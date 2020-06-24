The company is also facing intensified competition in its key growth and high-margin region - Asia.

However, the drivers behind the company's recent multiple repricing do not seem sustainable.

Carlsberg is without a doubt one of the best businesses in the beer brewing space.

Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) has been one of the best performing large-cap beer breweries during the past year when the company saw a significant multiple repricing.

Carlsberg's strong beer brand portfolio, in combination with its high return on capital, makes it a compelling investment opportunity. However, the company's high market share and elevated share price seem less sustainable than those of other large cap names in the space.

Firstly, Carlsberg's recent multiple repricing and high stock returns were caused by factors that are unlikely to provide further tailwinds in the coming years. Thus, it seems less likely that CABGY will continue to outperform over the coming years.

Secondly, the company is facing intensified competition in its highest margin region - Asia, where Heineken's (OTCQX:HEINY) strategy to tackle the largest market in the region is superior to that of Carlsberg.

Finally, the company's lack of geographical exposure to some of the largest and fastest growing markets is a significant disadvantage to other names in the sector. This also makes Carlsberg more vulnerable to the intensified competition in Europe and Asia.

How Carlsberg achieved its high multiple

As a large-cap company in a relatively stable and established industry, Carlsberg's organic growth has been steady throughout the years. This makes changes in return on capital/equity the main driver behind any significant share price returns.

This is clearly shown by the strong relationship between Return on Equity and P/B multiple of Carlsberg on a historical basis.

The same is true on a cross-sectional basis when large-cap competitors in the beer brewing space are considered.

High return on capital matters a great deal in the mature beer brewing industry as organic growth is less significant, and premiumization has been favoring the high-margin names.

With that in mind, it does not come as a surprise that better capital allocation and higher return on equity are key drivers of share price returns.

Higher ROE - the drivers behind it

As we saw above, Carlsberg's higher ROE was behind the company's higher multiple repricing. For the past 10 years, the company's ROE improved from around 8% in 2010 to nearly 17% on an adjusted basis in FY 2019.

Although this has been great news for existing shareholders, it is important to identify the drivers behind this increase and assess their sustainability going forward.

Historical performance of the three most important ROE drivers for Carlsberg is shown below.

As we clearly see, there were two main factors behind the increase - improved asset turnover and higher leverage are what helped Carlsberg achieve its higher ROE.

Higher asset turnover and leverage - purely accounting-driven

The asset turnover jump was not because Carlsberg suddenly became much more efficient in managing its fixed assets or working capital, but rather due to asset impairments. With the impairment of Baltika trademark and other fixed assets, Carlsberg has reduced its asset base, thus showing a jump in its asset turnover.

Source: Carlsberg A/S 2015 Annual Report

The impairment came just 3 years after Carlsberg acquired 100% of the Russian Baltika for $1.15bn. It appears that management overpaid for the Russian brewery at the time, and in spite of the increased investments, Carlsberg's market share continued to decline.

With the move Dan­ish com­pa­ny hopes to reverse a drop in mar­ket share in Rus­sia, which accounts for 40% of its total beer sales.

As a result of the impairment, leverage also increased to 2.56 in the last fiscal year. This just highlights the importance of properly evaluating intangible assets and goodwill recorded on companies' balance sheets as impairments could drastically change the investor's opinion not only on operations but financial health as well.

By reducing its total amount of debt over the past few years, Carlsberg's leverage is now more in line with its peers, but that has come at the expense of missed opportunities for the company.

A closer look at profitability

Gross Margin

Gross margin is where Carlsberg lags behind its larger peers by a wide margin. In 2019, the company had a 50% gross profit margin, compared to 60% of its two main peers - AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) and Heineken.

However, being mostly driven by brand premium in high margin categories, gross profitability does not change much over time. This could be easily illustrated by comparing Carlsberg and Heineken margins for the past 15 years.

Therefore, high gross margin names in the sector have an inherent competitive advantage that is almost impossible to replicate.

Geographical Segmentation

On a regional basis, Carlsberg's main problem is that its major peers, Heineken and AB InBev, are increasingly pivoting towards Asia, which happens to be the company's most profitable region.

Eastern Europe, on the other hand, has been facing difficulties for a number of years now, following the asset impairment in 2015. And finally, Western Europe is where Carlsberg has the strongest presence and will rely heavily on premiumization of the segment, but it is also where its major peers are already well established with strong premium lager brands.

Source: Carlsberg Investor Presentation

From a regional standpoint, a significant drawback of Carlsberg is its lack of direct exposure to the North and South American markets.

On one hand, this prevents the company from establishing a truly global beer brand such as Heineken, while it also misses out on some of the largest growth opportunities. Namely, Brazil which is expected to be the second largest growth market after China.

Source: AB InBev Investor presentation

More Pressure in Asia

Asia is a key top-line growth and highly profitable market for Carlsberg. More than 50% of the regional volume split is coming from China, and this is exactly where Carlsberg is now facing intense competition in the premium space.

In 2018, Heineken entered into a partnership with the country's leading brewery, China Resources (OTCPK:CRHKY) (CRH), and under the deal, CRH will offer the Heineken brand under its high-end premium segment.

Source: China Resources Investor presentation

The industry behemoth AB InBev is also tapping into fresh capital by listing its Asian business and raising around $5bn. AB InBev's leading position in the country is hard to tackle without the help of a well-established local player, and this is what Carlsberg lacks.

Carlsberg is also in a worse position in the rest of Asia, where it lacks any strong regional brands, has a low market share in the fastest growing market, Vietnam, and no exposure at all in another big market, Thailand.

On top of that, Carlsberg's two main international brands, Carlsberg and Tuborg, are often in competition with one another, which is inferior brand strategy to that of Heineken, for example. In contrast to Carlsberg, Heineken has its premium international brand - Heineken, aided by a strong regional brand - Tiger.

Source: Carlsberg Investor Presentation

As far as branding is concerned, Carlsberg and Tuborg are both equally dispersed internationally (see below), which makes the company's strategy much more complex. From fragmented marketing campaigns to distribution and strategy, relying on two equally strong European premium lager brands, as opposed to one truly international brand, brings a number of complications.

Source: Heineken Investor presentation

Conclusion

Carlsberg is one of the strongest large-cap businesses in the beer brewing space. However, the business will be significantly more challenged in the years to come and seems to be less prepared to tackle intensified competition.

The company is in need of an improved strategy to defend its market share in its most profitable region - Asia. As Heineken is expanding across the region in a more aggressive manner, Carlsberg's market share will be threatened. Moreover, it will be harder for Carlsberg to fully capitalize on the premiumization of the segment in that region.

No direct exposure to North and South American markets is another disadvantage for the company as it misses out on significant growth opportunities - both in terms of volume and premiumization of the category. This is also hindering Carlsberg from creating a truly global brand such as Heineken or as AB InBev is trying to create with Budweiser.

