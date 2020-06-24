Altria (MO) is a polarising stock. Some praise its historical income generation, while others expect it to go bust as a result of the long-term trend decline in cigarette consumption. With a negative market sentiment overshadowing the company, shares have suffered a consistent decline over the past three years, resulting in a current forward P/E ratio of just 9.5. In our view, Altia's current price of $40.69, offers a generational opportunity, with market-beating expected returns. Let's break this down.

In this article, we will:

Establish why Altria's revenue and EPS growth are not over

Reassure investors of the dividend's safety and its growth

Project future returns that point towards a CAGR of 12.6%

Discount future cash flow to prove undervaluation

Conclude on why Altria is a great stock to buy right now

The growth is not over

The tobacco sector has been criticized for its lack of growth and the long-term decline when it comes to its demand. However, Altria's revenues provide another perspective. The 3-year and 5-year year CAGR in terms of revenue growth is 1.8% and 2.4%, respectively. It may be true that there is a minor decline in sales volume, but Altria's strong pricing power ensures that the top line is maintained, if not grown slightly.

In other sectors, it would maybe make sense to focus on revenues, as potential future earnings are more important than the current ones. However, the tobacco sector is one where cash flow and profitability maximization is the most shareholder-friendly result. For a couple of quarters this past year, EPS materially suffered as a result of the impairment of JUUL and higher interest expenses. However, since its split with Phillip Morris (PM), Altria has been consistently improving its EPS, effectively more than doubling it over the past decade.

Some may think that buybacks must have played a significant role in inflating EPS over this period, but that's hardly the case. Over the past decade, Altria has "only" repurchased around 11% of its shares outstanding. The company's profitability is robust, and its growth is certainly far from over. There is more fuel to back earnings growth from pricing power moving forward. In the U.S., a pack of 20 cigarettes costs around $8. In other developed countries like the U.K. and Canada, the same pack sells for about $13.50 and $11, respectively. Australia goes north of $20 as well. Consumers are bound to accept such price increases as they have done in the past. The product is highly inelastic and addictive, so higher prices are unlikely to affect sales proportionally.

While we agree that pricing power cannot be the sole driver for earnings growth, Altria can grow through M&A, through its strong cash flow. Sure, Juul and Cronos may have been short-term missteps, but smart moves such as having the exclusive rights to market Philip Morris's IQOS, as well as the long-term potential of Cronos, should allow Altria to enjoy their future growth. IQOS is a huge success, and the long-term potential of the cannabis market is undeniable, as the trend towards decriminalization continues.

The dividend is safe

Last year, Altria increased its dividend for the 54th time in 50 years. Shares are currently yielding a massive 8.1%. As a result, Altria's stock is certainly attractive to many income-oriented investors. But how safe is the dividend?

Firstly, consider that Altria's latest dividend increase from $0.8 to 0.84, represents a 5% hike. If management felt that the dividend was not well-covered, they would go for a lesser rise. With taking such pride in being a dividend king, there is no way they would risk a potential future dividend cut by not examining dividend increases prudently. Excluding the latest two, non-representative quarters, the dividend has been historically well-covered by EPS as well.

Source: gurufocus, author

Finally, the following table depicts the free cash flow per share over the past decade.

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020(NYSE:EXP) 1.68 1.86 2.12 2.28 2.86 1.86 2.45 4.32 4.06 4.51

As we mentioned, with mature companies like Altria, a key metric for investors is the free cash flow generation. In regards to dividend safety, the free cash flow payout ratio is significant. It displays the level of comfort the company has to pay the dividend with respect to much cash it generates.

As you can see, despite the recent shortcomings with EPS, Altria generates enough cash to pay shareholders comfortably. A counter-argument may be the fact that much of this cash flow is coming from debt. However, we showed that interest payments are very well-covered, posing no issues.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, Author

Potential CAGR returns of 12.6%

Over the past decade, Altria's EPS has seen a CAGR of around 8.6%. DPS CAGR has also been around 9.4%. We are going to project a slowdown in those figures, to be prudent. For EPS, we are going to expect a growth of 6%. For DPS, we are going to estimate a 5% growth, so that EPS still grows faster, maintaining coverage. We come out with the following numbers:

Source: Author

Now the critical factor is to project our expected future P/E ratio. It will allow us to come out with our expected CAGR returns if one was to invest at Altria's current price of $40.68.

If we are conservative and expect that Altia's terminal P/E (in 2025) stays at 9.5, investors can expect CAGR returns of around 12.6%. On the other hand, based on our EPS and DPS estimates, if the market assigns a higher multiple of, say 15X earnings, investors should expect CAGR returns of around 21%.

Source: Author

Keep in mind that we used a below-average EPS growth rate. Returns may even be higher if Altria accelerates buybacks and retires shares at such a high yield. Moreover, what's great is that more than 8% of the total return should be coming from dividends, which allows for stability and predictability.

Discounting future cash flows

To discount future free cash flows, we have used the past 4-year average of Altria's annualized FCF, which is around $6B. We consider that this is prudent, considering that for 2018 and 2019, FCF has been $8.1B and $7.6B, respectively.

We have projected fluctuations in FCF growth between -3% and +4% to be prudent. Plugging in our usual numbers, and we get a current fair value of around $106/share. This represents an upside of around 162%. Source: Author

We have tried to be prudent with our plugged numbers. For example, we projected virtually no FCF growth in the medium term, and a higher estimated beta (0.9) than its average (0.74) to get a higher WACC. Still, Altria comes out as extremely undervalued, as the market is pricing shares as if the company was to go bankrupt.

Conclusion

Altria is not just another stock. It has a legacy backed by long-term excellence. As Brad Thomas mentioned in his Altria article a while back, over the past 33 years, the company has compounded shareholder wealth at 17% CAGR. Our prudent projection of medium-term CAGR returns of 12.6% is not out of the ordinary for the stock, especially with such a depressed valuation. Should the market assigns a higher valuation multiple, investors could expect returns north of 20%, as we showed earlier.

Overall, we believe that Altria is high-quality stock with a well-covered dividend that should greatly satisfy the needs of income-oriented investors. With a robust free cash flow generation and strong pricing power, we expect the dividend to continue growing at around 5% annually. Considering the potential of Altria's CAGR returns, its clear undervaluation, and its legacy status, we believe that the current price of Altria presents a generational opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.