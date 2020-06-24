Therefore although the business has attractions it makes sense to wait for clear signs of recruitment recovery from the recession before investing.

The company is now plotting survival but if there is a bad recession it may need to dilute shareholders further to do so.

Hays is a leading player in the U.K. recruitment market with a sizeable international footprint. It has attractions as a business, but recruitment was already starting to struggle before COVID-19. The pandemic, lockdown and resulting recession will lead to a significant contraction in recruitment needs, which may also squeeze margins. This is not the time to be in Hays given the risk:reward ratio versus waiting for signs of recovery before investing.

Hays: A Solid Recruitment Play

Hays has been in business since the 19th century but has only moved to a recruitment focus in the past several decades. It is split roughly 58:42 temp:perm. It operates in 33 countries, with key markets including the U.K., U.S. and Australia. It is in the top five of recruitment companies globally and aims to be the leading recruiter for white collar roles.

It has reduced its reliance on its home U.K. market in recent years such that it now represents less than quarter of net fees.

Chart: Proportion of group net fees generated by Hays’ international business (%)

Source: company website

The company has had single digit growth in recent years.

Chart: Organic net fee growth of like for like operations, at constant currency

Source: company website

It has been a decent dividend payer. Dividends remained covered though coverage shrank in recent years.

Chart: Hays Adjusted EPS and Total dividend (including special dividends)

The company declared an interim dividend of 1.1p which was due to be paid in April, but later decided not to pay it in order to conserve cash.

So on balance, Hays is a growing, profitable company with a progressive dividend policy.

The Declining Recruitment Market

Coming into 2020, there were signs of structural economic decline in many markets. From 1 January to 13 March, the company’s like for like net fees showed a 5% decline, which it described as in line with its expectations. Without COVID-19, it may well have been that the rest of 2020 showed a continuing decline in any case.

However, COVID-19 has in many ways been an accelerator. The company said in its trading update that the pandemic “has driven a very material deceleration in client and candidate activity.” Although it did not dimensionalise this further, that is strong language. The company did provide some colour on scenarios with varying scales of slowdown.

Source: Trading update

Although the market has declined dramatically and rapidly, I see multiple mitigating bright spots:

Hays mentioned that the slowdown on public sector hiring is much less acute than private sector;

The company has a big temporary business; so while some permanent recruiting may be frozen, some of it will be shifted into temporary roles; and

The pandemic has created a lot of temporary roles, such as contact tracers.

So, although there is no hiding the fact that the pandemic and recession will be savage for the cyclical recruitment industry, the picture does have some positive elements albeit small ones.

The Strategy for Now: Survival

Hays’ communication around the pandemic and deteriorating economic conditions is basically focused on one key message: it is positioned for survival.

Indeed, in its trading statement, it pointedly noted that its executive leadership team “has been together for many years and successfully navigated the GFC”. Although it also talks about positioning to gain market share once markets stabilize, the message is around survival and the actions match that message.

It has moved to cut costs and said that it could cut up to GBP20 million of costs per month. That would still leave it with GBP50million of costs per month. Going into the crisis it basically had GBP200million in cash and undrawn facilities, equivalent to four months of costs, which is a thin cushion.

It raised GBP200million through a discounted equity placing at the end of March, at a discount of approximately 13%. It has also sought to secure tax payment deferral of over £100 million. This is good in terms of maintaining cash on hand, although taken with the dilutive placing and its efforts to tap financing options such as government schemes it does suggest that the company is scrambling for cash to see it through a downturn of unknown severity and duration.

Waiting for the Storm to Pass

The company seems to have decently strong fundamentals and a good market position. However, its sharp focus on survival – while sagacious – also suggests that management recognize the unprecedented challenges for a recruitment business of the present situation. Once lockdown is lifted, we will still have a recession and it seems likely that there is a lot more bad news to come out in terms of employment levels and recruitment spending before any good news starts to appear with consistency. If we have a six month downturn and then a return to pre-pandemic levels of business for the company, that is survivable albeit with more debt to pay down than before. But if it was to stretch to twelve months, for example, then Hays would need more financial resources to survive. In other words, if this Autumn and Winter sees a sustained, deep downturn in employment, it is possible that Hays shareholders could be diluted further.

Conclusion: Well Worth a Look, But Not Now

Thus there is no rush to buy Hays. Waiting until the final quarter of the year at the earliest will give a better sense of what shape recovery the employment market may take and accordingly how the firm’s prospects look going into 2021. That also limits downside risk from, for example, any further share dilution designed to keep the company going until the recruitment market is properly into its next positive cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.