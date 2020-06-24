The COPOM committee mentioned that there is not much space left for further easing by the BCB and that economic recovery will be even more reliant on policymaker reforms.

As of my last article written on May 14th, iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) investors were up 11.8% for the month, and the exchange rate was responsible for 8.6% of the 11.8% increase. Skipping ahead to Friday the 19th close, the FX rate accounted for 2.1% of the current 8.6% increase for the month. My question is, what is going on with the Brazilian real?

Downward Pressure On The Real

Figure 1 - Brazil Interest Rate

Source: Trading Economics

The Brazilian Central Bank decreased its interest rates by 75bps, in line with analysts' estimates. During the committee meeting, they mentioned that there is not much space left for further easing and that economic recovery will be even more reliant on policymaker reforms. Other statements during the meeting seemed more hawkish than dovish causing analysts to believe that there is a higher probability of another rate cut in the near future. If the BCB cuts its benchmark interest rate in the next meeting depends on two factors.

Figure 2 - Brazil Inflation Rate

Source: Trading Economics

A continued downward trend in the inflation rate will be the primary factor to cause the next cut in the Brazilian interest rate, in my opinion. The Brazilian inflation rate is currently 1.88%, and it is near its all-time low (and is less than the 2.5% limit), which occurred in the late 1990s. The difference between then and now is that the benchmark interest rate was in the high 30s, and today it is 2.25%. Now, it is time for me to say the bad word that no one likes to hear, deflation. Is the marketing beginning to worry about the possibility of a deflationary economy, I do not believe so. I believe that they are worried that the BCB will print more money to increase inflation, which will devalue the Brazilian real in the short term.

Due to the low demand caused by the pandemic, prices are falling as a result of businesses attempting to liquidate their inventory. If demand does not pick up, then inflation will continue to decline. As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, the possibility of state governments increasing their restrictions on the public increases. If these governments increase their restrictions, then demand will either return to April levels or possibly decrease further.

The second factor that will cause the BCB to reduce its benchmark interest rate is if fiscal policy issues continue to remain unaddressed. In the short term, I do not believe that Brazil's political environment will be any better. Over a month ago, two ministers left the Bolsonaro government. One of these ministers was very important and considered to be a "super" minister. Now, Flavio Bolsonaro's former aide is being investigated by the federal police. The former aide is being accused of being involved in an embezzling scheme. These scandals could divert Jair Bolsonaro's attention from the much-needed economic reforms.

Conclusion

Around July 10th, the Brazilian inflation rate for June will be published. EWZ investors must monitor this inflation rate because if it goes down, the probability of another interest cut will increase considerably.

Currently, I believe the probability of deflation occurring is near zero. That being said, a few months ago, I never even imagined that I would be writing the word deflation in one of my articles on Brazil. In my opinion, there is a high probability that the Brazilian Central Bank will cut its benchmark interest rate by 25bps this year. I believe the market is taking into account this risk, which is why the Brazilian real lost over 6% of its value last week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.