Karyopharm is a top idea for several reasons, the lead one being the company's first approved drug Xpovio for multiple myeloma MM, a type of blood cancer. Approved in the U.S. in July 2019, this drug has significant potential in MM and other indications, and with multi-billion-dollar annual sales potential, KPTI is trading at a mere fraction of where the stock could end up going. A healthy drug pipeline with compounds addressing other blood cancers as well as solid tumors, and a wildcard potential COVID-19 treatment indication for Xpovio, we believe there are multiple chances for upside in this name. Nevertheless, we focus this article on Xpovio in MM, as the outlook for this product is significantly de-risked given prior FDA approval, strong follow-on clinical data, and enthusiasm from key opinion leaders, KOLs in the multiple myeloma treatment segment. For Xpovio in MM alone, estimates are for $1 to $1.5 billion in annual sales. Applying a 5x multiple to peak sales of this drug, one can see the potential for 5-7.5x upside for KPTI, without factoring in the potential of other Xpovio indications or KPTI's pipeline candidates.

Predecessor and combination treatment regimens for MM support Xpovio's large potential market. There are many precedents in the MM treatment segment that support our presumption that Xpovio has billion-dollar-plus potential. For example, the group of leading MM therapies and their 2019 sales are as follows:

Revlimid - $11.0 billion

Pomalyst - $2.5 billion

Velcade - $1.6 billion

Kyprolis - $1.0 billion

Darzalex - $3.0 billion

Most of these drugs followed a certain development "playbook", which KPTI is also following. The development strategy is to obtain approval as a last-line treatment ("quad or penta-refractory", or patients who are classified as refractory-relapsed MM and have failed 4-5 lines of therapy), followed by additional clinical trials to prove the therapy in earlier use compared to currently available regimens. This pathway to move the drug upstream and broaden the market over time is highly efficient, as there is no cure for MM and patients continue to progress so the need is high. Plus, safety/side effects from certain foundational products such as Velcade provide another area of improvement where new therapies can offer an advantage. FDA has allowed companies to run and obtain approval on Phase 2 trials in these last-line or "salvage" patients, which can significantly reduce the cost and time to bring a therapy to market.

MM drug development playbook is 2nd time around for Karyopharm CEO. A classic example of this strategy is Kyprolis (carfilzomib) in which Onyx Pharmaceuticals evolved the approved uses of the drug to expand the market. Notably, the Chief Executive Officer of KPTI was previously the Chief Medical Officer of Onyx, so Dr. Michael Kaufman has implemented this strategy before. Onyx received FDA approval for Kyprolis based on the Phase 2b 003-A1 trial, an open label (not blinded) single-arm (no comparator or placebo) trial, evidencing the high need in relapsed refractory multiple myeloma, or RRMM, which still exists today. The primary endpoint of the trial was overall response rate (ORR), and after meeting this endpoint, Kyprolis obtained its first FDA approval. One should take time to fully digest that the FDA would approve a drug in an unblinded trial with no comparator arm, however, for these patients, who had failed a median of 5 prior lines of therapy, no good treatment options remain. Additionally, this type of approval was "conditional" in that Onyx needed to run a larger scale Phase 3 placebo-controlled trial to earn full approval of the drug. The ASPIRE trial was such a trial and proved the safety and efficacy of Kyprolis in an earlier line of therapy (trial was designed for patients failing 1 to 3 prior lines of therapy), which not only earned full approval, but also marked the second indication and broadened the market for the drug. Note that Onyx was in good company, as MM treatment market leader Celgene (CELG) employed this same strategy in the development of Pomalyst. A final note on this strategy itself; several notable emerging biotech and pharma companies developing treatments in MM and other oncology indications with the potential for market expansion have benefitted their shareholders greatly utilizing this strategy, with acquisitions at significant premiums. For example, Onyx was acquired by Amgen (AMGN) in 2013 for ~$10 billion. Others in this group include: Medivation acquired by Pfizer (PFE) for $14 billion, Loxo Oncology (LOXO) acquired by Eli Lilly (LLY) for ~$8 billion, and Array BioPharma acquired by Pfizer for $11.4 billion.

KPTI's stellar execution on the development "playbook". Dr. Kaufman and KPTI are successfully repeating the above development strategy with Xpovio, beginning with the successful Phase 2b STORM trial readout in April 2018, and subsequent FDA accelerated/conditional approval in July 2019. For the Expanded Phase 2b STORM trial readout in late April 2020, Dr. Ajai Chari, Director of Clinical Research in the Multiple Myeloma Program at Mount Sinai commented on the impressive results, noting that Xpovio was able to show improvement in patients who were triple class refractory to the most potent agents available, and historically, there is no FDA approved therapy for this class of patients. Xpovio's oral dosing and novel, first in class mechanism of action are also key differentiators of the drug, and a driver for physicians to add it to the mix of treatments for their MM patients in various treatment settings.

In early March of this year, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, KPTI reported results from its Phase 3 confirmatory BOSTON trial, assessing once-weekly Xpovio along with once-weekly Velcade plus low-dose dexamethasone (the "SVd" regimen), compared to standard twice-weekly Velcade plus low-dose dexamethasone (the "Vd" regimen) in patients who have received one to three prior lines of therapy. The trial met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant increase in progression-free survival (NYSE:PFS), with median PFS in the SVd arm of 13.93 months, compared to 9.46 months in the Vd arm alone. This resulted in a 4.47 month (47%) and clinically significant increase in median progression free survival, or PFS (p=0.0066).

Despite positive BOSTON trial results and KOL enthusiasm for Xpovio, KPTI shares are still below where they were ahead of the Phase 3 confirmatory trial results. The BOSTON trial results have been met with enthusiasm by practitioners in the MM treatment segment, and the data should be sufficient to confirm full approval of Xpovio and usage of this oral therapy in earlier lines of treatment. Dr. Meletios Dimopoulos from the University of Athens School of Medicine, and principle investigator in the BOSTON trial stated that these results could represent "a new standard of care for patients with MM." Dr. Saad Usmani, Clinical Research Director in Hematologic Malignancies at the Levine Cancer Institute and member of the International Myeloma Working Group noted that the BOSTON trial results affirm earlier results from the STORM trial, and he believes that earlier concerns in the KOL community that the benefit seen in STORM would translate in a Phase 3 trial have been laid to rest. Additionally, a second question about safety in combination with other therapies was also addressed in the BOSTON study, and that there should now be more comfort with the drug after seeing these data and the dosing regimens used in that trial.

Notably, at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare conference in early June, KPTI management commented that real-world prescription trends show very encouraging refill trends and low treatment discontinuation rates, reinforcing that patients on drug do well and stay on it longer than anticipated. Drop-out rates are substantially lower than what was seen in data from the STOMP trial, and importantly, the business outlook looks quite strong with 2Q sales anticipated to be higher than 1Q 2020.

Meanwhile, shares of KPTI traded down on the news of the BOSTON study results, with closing prices for the stock of $27.72 on March 2nd and $24.67 on March 3rd. Regardless of that day's trading, investors today can pick up shares at bargain prices, under $20.00 a share.

Plenty of future value with planned international commercialization of Xpovio and potential front-line indication from STOMP trial. KPTI is currently in dialogue with the European Medicines Agency, or EMA and addressing regulatory questions for approval of Xpovio in the EU. Expectations are for approval by year-end, and the company may seek a partnership for EU marketing of the drug, a potential catalyst for the stock. KPTI maintains full commercial rights to Xpovio in key territories such as North America, Europe, Japan, and Latin America. In addition to market expansion, the promise of developing Xpovio for first-line use is underway in the STOMP trial. STOMP is a 437-patient, 9-arm trial to evaluate if adding Xpovio plus dexamethosone to currently marketed "backbone" therapies such as Revlimid, Krypoilis, Pomalyst or Darzalex will be additive or synergistic, compared to widely prescribed doublet regimens for RRMM. Promising early results have been demonstrated in patients treated with a combination of Soilinexor, Revlimid, and dexamethosone (SRd), and therefore, newly diagnosed patients will see this regimen in the STOMP trial. If successful, this could lead to a first line indication for the drug.

Recent Approval for Xpovio in DLBCL indication. Beyond Xpovio's potential in MM, we see additional upside for Xpovio in other indications, including in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). This indication is of particular interest given that the company recently received FDA approval on Monday, June 22, and will further support Xpovio sales.

The approval was based on prior Phase 2b SADAL results. In the trial, KPTI enrolled 134 patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL in a third-line or later setting. The data initially read out in late 2018 and management recently provided updates at the European Hematology Association in early June that were largely consistent with the data shown earlier in the trial. The study demonstrated a 9.0 month median overall survival (mOS) at the median follow-up time of 14.8 months and an ORR of 29.1%. The median duration of response was 9.3 months.

These results are favorable considering the difficult to treat patient population. KOLs in general view the third-line DLBCL setting as an unmet medical need, and alternative options here such as CAR-T therapies have numerous drawbacks, including limited availability, high pricing, and patient eligibility. As a result, we see numerous pathways where Xpovio in combination with other drugs could potentially become standard of care in the relapsed/refractory setting. Overall, we view the opportunity as potentially adding as much as $500 million in sales to Xpovio if approved, and currently, expectations are mixed for success in this indication.

KPTI pipeline features many shots on goal including potential COVID-19 treatment and other novel compounds representing upside. In addition to Xpovio, KPTI has two second generation compounds in development that work by the same mechanism as Xpovio - selective inhibition of nuclear export, or SINE. The company's follow-on oral SINE compounds are eltanexor (KPT-8602) and verdinexor (KPT-335), which act differently in the body and will therefore be tested to exploit the mechanism of action for different indications. KPTI is focusing resources on developing eltanexor as a treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS, with the drug currently undergoing a Phase 2 trial as a single agent on in combination with a hypomethylating agent. Verdinexor is being evaluated as a potential therapy for viral, rare disease, and autoimmune indications in humans, and by a collaborator as a potential therapy for cancer in companion animals.

COVID-19 trial provides an embedded call option. Interestingly, several viruses exclusively utilize nuclear export protein 1, or XPO1 to shuttle cargos necessary for viral replication, such as viral and host proteins from the nucleus to the cytoplasm. This is the mechanistic pathway in which Xpovio inhibits to increase tumor suppression and overall cellular health. In fact, the company has been conducting pre-clinical animal studies with next generation compound verdinexor in CMV-infected mice in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health to examine the drug's effect. This supports the rationale for KPTI's exploratory program for treating COVID-19 with a combination of Xpovio and dexamethasone. Importantly, Xpovio has already demonstrated potent inhibition of SARS-CoV2 propagation in monkey Vero cells inhibiting the production of new virus by 90% at a low concentration (100 nM) from cells infected with SARS-CoV2. An even lower dose of the drug (only 10nM) reduced the ability of the virus to infect new cells by about 99%.The company is conducting a Phase 2 randomized single blinded study to evaluate low-dose Xpovio as a treatment for severe COVID-19 infected patients, with the primary endpoint being the proportion of patients with at least a 2 point Ordinary Scale Improvement, or OSI on day 14. Time to clinical improvement, overall death rate, rate of mechanical ventilation, and time to mechanical ventilation are important secondary endpoints. The trial will be conducted in ~40 international sites in ~10 countries, and data are expected in late August according to the Clinical Trials.gov website.

Additionally, the company's oral dual PAK4/NAMPT inhibitor, KPT-9274, is planned for development in patients with hematologic or solid tumors. KPTI expects to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in combination with a PD1 inhibitor later this year. Overall, the company's pipeline is robust with several shots on goal and potential upside from multiple programs. None of these follow-on compounds and programs have to work for KPTI to pay investors from current levels, and we believe the stock is not factoring in value for any of these programs.

Conclusion MM Market Opportunity and Valuation, plus pipeline upside. We see a strongly favorable risk reward profile for KPTI. In multiple myeloma, Xpovio has already been approved for last line treatment, and has shown promising data that we believe should justify approval in earlier lines of therapy. We size the overall opportunity in MM at up to $1.5 billion in worldwide sales. Additionally, Xpovio recently received approval for an expanded label in DLBCL, which we believe could be a $500 million opportunity. These two opportunities could generate as much as $2 billion in sales alone, which would justify 5-10x upside from current levels using a 5x peak sales multiple. Finally, we see further sources of upside from other shots on goal in the company's pipeline, including its COVID-19 opportunity and ongoing studies in solid tumors that further skew the reward in favor of investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KPTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.