the Author Estimates

Conclusion

Amid tightening consumer spending given the record-high joblessness, the casual dining sector is unlikely to see a rapid turnaround as capacity limits and new safety precautions put off the returning patrons. Despite the narrowing margins amid costly sanitation practices and the focus on the off-premise channel, Texas Roadhouse, with a clean balance sheet and high operating leverage, is better positioned to weather the downturn. However, its current peak multiple leaves no room for risks in an industry that is least prepared to overcome the pandemic-driven challenges. Assuming the modest historical multiples, our forecasts for the stock indicate long-run gains, highlighting a post-pandemic play despite the near-term overvaluation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.