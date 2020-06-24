The company break-up by the government represents the main risk. However, the break-up is far from certain. If it happens, it will be later rather than sooner and investors may still benefit even in this case.

Facebook revenue growth from business as is should be close to 20% due to an increase in mobile advertising. E-commerce and payments may add to growth.

This picture illustrates the growth of Facebook ambitions. The company is about to invest close to $6B in India targeted at entering e-commerce and payments in JV with the biggest mobile carrier. Source: Yandex

Those who invest in Facebook (FB) do it expecting returns in the future being similar to the past. Those who do not invest in FB don't do it due to high perceived risks. Is it possible that both camps are wrong?

Facebook Moats

Facebook shares certain common characteristics with its US and Chinese peers in hi-tech space:

Software-based superiority in certain products and/or services available to significant and geographically spread part of humankind.

Companies can have leadership in other fields besides software. For example, Apple (AAPL) is particularly strong in hardware and Amazon (AMZN) in logistics. However, software constitutes a critical component that allows quick product adaptations and mission independence. In this regard, Apple fits the bill, and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) or Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) does not.

Practically unlimited financial resources (say, close to $100 bn including cash, investments, and/or optional debt/equity issuance at a very low cost of capital)

Employment of vast (measured in tens of thousands) and superior engineering talent combined with competitive advantages in worldwide R&D hiring

Competitive advantages include never-stopping worldwide recruitment (including acquihiring), high salaries with significant upside optionality, prestige, motivating peer environment, and intellectual challenge for the best engineers.

Competent management with proven ability to build and market software-rich products and maintain a software-based corporate culture

These factors assure that the company possesses intelligently allocated massive financial and human resources to maintain and capitalize on its existing dominant position. Very few companies solely from two leading economies have reached this status that I would call an investment moat in hi-tech space. It enables companies to innovate continuously, quickly change or adjust their directions, pay for unavoidable mistakes, mimic viral features pioneered by rivals, execute huge and/or multiple M&As, resist or adapt to regulations.

In addition, FB has two unique moats of its own:

Network effect. A lot has been said about it and I will be short: a big network acquires certain stability against defections. When all your friends, businesses, influencers are on this network, you are less willing to defect to a rival network with fewer inhabitants. FB has proven the superiority of its network winning against Google+ (NASDAQ:GOOG).

FB does not compete with other businesses within its ecosystem. Today, it seems trivial as the only business allowed is advertising. But as we see in the next section, it will change shortly. Other hi-tech giants (except, perhaps, for Microsoft (MSFT)) do have these internal conflicts - think of Apple Music vs. Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Amazon vs. third-party resellers, Google's possible manipulations with searches, etc.

Business Model and Growth

The Sova Group introduced a popular image for the FB business model: Facebook has built the biggest stadium in the world. Currently, this stadium consists of all mobile users on Internet with the possible audience of, say, about 4 bn people (this is the total number of smartphones in the world) but at this point, only 2.5 bn are in attendance at least once per month (MAU in FB parlance or 2.9 bn MAP if you include other products besides Facebook proper; Chinese citizens cannot attend the stadium unless through VPNs). Besides actual people, the audience includes millions of businesses, from the smallest to the biggest, non-profits, interest groups, and so on.

Facebook app (together with Facebook Messenger) represents the main stadium, but the company also operates two adjacent venues of Instagram and WhatsApp. They are smaller, somewhat limited specialized venues but still very popular and have (or will have) connections (both ways) to the main stadium. Today, WhatsApp is completely independent of the main stadium and Instagram is loosely connected.

The audience keeps growing primarily because the number of smartphones keeps increasing at about 8% per year - this is very close to the MAU growth rate. It is unknown whether China will ever allow FB products, so the remaining billion or so of smartphones may never attend the stadium. And on the contrary, the untapped billion arguably represents some opportunity for FB, but let us ignore it here.

FB attracts people to the stadium as it is the only place where they can see some unique and free (for both FB and the audience) content generated by the audience itself, including their friends and/or favorite influencers. FB costs consist primarily of stadium maintenance and are not much dependent on the audience size.

FB revenues have been growing fast with the lowest growth of 27% in 2019 vs. 2018 (it was 54% in 2016, 47% in 2017, and 37% in 2018). Businesses have been willing to pay more and more to FB due to audience growth and comparative efficiency of digital advertising. Overall ad spending is growing close to 4% worldwide in real money (I will be using figures from 2019 Global Ad Spend Forecast by Dentsu Aegis Network). The growth is much higher in big Asian economies and slower (above 3%) in the US. However, digital is growing much faster, at about 12% globally and mobile, which is a part of digital, is still faster at a rate slightly higher than 19%. This is the subindustry we are mostly interested in since FB's revenues today are almost exclusively from mobile advertising. Even with a significant decline in growth during the last several years, we would still expect FB to grow revenues close to 20% from business as is!

So far, FB revenues have consisted solely of what businesses pay outside the stadium for the right to show ads to the stadium audience. But from now on, in addition to showing an ad, a business can also sell something to a person and take payments right there without exiting the stadium. Moreover, people will be shortly allowed to transfer money to each other within the stadium as well. The changes were announced by Mr. Zuckerberg in May 2020 live video broadcast. I will quote him from a Fortune article:

"Our goal is to make shopping seamless and empower anyone from a small business owner to a global brand to use our apps to connect with customers. [Shopping features] is the biggest step we have taken yet to enable commerce across our apps".

The new feature, called Facebook Shops, will allow a business to set up on Facebook/Instagram a unified virtual storefront with catalogs/menus and take orders either through a link to its external website or using Facebook checkout feature without leaving Facebook.

Simultaneously and in addition to Facebook Shops, FB announced the start of WhatsApp monetization in India and Brazil for payments and e-commerce (I will skip details that you can find via links). The technology has been already tested and most likely will ramp up pretty quickly.

You can be absolutely sure that FB will gradually add plenty of features, including AI-related, to its nascent e-commerce offering starting with trivial loyalty rewards and ending with sophisticated computer vision capabilities to facilitate growth. Small businesses will benefit disproportionately, as in the case with advertising, since they will get free tools that are normally outside of their reach but are available to big companies.

No doubt, e-commerce will make the stadium more attractive for businesses. More of them will flock to the stadium and set up their retail outlets beyond advertising. These outlets might sell physical goods or some content (live sports, e-sports, movies, games, reality shows) right there at the stadium. Ads will tend to become more valuable as it will be easier to convert them into actual sales.

On the other hand, with more entertainment, payment options, and other offerings the stadium will become more attractive for people as well. People will spend more time there consuming even more ads. Your friends will refer you quickly to the right product that you can buy right away. Monetary transactions will reveal additional substantial information about consumers and ad targeting will become more precise.

A few days ago, Apple disclosed its App store supported about $519B in commerce in 2019 with about $413B generated from sales of physical goods by traditional stores like Target (NYSE:TGT) or marketplaces like Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). Digital goods and services generated about $61B despite Apple charging 15-30% in fees. This amount represents primarily the electronic content of different forms transacted only by iOS users. It is a subset of transactions accessible shortly on FB for both iOS and Android users for content, physical goods, food deliveries, services, money transfers between people, etc.

Provided the stadium is well maintained, e-commerce & payments (in the form of a rather small toll) and incremental advertising may generate growth far in excess of 20% from business as is.

Valuations

All FB valuations are based on discounting future cash flows of a quickly growing company and are necessarily imprecise. Let us make some statements regarding valuations role and applicability:

The main goal should be avoiding paying an exorbitantly high price. Using Buffett's words, we would like to pay a fair price for a good company but are not reliant on buying it for cheap (except under some rare circumstances like in 2018).

It does not make sense to produce a point estimate for FB value. The impreciseness compels us to estimate a rather broad range of reasonable prices as opposed to a point estimate.

We should try to avoid going too far in the future when discounting cash flows. One can justify any valuations forecasting remote cash flows.

For FB, there are two reasonable metrics to be based upon: EPS and FCF (free cash flow). Each has its own merits but I would slightly prefer using EPS since it seems closer to Buffett's "owner's earnings". A significant part of FB's capex includes building data infrastructure (data centers, networks) which is rather a growth than maintenance capex, even though the distinction is blurry here. FCF accounts for all capex and EPS - for only part of it through depreciation and may serve our purpose better. It also takes directly into account equity-related compensation expenses.

How far in the future should we forecast growth? As little as possible but 5 years is the minimum for reasons completely unrelated to FB. Analyzing historic S&P 500 returns, we can estimate the probability of losing money depending on the holding period. Since 1928, this probability is 12% for a 5-year holding period (it is 1.5 times higher for a 4-year period). It is evidently the minimum projected holding period for stocks.

We will use 2 growth rates for EPS: 20% (roughly equal to the growth rate for mobile advertising) and 15% - a more conservative figure close to the slowest actual adjusted EPS growth in 2019. Both are significantly lower than FB's historic revenue growth (the lowest rate, registered in 2019, was 27%). We will ignore other things that can benefit EPS growth such as new lines of business (e-commerce, payments), operating leverage, and buybacks. Cash on the balance sheet will be ignored as well since it might be used to support growth (such as a recent $5.7B investment in Jio platform in India).

The pandemic has had a mixed effect on FB's business. The human traffic was up but advertising went down in March. If advertising recovers quickly, FB may even benefit monetarily in the longer term. In case the pandemic lasts longer than 2-3 quarters, our valuation may become too optimistic. Risks of government actions are not accounted for and will be discussed in the last section of this post.

2019 EPS was $6.43 that included $5B of FTC settlement expenses. Adding them back we come up with $8.55 in adjusted 2019 EPS (please see Slide 17 of Facebook's Q1 '20 presentation).

For discounting, we will use a stock market annual historic return rate of 10%, ignoring current low interest rates. In 5 years, we assume FB will be trading at P/E between 20 and 25 (its current P/E based on adjusted 2019 EPS of $8.55 is 27.6).

Table 1: FB intrinsic value calculations

Source: author's calculations

The self-explanatory calculations in the table show that currently FB is trading close to the low end of reasonable valuations and paying the current price of $236 is unlikely to be too high absent dramatic government actions and very long pandemic. Or we can put it differently: paying $236 for FB you have a good chance to beat the market over 5 years.

Risks

FB would be trading higher if it were not for the risk of government actions. Without significant intervention, you are very unlikely to lose money holding FB for 2-3 years. At 20% growth, FB will make about $12.30 in 2021 which produces less than 20 P/E ratio at today's prices. In this scenario, an average stock is probably riskier than FB.

When writing this post I was reading multiple publications disparaging FB and let me assure you there is no shortage of people who desire to see the fall of the house of Zuckerberg. Based on their words, they want to protect humankind against the power of evil FB but on a subconscious level, their concerns did not click with me as genuine. A weird thing happened: the more negative stuff I was reading the less convincing it seemed to me. The full disclosure is appropriate here: even though I have an account on FB, I check it about once a month, do not use my real name, do not post, and generally do not want to spend any time there. However, later in this post, I will share some of my business experiences with FB.

Emotions are high about FB and we should not discount them easily since they can affect government decision-makers with obvious investment consequences. Pure figures are not sufficient to analyze the FB business case.

To present a typical idea of FB's sins I will quote Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff (Oct. 2019):

"It's addictive, it's not good for you, they're after your kids, they're running political ads that aren't true … and they're also acquiring other companies and co-mingling [data those companies have on their users] into theirs… And I think at that point, because they're now doing that [referencing FB's acquisitions of Instagram, WhatsApp, and other tech companies], they probably should be broken up. Because they're having an undue influence as the largest social media platform on the planet."

Mr. Benioff, very similar to other FB critics, bundles FB's issues together and proposes a single remedy: break it up. It is difficult to disagree with the list of FB's problems (even though I feel some exaggeration here: was TV addictive for kids? What about iPhones? Sugary drinks? Is legalized pot addictive?). Quite on the contrary: more can be added to the list. But in my opinion, there is a clear logical disconnect in prescribing one radical remedy for all maladies.

FB should be and was held responsible for disasters like Cambridge Analytica. However, these measures, short of a break-up, are unlikely to really damage FB in the long run provided the management allocates proper resources to self-policing. The main risk is a break-up and as investors, we are mostly interested in how likely the breakup is, when and how it might happen, and how damaging it will be for the stock.

To the best of my knowledge, the best framework for discussing big tech accusations belongs to Benedict Evans of February 2020. The problems regulations/governments may try to fix are split into 3 broad categories:

Bad people using tech: abuse, fake news, elections, etc.

This is not specific to FB at all. Bad people will always use technological achievements be they weapons, message encryption, digital money, medications offered as drugs, or anything else. But are you about to stop technological progress because bad people exist? Moreover, it is not so simple to define what "bad" means. Standards and legislation for using drugs, allowed sexual behavior, atheist/religious propaganda, and many other things vary from country to country and from one group of people to another. Internet platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube probably should not enjoy full immunity for the third-party content and some regulation is needed but break-up has nothing to do with it. Whether you break-up FB in parts or keep it under one roof will not limit bad people's access to social networks or secure messaging.

2.Tech companies being bad to people: privacy, security, ethics

On a personal level, I am not in love (to put it mildly) with the Orwellian world of Google and FB, but with time I accepted it as inevitable. People generally like free stuff and are ready to pay for it with their privacy. Governments can enforce certain rules (like "the right to be forgotten") but I would not expect them to dislodge this model. Moreover, many governments, both authoritarian and democratic are interested in monitoring certain aspects of people's lives and companies like Google or FB are indispensable in this regard. As long as Zuckerberg and Co stay committed to policing extreme abuse of privacy (similar to the case of Cambridge Analytica), I do not see governments to really damage the FB business model. The limited FTC settlement and related publicity seem to teach some lessons and I expect intelligent FB management to behave more cautiously in the future. Anyway, parts of FB will not behave better than the whole in this regard and this category is not relevant for anti-trust actions.

3. Tech companies being bad to other companies: manipulative search, unfair competition in app stores/virtual marketplaces, ad pricing, etc.

For break-up, this is the only relevant category, so let us elaborate in more detail:

Is FB the worst offender among 4 big tech companies under review? Probably not. FB's only line of business today is broadly-defined Internet communications. In contrast, GOOG controls completely separate lines of business such as one of only two mobile operating systems, search, and video sharing. AMZN owns completely separate businesses like AWS and online retailing and uses funds generated by AWS to subdue retail competition. And this is in addition to strong positions in streaming, gaming, devices, advertising, etc. Having several dominant business lines under one roof makes break-up more logical and easier to implement. If anti-trust actions follow, FB is not likely to be their first target.

As I mentioned before, FB is free from internal conflicts with other businesses on its platform in sharp contrast with GOOG, AMZN, or even AAPL. On the contrary, to a certain extent, FB is helping small businesses to level the ground competing against big companies. From my own experience helping my wife, I know first-hand that FB is by far the best platform for local businesses to advertise. Unless you have experienced it personally it is very easy to underestimate FB's support for small businesses. They will be also able to sell their products on the same platform when FB enters payments and e-commerce. Perhaps, it may become a viable alternative to AMZN. Weaker FB will make small businesses weaker as well.

From a slide in Benedict Evans' presentation mentioned earlier, FB controls about 12.5% of worldwide advertising (I have seen different figures so this serves as a crude estimate). The numbers are higher for digital advertising in the US only. But even in this narrow-defined case, the main competitors are formidable - Google and quickly growing Amazon not to mention smaller players like Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), and others. Based on Investopedia, in 2019 for the first time, FB's share was forecasted to decline to 19.6% from 19.9% in 2018. This is very far from being a monopoly.

The case for splitting WhatsApp from FB is quite weak, in my opinion. First of all, today WhatsApp is not making any money. Secondly, I personally witnessed how vulnerable to competition WhatsApp may be. Several years ago, brothers Pavel and Nikolai Durov started the Telegram messenger. At that time, all my numerous Russian correspondents were using WhatsApp. Due to various political reasons, the Russian Communications Agency (similar to FCC) prohibited Telegram in Russia and started blocking its IP addresses. Despite all, Telegram has been quickly growing and today has about 400 million users all over the world (it keeps adding about 1.5 million users daily). One by one, my Russian correspondents have been switching to Telegram as their main messenger sacrificing WhatsApp. All this has happened without a major international company supporting Telegram! And please recall that not so long Skype was practically the only messenger around supported by mighty Microsoft…

The most viable way of breaking up FB is to split Instagram. But even in this case that might or might not happen several years from now, I am not sure FB shareholders will suffer. If we assume that today's FB price is depressed due to the threat of break-up and FB is allowed to grow uninterrupted for several years more, it is quite possible that the combined market value of FB and Instagram will be noticeably higher than FB's market value today.

Summing it up: FB's break-up is far from certain, it is likely to happen later rather than sooner if it ever happens, and once it happens several years from now the sum of the parts may end up bigger than the whole today. Overall, I expect market-beating returns to outweigh risks assuming a holding period of several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AMZN, AAPL, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.