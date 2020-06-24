One of the best investment classes so far this year has been gold. This does make some sense as one of the defining factors affecting the market this year has been fear. The year started out with the impeachment trial of President Trump and almost immediately after that concluded, we got the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which by all indications is still weighing on the economy. We also have seen mass rioting over the past two weeks. All of these things have resulted in a great deal of uncertainty in the market and historically periods of uncertainly have been positive for safe havens such as gold. There are other reasons to be positive on gold as well, including the unprecedented interventions that both the Federal Reserve and the United States government have made to protect the economy against the fallout from the pandemic. In this article, we will have a look at a rather unorthodox, but also potentially more profitable, way to play gold than more traditional methods. That way is by purchasing the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

Why Invest in Gold?

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic has been nothing short of historic. This represents the first time that the American government has ever implemented a nationwide economic shutdown, which has resulted in the unemployment rate surging to levels not seen since the Great Depression along with significant economic hardship for much of the nation. In an attempt to reduce the impact of the shutdown on the American people, the United States Congress passed the CARES Act in late March. This was the largest single spending bill ever passed by the Federal government with a price tag of more than $2 trillion. As I discussed in an earlier article, the government financed this solely through the issuance of debt, all of which was purchased by the Federal Reserve. We can see evidence of this by looking at the balance sheet of the central bank, which stood at $6.4 trillion on April 17, 2020. The bank's balance sheet was only $4.72 trillion in March.

Source: Zero Hedge

That figure has grown since then, reaching $7.09 trillion on May 20, 2020. There have been some predictions that the amount will increase further over the remainder of the year. Mark Cabana, one of Bank of America's strategists with regards to the Federal Reserve, expects that this figure will surpass $9 trillion by the end of the year. If he is correct, that would mean that the Federal Reserve would be purchasing all of the debt issued by the Federal Reserve this year.

The Federal Reserve would essentially be conducting these Treasury purchases by creating new fiat currency out of thin air. This is one reason why many were fearing inflation once quantitative easing was introduced following the events of the financial crisis back in 2008. Indeed, the stimulation of inflation was in fact one of the bank's stated goals. That of course did not happen, which was partly due to the fact that much of the money that was created through quantitative easing never entered the real economy from the capital markets. That may not be the case this time due to the fact that many provisions of the CARES Act result in money directly entering the economy. These provisions include direct stimulus payments to individuals, enhanced unemployment assistance, and government-guaranteed loans to business. This could very easily stimulate inflation for reasons that will be discussed shortly.

Economists generally define inflation as a broad-based general increase in prices. This occurs when the overall supply of money increases more rapidly than the supply of goods or services in the economy. This makes sense as such a scenario results in an increasing amount of money chasing the same quantity of goods and services. The law of supply and demand tells us that such a scenario would cause prices to rise. As we can see here, the Federal Reserve has nearly doubled the money over the past decade as a direct response to the twin crises of the financial collapse and the pandemic:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As this newly printed money enters into the economy, it seems reasonable to assume that the newly-created money to serve to stimulate inflation. Precious metals, such as gold, also benefit from the same factors that cause inflation. This is because the supply of gold is also limited. Thus, as the supply of money increases, the price of gold should go up due to a growing amount of money chasing after a limited supply of gold.

As is the case with U.S. Treasuries, gold is a popular asset in times of uncertainty. This would certainly describe the situation that we find ourselves in right now. The coronavirus outbreak continues to weigh on the economy despite the surge in the stock market that we have seen, which was largely driven by the central bank's asset purchases that were financed by newly-printed money. In fact, we can see some evidence of this. On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, the U.S. Treasury sold $46 billion of two-year Treasury securities. This was the largest auction of two-year notes ever:

Source: Zero Hedge

The Treasury managed to sell these notes at the second-lowest yield in history:

Source: Zero Hedge

This tells us that there still appears to be a great deal of demand in the market for United States government securities despite the very high budget deficit that the country is running this year and the substantial amount of money printing that we have already seen. This is evident of a market that is still under a blanket of fear. The fact that gold closed at its highest level since 2012 on the same date indicates the same thing.

Why Invest in GDXJ?

The traditional ways for investors to place a bet on gold are by either purchasing the physical metal or by purchasing a gold fund such as the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD). One option that is frequently overlooked is buying the shares of gold mining companies. This is exactly what GDXJ invests in. The reason for this should be obvious. After all, if gold prices increase then these companies should see both their revenues and profits go up because the price that they receive for their products goes up but their costs do not. In theory, this should cause the stock prices of these firms to go up and by extension an exchange-traded fund that is based on these stocks.

The big difference between GDXJ and a fund like the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is that GDXJ invests in junior mining companies. The mining companies that trade on the public exchanges are typically broken down into junior and senior mining companies. A senior mining company is a large, experienced, and well-financed company that generally produced cash flow from its existing operations. A junior mining company focuses its efforts on the discovery of new economic resource projects. The difference between the two types of mining company is explained in more detail at this site.

As GDXJ invests in junior mining companies, many of its holdings will likely not be familiar even for a seasoned investor in the space. Here they are:

Source: VanEck

As we can see, the fund contains companies that are located all over the world. This is something that is certainly nice to see since it provides a certain amount of protection against regime risk. Regime risk is the risk that a national government or other authority will take some action that proves to be a negative for a company operating within its territory. In the case of a mining company, this could include things like the nationalization of a resource deposit or the sudden imposition of an unfriendly tax regime. It could even include something like the outbreak of a civil war. Thus, it is nice to see that GDXJ's holdings operate all around the world, which should provide us with a degree of protection against the capricious actions of any single government.

As might be expected, junior mining companies are typically riskier than senior mining companies. This makes sense since junior companies are smaller and have weaker balance sheets than the senior players have. In some cases, a junior gold mining company might not even have a mine under development. One of the first rules of finance though is that an asset that has a high risk should boast a higher potential reward. This is why the stock prices of junior miners are generally considered to be more highly levered to gold prices than the senior miners are. Thus, GDXJ should have higher gains than a gold fund that invests in senior miners would should gold prices continue to rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in gold, but it is not done through any ticker mentioned in this article.