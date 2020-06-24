Retail REITs: Double-Digit Yields, Secular Shifts And Mean-Reversion

If you believe in a mean-reversion, REITs with sound balance sheets and strong value drivers should be considered in the portfolio.

Given the long-lasting underperformance, retail REITs look attractive. For example, MAC currently trades at a ca. 75% discount to its NAV.

COVID-19 has accelerated many of the pre-existing structural shifts in retail (e.g., e-commerce) causing many retailers to file for chapter 11.

Retail REITs offer high double-digit yields, but already in the coming quarters, these yields will decline. Investors should assign a notable probability of experiencing further dividend cuts (2021+).

Retail REITs have been one of the worst-performing REITs - not only since the outbreak of COVID-19 but also for a long period before that.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, REITs have been one of the worst-performing asset class trailing the S&P 500 by ca. 10% on a total return basis.

A bit more than a month ago I initiated a weekly coverage series scrutinizing the performance of all 16 equity U.S. equity REIT sectors (e.g., Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 24). The key takeaways from these reports so far can be encapsulated in the following: the more virus-sensitive REIT sector is, the larger magnitude of returns comes along with each incremental move of the broader market. The cross-sector and inter-sector correlations are strong in both rising and falling markets.

In simpler terms, sectors such as retail, office, and lodging/hotels have exhibited larger moves than those of the market (i.e. beta) irrespective of the market's direction. Plus, all of the 16 U.S. equity REIT sectors have strongly correlated. The same applies to the underlying constituents of the sectors.

Source

Retail and hotels, in particular, have suffered the most amid the global demand shock caused by the deadly COVID-19. Both of these sectors have lost around 50% of their market cap on a YTD basis.

Retail, though, has been a more profound looser in a sense that even before the recent black-swan event it was delivering sub-par returns whilst the overall market was constantly setting new highs. Digitization, e-commerce, and struggling tenants were prevalent during almost the entire post-GFC period.

The conditions above should really force long-term value investors to at least consider retail in their portfolios (potentially). Put differently, how can you not consider retail if you believe in value?

When I think of retail and try to build some investment thesis, the following three elements come to my mind:

Double-digit yields

According to the latest data set published by NAREIT (May 31, 2020), retail REITs yield the following:

Shopping centers - 14.87%

Regional malls - 43.47%

Freestanding - 5.73%

However, the way how these yields should be treated can be perfectly illustrated using Simon Property Group (SPG) as an example. SPG is the single largest publicly traded retail REIT in the U.S. with a market cap of over $20 billion. In addition, SPG carries an investment-grade balance sheet with an embedded liquidity reserve constituting almost 45% of the current market cap.

Regardless of the seemingly robust capital structure and a portfolio packed with trophy properties, the current dividend yield of 12% is going to be cut. This has already been communicated in the latest quarterly earnings call.

Even the "strongest" and most prominent retail REITs are forced to take drastic liquidity preservation moves, oftentimes cutting the dividend.

In the meantime, there are some exceptions to be found that are capable, at least in the medium-term, to maintain the historical dividend levels. Here, Realty Income (O) is a great example.

Source

O has been relatively lucky in that the majority of its tenants are placed in rather defensive sectors and in many instances avoided the strict social distancing measures of having to temporarily shut down the business operations (e.g., groceries and pharmacies). The chart above shows that in the historical 5-year perspective, O's dividend yield is somewhere close to the highs. While O has indeed a fortress balance sheet and ample borrowing capacity, it should be noted that there is a reason for the historically elevated dividend yield...

All in all, for most of the REIT investors, receiving a juicy yield that is reasonably predictable is usually very important. On the surface, the retail REITs seem to offer/fulfill the former objective, but certainly, fail to meet the second objective (i.e., predictability).

In my opinion, there are two important things to take into account in the context of the sky-high dividend yields. First, the aforementioned yields are based on a TTM period and thus do not reflect the level of future current income streams. Going forward, the dividend yields will shrink, but the average extent of it is currently unknown. Second, to achieve relatively secured income streams, REIT investors should focus on the balance sheets and the underlying revenue drivers (e.g., top-class location, investment-grade tenants) of each REIT. Lower quality REITs (e.g., CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)) with highly indebted balance sheets (e.g., The Macerich (MAC)) have and will fail to deliver sustainable dividends.

Secular shifts

Personally, I do not like to bet against shifts that loom slowly and perhaps are not directly visible but exhibit a gigantic structural force that is almost impossible to stop. Retail falls in this basket.

Already before the emergence of COVID-19, retail was constantly taken to the woodshed. Technically speaking, the main driver of this "punishment" was the market's nature which reflects the stock prices based on the discounted future cash flow streams. This has happened even despite the fact that the interest rates (i.e. cost of debt) have fallen reducing the overall WACC rates.

If you believe that the market is at least semi-efficient, you have to respect this circumstance - that the future cash flows are really at risk of becoming smaller and smaller.

Source

The COVID-19 has accelerated digitalization, e-commerce, and other non-brick and mortar shopping. As you can see above, 2020 has already brought some notable casualties in the retail space.

The overall level of Q2 rent collections by retail landlords have already been communicated to be 30-60% below the results in the comparable period. If the virus does not re-emerge, the rent will obviously recover. However, my base case scenario is that the recovery will not be as large to bring the rents back to the levels in the pre-virus environment. Because of the virus, many consumers have permanently changed their consumption patterns and will rely on physical retail much less than previously.

Mean reversion

Retail does not entail attractive growth prospects. Investors who seek yield and want to avoid unexpected dividend cuts or worse permanent loss of capital should be extra cautious in picking retail REIT.

As indicated above, balance sheets (e.g., liquidity reserves) and the underlying revenue drivers must be scrutinized before going long in this space.

Source

With that being said, investors who believe in mean-reversion and in markets temporarily diverging from the equilibrium or fundamentals should find retail REITs an attractive opportunity.

Let's take MAC as an example here. In my recent article "Macerich: 2 Scenarios Of Default - Positive For Value Investors", I calculated that MAC trades at a significant (at least 75%) discount to its NAV. It is hard to believe that such a discount will exist forever.

In other words, currently, retail REITs can be associated with the famous quote by John D. Rockefeller:

The way to make money is to buy when blood is running in the streets.

If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.