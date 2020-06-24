Though the stock is no longer a value play, it is still buyable for dividend growth investors.

With long contractual power purchase agreements, I think of BEP like the net lease REIT of the renewable energy production space.

BEP is admittedly trading on the high side of its valuation range from the past six years.

Investment Thesis

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP), a publicly traded partnership in the Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) family, is one of the largest private owners of renewable energy assets in the world. The company owns and manages a $48 billion portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, and solar assets capable of generating 19,300 megawatts of electricity.

While the business model of the company is based on value investing (acquiring undervalued assets while disposing of fully valued or overvalued assets), BEP stock does not seem to be an obvious value play at this time. Looking at price to operating cash flow (top panel) and enterprise value to EBITDA (lower panel) since the beginning of 2014, we find that BEP is trading on the high side of its valuation range.

Data by YCharts

However, units currently offer a dividend yield of 4.43%, and over the last decade management has been successful at raising the dividend in the target range of between 5% and 9%. Given the continued global push toward renewable energy, along with the company's robust pipeline of over 13,000 MW, BEP should have little difficulty maintaining growth in that range.

As such, though BEP may not be a value pick right now, it does make for a strong dividend growth investment.

Company Overview

BEP produces and sells renewable energy to around 600 customers — mostly governmental — around the world. The largest non-government customer contributes only 2% of BEP's cash flow. Here is the delineation of its power distribution: power authorities (e.g. public utilities) at 36%, distribution companies (e.g. private utilities) at 24%, industrial users at 21%, and Brookfield's own network of end-users at 19%.

Around three-fourths (74%) of energy production is derived from hydroelectric assets (dams), with the remainder coming from wind (20%) and solar (6%) assets. Most (62%) production facilities are located in North America, with 34% in Latin America & Asia and 4% in Europe.

Regular readers will know that I'm a big fan of triple net leases. These are contracts utilized by some real estate properties that stipulate the tenant will pay for all property-level expenses, including taxes, insurance, and maintenance. And they typically have very long initial lease terms of between 10-20 years.

BEP's long-term power purchase contracts make the company somewhat like a triple net lease REIT for the energy production space. The vast majority (95%) of revenues are contracted over long time periods, with the weighted average remaining contract length sitting at around 14 years. In North America and Europe, the averages are even longer at 17 years and 13 years, respectively. As such, BEP's income streams are strongly insulated from temporary energy price swings or economic disruptions.

Most of BEP's power purchase agreements in North America, where electricity prices are subdued, do not expire until 2029 or after.

The coronavirus pandemic has had very little (if any) impact on BEP's operations. CEO Sachin Shah writes in a May 6th letter to unitholders: "In spite of the significant market volatility and a potentially deep recession, our operations remain resilient, our earnings are expected to be stable, and our financial position, which allows us to pursue growth, is in excellent shape."

Looking at Q1 results, it's easy to see why Shah is optimistic. The company's immediate growth pipeline of construction projects is 831 MW, or $21 million of projected FFO. If these projects all finish within the next year, it would cause YoY FFO growth of 9.7%. On an annualized basis, it would cause 2.4% FFO growth. Of course, these projects are actually slated to complete between now and 2022.

The Q1 FFO payout ratio came in at 77.5%, which is lower than its ratio has been recently (as we'll see below). BEP has over $3 billion of liquidity. Debt to total capitalization sits at a modest 34%. Due to the company's investment-grade rating (BBB+), BEP should be able to progressively lower its average interest rate on debt, which currently sits at 5.1%. Most (78%) of its debt is non-recourse. On average, BEP has a long debt maturity of 10 years, and it has very few maturities over the next five years.

The Dividend

Over the past five years, BEP has raised its dividend at an average of 6.2% per year, but the most recent raise came in at the bottom of its target range — 5%.

While management targets an FFO payout ratio of 70%, BEP's payout ratio has been higher than that recently. As of Q1 2020, the payout ratio was 84% of FFO and 98% of cash available for distribution ("CAFD"). That is an elevated payout ratio, which tells me that distribution growth is likely to remain somewhat muted in the coming years.

However, BEP's price per megawatt hour ("MWh") is also set to rise from $77 in 2020 to $83 in 2021 and up to $90 in 2022. Along with management's cost cutting efforts, these contractual revenue escalations should result in steady FFO growth. Thus, there's some hope that dividend/distribution growth could come in around the midpoint of the target range.

Assuming dividend growth comes in at 5% per year, buying in at today's starting yield of 4.43% would render a yield-on-cost of 7.22% after ten years. Assuming, instead, that the payout rises at 7% annually, the projected 10-year YoC would come to 8.71%. In either case, BEP looks like an attractive dividend growth opportunity right now.

With such a bright future expected for clean and renewable power production, BEP's business model is set to continue providing sustainable income and strong total returns in the years and decades ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.