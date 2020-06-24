China's Recovery And The Problems With Our Own Rebound

China's example is before us - it might take a little more time but we do seem to have this under control.

A recession that we climb out of quickly is less of a problem, so too one we know how to deal with.

How bad this recession is going to be depends upon what type of recession it is. Well, yes, obviously so but still true and important.

What type of recession?

The usual reason for a recession is that the Federal Reserve raises interest rates in order to wring inflation out of the system. We've sorta forgotten that as the last two recessions haven't been like that at all. The last one was because of the housing crash and the recovery was rather hindered by the collapse of the financial system. It's also true that recoveries from such financial crises have historically taken some time.

This current recession isn't like the usual ones either. Nor it is like that last one. So, we're rather casting around to see what does happen. We've never voluntarily closed down an economy before so we don't really know what happens when we come out of it.

Do we, for example, find that we've destroyed some large part of our productive capacity and so we've got to start all over again? Or do we find that we can pick up pretty much where we left off?

SMIs

We have the monthly sales manager indices for China and the US now. They don't make pleasant reading as nothing like full recovery has happened as yet in either place. However, it is possible to find a silver lining.

The China reading:

The China Sales Managers Headline Index remains well below the 50 "no growth " level for the 5th consecutive month. • The Market Growth Index remains well below 50 and fell further in June. • The Staffing Index remains embedded in negative territory for 5th consecutive month. • The Services sector Indexes are reflecting a greater decline than Manufacturing

Not exactly what we were hoping to see.

The US reading:

The US Sales Managers Headline Index continues to reflect a severe fall in sales levels for the 4th consecutive month.

And so on.

(US staff component of SMI from World Economics)

There's not a lot of joy on the surface of these numbers.

However, there is the one thing that is distinctly more cheerful:

In general panelists report an economy largely re-opened and ready to produce, but still waiting for the foreign orders that previously made up a sizeable section of overall economic activity. In conclusion, economic activity levels continue to deteriorate in China, but the rate of decline is diminishing.

What's missing in the Chinese economy is export demand. Or, if we want to move up a level in abstraction, demand. If we think of it as being just about exports then that has an obvious cause, we're not fully open yet and we're the people who make the export orders. We might assume that when we are fully open we'll make those export orders. At that higher level of abstraction, insufficient demand, fortunately we know how to solve that.

Demand problems are solved simply by stoking demand. Which is exactly what western economic management has done this past few months. Household incomes actually rose in the US during lockdown so free handed was Congress with the money. All over that western world savings rates have been soaring as income vastly outpaces consumer possibilities. That is, we've already done most if not all of what needs to be done to boost demand once the lockdown is ended.

We're not likely to have a long or even medium term shortage of demand that is. And as China has shown repairing the supply side of the economy turns out to be fairly easy. Those factories are ready to go and we can expect our own to be so too following closely upon the end of the lockdown.

No supply shortage, demand already boosted, we're not going to have a problem bringing the economy back from the brink.

My view

I've long been saying that we're likely to have a V shaped economy. Simply on the grounds that where we know what has caused a recession we tend to recover quickly. It's where we don't know, or have to adapt entirely, that recoveries are slow. When we know what the cause is stop doing that and the recession ends.

The investor view

There is still - because there always is - some risk that the recovery won't be as swift as I think it will be. That leaves the market indices about fairly valued I think. It isn't, as it was, clear that they are overdoing the gloom nor is it yet obvious that they're too hopeful. There is no grand macroeconomic strategy or tactic available to us at present therefore.

We're back to microeconomic factors, which specific stock is going to do well.

For the longer term the question is where is that inflation going to come out? The creation of as much money as has been spun out of thin air through quantitative easing is going to be inflation in some place at some point. That's therefore going to be the next macroeconomic factor to consider. The Fed will be able to control it by reducing the balance sheet but that causes - not just implies but causes - a rising interest rate environment.

It'll be some time but it will happen, that's the thing for us to be on guard about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.