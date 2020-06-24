Andrew Walker: 'Cable Is The Best Infrastructure Asset On Earth'

He also discusses why the cable business is such a great business and why he tends to like companies in the Liberty complex.

In this video interview Andrew Walker, portfolio manager at Rangeley Capital, talks to me about some of his best investment ideas. I love Andrew's writing on his blog. He's a fantastic analyst and extremely knowledgeable around the media space, both regarding content and distribution. We touch on that subject a lot but also get in specific M&A deals and whether these will break.

We're discussing Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS). I tried to dissuade him but he calls the Knicks the worst-run team in the NBA. He does still believe this is a hugely valuable team.

Simon Property (SPG) signed a deal to buy Taubman (NYSE:TCO.PK). I remember the announcement as something of a headscratcher. Andrew really likes this deal because the pandemic is excluded as a valid reason to break off this deal. We also get into Tiffany (TIF) being acquired by Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF). This deal is a little bit less certain. LVMH is seeking a cut. Andrew believes it will close but does point out there's a lot of downside. Both deals trade at spreads over 10%.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA) is his biggest position. He owns a lot of Charter (CTHR). Andrew thinks cable is the best infrastructure asset on earth. The business has untapped pricing power and there's tremendous optionality in what its fiber can be used for. On top of that, it has great management and will make it through any capital cycle.

We also get into Kontoor Brands (KTB) which used to be a big dividend payer at over 10%. Recently it suspended the dividend because of COVID-19. As a consequence, a dividend index fund sold 20% of the float within a day. Andrew sees the business applauded the capital allocation decision of not paying the dividend. He sees the business surviving and reinstating the dividend in the medium term. Guess who will be buying 20% of the float...

Finally, I should mention we briefly talk about Twitter (TWTR). Andrew seems to have a thing for mismanaged assets. Here he was attracted by the company's relatively modest market cap vs. importance in the world. It's worth $26 billion in market cap. That's what hyper startups, with ~200 employees, virtually no revenue and cash burn, go for these days.

Its advertising product isn't great. It's spending a lot of money on R&D with nothing to show for it. The part-time CEO is under pressure. Elliott Associates is waging an activist campaign. Andrew thinks they could come after Dorsey in the future.

You can find Andrew's must-read blog here. (Yet Another Value Blog and he's also on Twitter here.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR, TIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.