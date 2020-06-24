The U.S. Economy Through The Lens Of The Leading Economic Index

While most of the constituents within the index have improved from April’s dire numbers, the May run rate is still well below pre COVID-19 levels.

Unlike its performance during the Lehmann Brothers crisis, where it took six months to post a sequential improvement, the LEI in 2020 has rebounded within three months.

Wherever we are seeing something getting used, that to us is an early indicator that there might be something that people want. And then let's figure out how to make that great - Satya Nadella

Every month, the Conference Board releases the latest reading of its Leading Economic Index (LEI), an index that touches upon sentiment/momentum across different pockets in the economy. For a person like me, who has always been guided by data and conditions, this report has often served as a useful gauge to take stock of things.

The latest report for May came out last week. One can slice and dice the data from the release in myriad ways, but the broad takeaway is that while things have sequentially improved from their egregious state in April, it’s still too early to say with any certainty that we’re out of the woods. I say this because the May numbers across all the components of the Leading Economic Index, still remain below the run rate seen during the pre COVID-19 phase. Before I proceed to analyze some of the key constituents of the LEI, I thought I would take a moment to just contextualize the movement of the index as it is currently, vis-à-vis the landscape during the previous 2008/2009 financial crisis.

Current context of the LEI vs. 2008/2009

First things first. It’s important to note that the LEI from 2008/2009 is not "strictly" comparable to the one now, as a couple of the constituents of the index have been replaced, and besides, the weighting factor of the various constituents have changed. If you look at the table below you can see that back in 2009 more than 60% of the index was influenced by two factors - the M2 money supply and average weekly manufacturing hours. In the current version, the M2 has been replaced by the Leading Credit Index (which has a far lower weight of only c.8%), while the average weekly manufacturing hours have gained more prominence and are now the dominant standardization factor with a share of 28%. The second most dominant factor in the current version is the ISM new order index at 16%, but interestingly, this wasn’t even a part of the index in 2009 with the index of suppliers’ deliveries taking its place. It’s fair to say that the index is relatively more well rounded now than it was 10-12 years back.

LEI 2009 Components Standardization Factor LEI 2020 components Standardization Factor Money supply M2 0.358 Average weekly hours, manufacturing 0.2796 Average weekly hours, manufacturing 0.2549 ISM new order index 0.1568 Interest rate spread 0.0991 Avg. consumer expectations for business conditions 0.1417 Manufacturers new orders consumer goods and materials 0.0774 Interest rate spread, 10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds 0.1139 Index of supplier deliveries- vendor performance 0.0677 Manufacturers' new orders, consumer goods, and materials 0.0838 Stock prices, 500 common stocks 0.039 Leading Credit Index™ 0.082 Average weekly claims for unemployment insurance 0.0307 Manufacturers' new orders, nondefense capital goods excl. aircraft 0.0411 Index of consumer expectations 0.0282 Stock prices, 500 common stocks 0.0394 Building permits, new private housing units 0.027 Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance 0.0325 Manufacturers new orders, nondefense capital goods 0.018 Building permits, new private housing units 0.0292

Since we’re in the business of making money, I also thought I would look at the equity markets during the two crises and see how they fared against the backdrop of the leading economic variables of the LEI.

Period LEI LEI m-o-m % S&P500 S&P500 m-o-m % Sep-08 100.6 1161 Oct-08 99.6 -1.0% 963.5 -17.0% Nov-08 99 -0.6% 893.7 -7.2% Dec-08 98.9 -0.1% 896.1 0.3% Jan-09 98.6 -0.3% 828.5 -7.5% Feb-09 98.2 -0.4% 733.9 -11.4% Mar-09 97.9 -0.3% 792.3 8.0% Apr-09 98.9 1.0% 868.5 9.6% May-09 100.2 1.3% 923 6.3% Jun-09 101.1 0.9% 920.1 -0.3% Jul-09 102.1 1.0% 984.6 7.0% Aug-09 102.5 0.4% 1021.3 3.7% Sep-09 103.5 1.0% 1057.2 3.5% Peak to trough drawdown% -2.7% -36.8%

Period LEI LEI % S&P500 S&P500 m-o-m % Jan-20 112 3231 Feb-20 111.8 -0.2% 2989 -7.5% Mar-20 103.4 -7.5% 2569 -14.1% Apr-20 97.1 -6.1% 2891 12.5% May-20 99.8 2.8% 3060 5.8% Peak to trough drawdown % -13.3% -20.5%

In September 2008 when the Lehmann issue struck, the LEI was at 100.6 while the S&P 500 was at 1161. The LEI then continued to drift lower for six straight months, only bouncing back in April. The S&P 500 followed a similar path but bounced somewhat earlier in March. During the said peak-to-trough period, the LEI dropped by 2.7% while the markets fell by a whopping 37%.

Contrast that with the current crisis (where rumblings of a global pandemic began by late January), where the peak-to-trough period has been far shorter, only lasting for three months (the LEI declined from 112 in January to 97.1 in April, before recovering in May). Yet still, despite the shorter duration, the LEI has fallen by a far greater percentage of 13% while the market drawdown period was even shorter, only lasting for two months, but still down 21%. Since then, if you look at the 2020 chart, we can see an almost near perfect V-shaped recovery on the markets. The LEI, while having reversed direction, still has some way to go to suggest that it has the winds in its sails.

Given what I’ve just highlighted, what is it that we can possibly glean from all of this, from the relationship of the macro and the markets? I acknowledge there are a range of factors beyond the LEI that drive markets, and I also acknowledge that it wouldn’t be entirely fair to run an apples-to-apples comparison between the two crises, when they are different in their epicenters, in their magnitudes, and in the general economic backdrop in which they occurred. For instance, in September 2008, when the Lehmann crisis took place, the markets already were on a downtrend, having peaked in October 2007. Compare this with the coronavirus crisis when the markets were at their peak in January 2020 when it struck. Yet still, there are questions we always can ask while comparing these two crises. Can we commend policymakers in 2020 for acting with far greater alacrity than they did it 2008 - a case of a dreaded fire? Is that why the LEI and the markets took longer to recover in 2008/2009?

Or more worryingly, do we say that currently, stocks are behaving with a degree of irrational exuberance that doesn’t necessarily reflect the tenuous economic conditions supported by just one month of recovery in the LEI? Have we jumped the gun? Have we underestimated the dangerous consequences of unlimited stimulus and debt? Have we truly considered the demand challenges in a world filled with general trepidation and a seemingly never-ending wait for a vaccine? Consider all these questions as you mull how you want to position your portfolio.

Key highlights of the May 2020 LEI release and which sectors may investors consider or avoid

Source: Conference Board

Now I shall proceed to pick out some of the key highlights from this month’s release and also suggest some industries that investors can consider or avoid at this stage of the cycle.

Of the 10 components that make up the LEI, months components showed an improvement from April. The only component to worsen month over month was the Leading Credit Index. Considering that credit conditions are not ideal investors may consider avoiding financials, for now, especially retail banks and financing companies. With credit confidence weak, loan growth is likely to be unappetizing. Over the years a lot of these companies have seen their Price to book value (PBV) valuation multiple expand on account of their ability to grow their asset book. Besides, as household incomes become asphyxiated, I expect default rates to spike in the coming quarters, increasing credit costs, and hurting ROEs. Currently, your Average Joe is being supported by the various forbearance and deferral payment programs that have been put in place since the pandemic struck. This cannot go on forever. If you are adamant in having exposure to financials, I would suggest looking at entities that have more corporate exposure and verticals such as investment banking, corporate advisory, restructuring, and other fee-based sources of income that are somewhat less cyclical than the loan book. In the months ahead you could see some M&A consolidation across industries, and deals taking place at lower prices. Nanks exposed to these businesses may likely fare better than their retail counterparts.

Average weekly hours in manufacturing which accounts for the largest weight in the LEI at 0.2796, saw an uptick in May, from 38.5 to 39.4. Whilst this is encouraging, it’s hard to decipher if this is just a function of fulfilling pent-up demand, or if there's more substance beyond that.

The ISM New Orders index improved from 27.1% to 31.8%, but still remains well in contraction territory (any value below 50 is in contraction), making it the fourth month of contraction. Given that this accounts for the second-highest weight in the LEI, this did hurt the overall LEI reading. Until we see a sustained pickup in this component over the 50 mark, I don't think we can say that the manufacturing sector has truly come out of the woods. That said, out of the 18 manufacturing sectors, four sectors did see an uptick in new orders namely textiles, nonmetallic minerals, food, beverage and tobacco, and paper products. Investors may look for opportunities in these light-industrials rather than heavy industrials as they continue to lead any potential manufacturing revival.

The biggest positive contributor to the LEI index reading for May - accounting for almost two-thirds of the increase - was the decline in the average initial jobless claims to 2.28 million. This was not only below April’s figure of 4.18 million but March’s figure of 2.6 million as well. Yet still, this is some way off from the average level of 216,000 seen in the preceding months before March. In June, these numbers have continued to trend down and are looking rather encouraging as can be seen from the weekly chart.

It's estimated that a key reason why these claims have declined over the weeks is that the Payments Protection Program has helped steady the ship with small businesses and their employment situation. This was originally poised to expire by June 30 but recently this expiry date has been amended to Dec. 31, 2020. This may continue to help the jobless claims trend lower in the coming months.

It's early days no doubt, but there are small signs of a turnaround in the labor market. Besides most states have recently given their approval for bars and restaurants to open and this should help mitigate jobless claims and boost temporary staffing numbers. In this regard, given where we are in the cycle and the labor market, I think investors may consider exposure to staffing companies, especially those with an orientation toward temp staffing, rather than white-collar professional work. I've been tracking the ASA Staffing Index, an index that measures the weekly changes in temporary and contract employment and this seems to have bottomed on May 10 (four-week average) at 59.92 and has been trending upward for four straight weeks.

Source: ASA

When industrial and business confidence is not rampant and we are in the initial throes of an employment rebound, employers tend to focus more on hiring low-risk temps rather than throwing their weight behind high-cost permanent employment. Temp staffing players with exposure to light-industrials, such as Randstad (OTCPK:RANJF), True Blue (TBI), Manpower Group (MAN), may be considered at this stage of the cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.