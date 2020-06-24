With a phase 3 trial of CPI-0610 beginning shortly, Constellation has a strong chance of securing approval for MF treatment, which can lift the share price to new highs.

Earlier this month, Constellation released further data from the MANIFEST trial: 72.5% of patients in the first-line treatment arm achieved a 35% reduction in spleen volume at week 12.

The company's share price leaped from $6 to $46 in Nov '19 on positive preliminary data from a phase 2 trial of lead candidate CPI-0610 - a treatment for Myelofibrosis.

Constellation is trading at an attractive price of $29.83 following a $192.5m fundraising at $35 - a 40% discount to the $50 high achieved in mid-May.

Investment Thesis

Since launching a scaled-down IPO in July 2019 at $15 per share that raised ~$60m - as opposed to the $80m it had originally sought - Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) has delivered outstanding results for its shareholders.

The epigenetics specialist has put together a small but promising pipeline of small molecule inhibitors targeting a rare form of blood cancer, Myelofibrosis, as well as solid tumor treatments.

The major catalyst for Constellation's share price growth from a low of $6 to a mid-May high of $50 was the promising results published from a phase 2 trial of BET-inhibitor CPI-0610 in combination with Incyte's (INCY) Jakafi in Myelofibrosis patients, which saw 4 out of 4 evaluable patients achieve at least a 35% reduction in spleen volume. The company has continued to make rapid and significant progress since then, making Constellation's shares an attractive buy prospect, in my view.

The company's cash burn in 2019 was ~$86m, and prior to its $192.5m fundraising last week - which diluted shareholders by ~12% - the company reported $359m of cash and marketable securities - enough to last until late 2022, management informed analysts on its Q120 earnings call.

Constellation's addressable market for Myelofibrosis ("MF") is expected to be in the region of $1bn by YE24 and the signs currently point towards it having an approved, commercialised treatment that is potentially part of a best-in-class combination therapy on the market by then, with the possibility of its EZH2 candidate CPI-0209 showing potency across indications including bladder cancer.

With pivotal trials still to come, there is still an above-average level or risk associated with an investment into Constellation, and it is also hard to set a fair value price for the stock that is anything other than speculative.

The analyst consensus 12-month price target is $55, with a high of $75 and a low of $34. Provided the planned phase 3 trials of CPI-0610 return positive data and avoid adverse safety results, as seems likely, I favour a 12-18 month price target >$50, and if clinical development of EZH2 inhibitor CPI-0209 supports trial progression, then I can see a scenario where Constellation's stock price spikes above $70.

In the rest of this article, I will provide a deeper-dive overview of Constellation, its management, strategy, pipeline, and path to commercialisation, plus downside risk.

Company Overview

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has developed an integrated epigenetics platform for the discovery of small molecule product candidates that selectively modulate or inhibit gene expression in tumor and immune cells to drive anti-tumor activity.

The company uses 3 specific criteria to identify its epigenetic targets: those whose inhibition modulate gene expression in a highly specific manner. Those perceived to have broad development opportunities i.e. those which might be expanded to treat cancers with immune evasion of acquired drug resistance. And those with the potential to reprogram immune-suppressive cells in the tumor micro-environment to enhance anti-tumor activity.

To date, Constellation has targeted 3 types of regulators: epigenetic "writers" that suppress target gene expression by modifying chromatin. BET Proteins, or groups of "readers" that bind to chromatin and enhance gene expression. And LSD1 - epigenetic "erasers" that can remove genetic modifications from chromatin.

Constellation mgmt, board of directors & advisory board. Source: company Jul '20 presentation.

Constellation is led by Jigar Raythatha who rejoined the company in 2017 after setting up Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE), a developer of immunotherapy programs that IPO'd at a price of $17 in February 2017 but currently trades at $6. The wider management team combines a blend of early-stage biotech and pharma experience that includes Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), Biogen (BIIB), AstraZeneca (AZN), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), and Merck (MRK).

Constellation's institutional ownership is >80%, with investors including Column Group (18.5% ownership), Third Rock Ventures (12%), Venrock Associates (10%), and Bain Capital Life Sciences (8%), according to Fintel.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals pipeline. Source: company website.

The company's current pipeline consists of lead candidate CPI-0610, a bromodomain and extra-terminal domain ("BET") "reader" protein inhibitor targeting first and second-line Myelofibrosis, and its EZH2 epigenetic "writer" franchise, consisting of CPI-1205, targeting second-line castration resistant Prostate Cancer, and CPI-0209 targeting solid tumours, plus 2 preclinical assets the company says it intends to progress into relevant trials for indications with a defined biological rationale.

Can CPI-0610 become new standard of care for MF?

As mentioned, it is lead candidate CPI-0610 that is generating the hype around Constellation as well as the recent share price gains. Myelofibrosis is a rare form of bone marrow cancer that causes scarring and can lead to severe anemia and an enlarged spleen. Some patients diagnosed with the disease may not require immediate treatment, whilst others may require immediate and aggressive treatment.

Patients with anemia are often treated with blood transfusions, hormone (androgen) therapy or with thalidomide or lenalidomide treatments such as Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) (my note here) Revlimid or Pomalyst, whilst treatment options for enlarged spleen are limited to chemotherapy drugs and current standard of care ruxolitinib, a Janus Kinase (JAK) 1/2 inhibitor marketed and sold as Jakafi by Incyte. Jakafi is indicated for polycythemia vera and acute graft-versus-host disease as well as MF. The drug made sales of $1.7bn in 2019 and is expected to grow sales beyond $3bn in 2020-21, according to analysts.

Constellation's MANIFEST phase 2 study is a 3 arm trial. Arm 1 consists of CPI-0610 as a monotherapy for second line MF patients who have either stopped using ruxolitinib or are refractory or ineligible. In Arm 2, CPI-0610 is used in combination with ruxolitinib for second-line patients, and in Arm 3, CPI-0610 is used as a first-line treatment in patients who are JAKi naive, also in combination with ruxolitinib. In the first 2 arms, there are 2 cohorts - transfusion dependent ("TD") patients - whose primary endpoint is to become transfusion independent, and non-transfusion dependent - where the primary endpoint is a 35% of greater reduction in spleen volume ("SVR35"). In the third arm, there are no transfusion dependent patients and the primary endpoint is SVR35.

In trials, ruxolitinib has achieved a maximum SVR35 rate of 41.9% (according to Constellation's June '20 presentation) after 24 weeks, whilst in the MANIFEST trial, CPI-0610 + ruxolitinib has achieved a SVR35 rate of 73% (37 out of 51 patients) after 12 weeks, and rate of 63% (19 out of 30 patients) after 24 weeks, with no reported severe adverse safety events - suggesting that CPI-0610 + ruxolitinib may prove to be the superior treatment.

In the second-line TD arms, CPI-0610 as a monotherapy resulted in 21% (3 of 14 patients) transitioning from TD to transfusion independent ("TI"), with a 24-week SVR35 of 24%, whilst the combination treatment saw 34% (11 of 32 patients) transition from TD to TI, and 22% (4 of 18 patients) achieve a 24-week SVR35. Constellation described the results as "compelling" evidence of the promise of CPI-0610 as a monotherapy in the harder-to-treat second-line setting. Additionally, CPI-0610 appeared to provide benefit as a monotherapy for increasing hemoglobin over time, which reduces the risk of Anemia, and improved bone marrow fibrosis

CPI-0610 - potential to treat hallmarks of MF. Source: company presentation.

Having delivered broadly successful results in MANIFEST, the next stage for CPI-0610 will be a phase 3 trial which Constellation expects will begin in the second half of this year. This will be in combination with ruxolitinib, for first-line and second-line JAK-inhibitor naive patients with advanced MF, with the primary endpoints being SVR35 at 24 weeks and the secondary being Total Symptom Score ("TSS") at 24 weeks.

Market for CPI-0610

Constellation estimates the number of treatable MF patients worldwide to be ~40,000, and it appears the company favours the approach of a combination therapy with ruxolitinib, as opposed to going it alone as a mono-therapy. Management's concluding remark in the presentation that CPI-0610 can become "part of" the new standard of care is a relatively cautious statement which, coupled with the data - which is impressive, if not explosive - suggests that Constellation is prepared to be patient with CPI-0610.

If FDA approval can be secured as a combination treatment, it is certainly better than a failure as a monotherapy and would give Constellation added credibility, perhaps opening up further opportunities down the road to win approval as a monotherapy or even to target other indications such as polycythemia vera. It seems uncertain what share of the projected $1bn MF market CPI-0610 could claim, but to support the expense of clinical trials and reward shareholders over the longer term, I believe the treatment will need to get close to $350m in sales by 2025.

EZH2 Franchise

EZH2 regulates gene expression by placing one or more methyl groups on a histone protein leading to the suppression of gene expression programs. Cancers can spread by redirecting EZH2 to genes that become abnormally repressed, helping cancerous cells to become more resistant to treatment.

In February, Epizyme (EPZM) won approval for an EZH2 treatment for rare Sarcoma and will pursue approval for the much more common disease Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, which illustrates the potential of this treatment type.

Constellation's efforts centre on its 2 candidates CPI-1205 and second-generation inhibitor CPI-0209. CPI-1205 was being evaluated as a treatment for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in combination with hormone therapy treatments enzalutamide or abiraterone (the ProSTAR trial), however, management revealed this month that data did not demonstrate sufficient activity necessary for the programme to advance into pivotal studies.

Attention now turns to second-generation CPI-0209 which is progressing through the dose escalation portion of a phase 1/2 clinical trial designed to evaluate rapid and durable tumor regression. Constellation management believes this molecule may increase the addressable patient populations traditionally associated with EZH2 inhibitors thanks to its stronger binding properties. CPI-0209 has demonstrated tumor regression beginning after 5 days in mouse models and may prove most effective as a bladder cancer treatment.

Risks, Conclusion, and Fair Value estimate

In truth, the disappointing ProSTAR trial results will come as something of a blow to investors since the progress of the study had suggested the company had more "shots on goal" than just CPI-0610 and also places a question mark over whether the EZH2 franchise genuinely has merit.

Still, the real story here is the MANIFEST trial success and the potential of CPI-0610. This was a reasonably large scale trial, hence the prospects for success of the phase 3 study look promising. Constellation may be able to begin planning their submission to the FDA in the second half of this year and securing commercialisation - even as a combination therapy for a second-line treatment - may open the door for further progress. If CPI-0610 is able to prove itself as a monotherapy, so much the better, because then the drug may have a chance to replicate the blockbuster sales performance of ruxolitinib.

In terms of gauging the way the wind blows for Constellation, it will be interesting to see if the underwriters of the latest fundraising - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Baird - take up their option to purchase up to 825,000 additional shares of common stock. If they do not, it might hint at underlying issues at the company.

Still, the success of CPI-0610 in MF is a coup for Constellation, and the path to commercialisation looks negotiable. A ballpark DCF calculation sees Constellation needing to achieve ~$500m of sales by 2025 in order to justify a fair value price >$50 (Haggerston BioHealth subscribers have full access to my integrated financial statements, forecasts and market research), which would most likely mean finding further indications for CPI-0610. As long as this remains a credible scenario supported by trial data, and if approved, performance in a real-world setting, the upside for Constellation is strong, in my view.

In some ways, the short-to-medium term prospects for Constellation's share price look better than the long-term, given the company's relatively thin stable of assets, although CPI-0209 could spring a surprise in trials, which would be welcome news for the company and a strong price catalyst. I do think Constellation will make gains over the next few months but the downside risk - of CPI-0610 flunking its phase 3 trial - should not be ignored.

In conclusion, a relatively risky play, but one that ought to pay off in the short term, whilst long-term, much will depend on the EZH2 franchise delivering and CPI-0610 proving its worth as a monotherapy or breaking into new treatment markets.

