Financial Sector: 10% Market Cap Weight, 17% S&P 500 Earnings Weight

Financial, as a percentage of the S&P 500's market cap, has fallen to 10.3% as of today's Refinitiv data, but the "earnings weight" of the Financial sector within the S&P 500 is closer 17%.

Financial, as a percentage of the S&P 500's market cap, has fallen to 10.3% as of today's Refinitiv data, but the "earnings weight" of the Financial sector within the S&P 500 is closer 17%.

For Financial and the S&P 500 as a whole, it is widely expected that Q2 '20 will be the nadir for S&P 500 earnings and revenue growth.

David Aurelio of Refinitiv is doing an earnings conference call today, i.e. Wednesday morning, June 24th, 2020 at 11:00 am central time. Search the Refinitiv website or David Aurelio's blog for the details. This blog's source earnings data comes from Refinitiv, which sources the data from IBES. David Aurelio has been managing the "This Week in Earnings" report published every Friday afternoon for years. And before David, it was John Butters at FactSet, and well before that, it was Michael Thompson in the early 2000s. Refinitiv used to be Thomson First Call.

Here is a table of 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarter year-over-year growth estimates for the Financial sector.

What surprised me about the about above data was that, while Financial earnings growth rates will improve after the 2nd quarter lows, Financial sector revenue will not, i.e. both the 2nd and 3rd quarter of 2020 Financial sector revenue will decline roughly -7%, while the 4th quarter of 2020 revenue decline is expected to be worse at -10%.

Here are the Top 10 Holdings of the XLF as of June 22, 2020: (Source: Morningstar)

Here are the Top 10 Holdings of the IYF as of June 20, 2020: (Source: Morningstar)

For both Financial ETFs, Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) are the two largest components. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is also a Top 5 holding in each.

Here is what's important about the ETF major holdings

Readers may be wondering, "what's the point?"

We wrote about this a few times in the early part of last decade, after the so-called, "Great Financial Crisis". Coming out of 2009, Financial was punk from 2010 to 2012, and then caught fire in 2013 with the Bernanke Taper Tantrum.

What's the trend in JPMorgan's EPS and revenue estimates for 2020?

The current estimates as of June 23, 2020, per the data, are: 2020, $5.03; 2021, $8.67; 2022, $10.14

Each line, starting with the bottom and January 31, represents the consensus EPS estimate for JPMorgan's calendar year.

The consensus revenue estimates as of June 23, 2020, for JPM are:

2020: $110,771; 2021: $113,507; 2022: $116,509.

Again, it's too early and rather insignificant right now, both JPMorgan's EPS and revenue estimates are on track for two straight months of higher revisions.

When Looking at JPMorgan's revenue vs Bank of America, JPMorgan's full-year 2019 net revenue was $115.6 billion, while Bank of America's was $86.6 billion. JPMorgan's is one-third larger from a revenue standpoint.

Summary/Conclusion

Does a 10% market cap weight versus a 17% earnings weight in the S&P 500 mean Financial is a "value" sector today? One of the arguments about the Tech and large-cap growth bubble in 1999 and early 2000 was that Tech was 33% of the S&P 500's market cap, while the sector was just 13% of its earnings weight in the late 1990s. Is that argument compelling and logical?

Maybe it's the stalled buybacks that are making the stocks trade like they are all carrying pianos on their back. JPM, BAC, and so many others look like they might get some "mo" and then - whack - they get knocked right back down.

From a portfolio construction standpoint, clients are overweight Technology, but right below the major Tech names are names like JPMorgan, Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), CME (NASDAQ:CME), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), etc.

Here is a post that was done April 16th on expected bank credit losses for 2020. That was a much more pessimistic time.

Credit losses and net interest margin declines were the two big reasons for the decline in the Financial. It's unlikely the net interest margin guidance will change much in 2020, but there is a chance that worst-case credit losses may not be near as large as originally feared.

Talk all of this as one opinion and with great skepticism.

