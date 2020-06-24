The Coming Volatility Explosion: COVID 2.0

2020 has been a year for the record books, and it’s only half over. While many will (wrongly) say that COVID-19 and its effects on the market and economy could not have been predicted, the market crash and VIX spike that occurred in late February through mid-March did at least present typical behaviors that accompany a major economic downturn. What has been witnessed in equities markets since late March, however, has very much strayed from any reasonable historical parallel or path.

The primary justification, or self-delusion, that I hear is that COVID-19 represents a discrete, if severe, economic impact that will be quickly and effectively patched over with the help of tremendous fiscal stimulus. For now, let’s just ignore the highest unemployment rate since the Great Recession; and pretend that our economy doesn’t rely nearly 70 percent on the spending habits of the American consumer; and forget that we’re nowhere near reaching the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel, despite incredible market valuations by any objective standard.

Other popular arguments I’ve heard mooted include the assertion that a large swath of Americans believe that Donald Trump will do everything in his power, to an unprecedented extent, to push the markets higher. Another, similar, school of thought is that the ‘Fed put’ has been proven to be real, and overwhelming in its magnitude and perseverance. At present, the Federal Reserve is certainly more accommodative in its fiscal and economic support than ever before. Trillions of dollars have flowed from the Federal Reserve, and Congress, to support many corners of the economy. Today, the Fed more directly buoys the market than has ever previously been the case.

Typically accompanying all of the aforementioned contentions is the certainty that a vaccine for COVID-19 is just around the corner.

While all of this, individually or collectively, may or may not explain what has occurred in equities markets the last three months, none of this will hold up in the months that follow.

Trump aficionados, after all, will soon need to reconcile their investment philosophies with the fact that Joe Biden now leads Donald Trump by as much as 13 percent nationally in legitimate polls. Whether or not Trump can or can’t win isn’t really the point: at some stage, doubt will at least creep into the picture. If the current president is indeed a driver of current market conditions, a Biden win will precipitate pain and increased volatility in the markets by November.

As far as the Federal Reserve is concerned, free or cheap money can only be sustained so long as it doesn’t create conflict with that institution’s official dual mandates. In this case, managing inflation will, unquestionably, eventually lead to efforts to pop emerging bubbles before they become too large. Aside from pledging to keep rates low, the Fed has said or done little lately to suggest it has any further appetite to fuel speculation in the market.

In the macro, none of these perspectives will be terribly important in the near future. It is COVID-19, after all, that has driven all of the economic pain and subsequent ripples throughout financial markets, and the cognitive dissonance between the market and reality, as far as COVID-19 is concerned, has reached unsustainable levels. There will be a second wave of COVID-19 (that’s inaccurate, of course, as we won’t actually demonstrate a recovery from the first wave, at this point). It will be catastrophic in all relevant measures, dwarfing anything witnessed to this point. It will occur sooner than anyone seems to broadly anticipate. And the federal government, despite claims to the contrary, will have no role in determining who shuts down what, when, and to what extent.

Take a look at our best analog, in terms of infection rate of a seasonal influenza or coronavirus strain. Here’s annual influenza hospitalization rate data for the U.S. for the last ten years:

(image credit: CDC)

Thus far, COVID-19 has proven itself to be a similarly seasonal virus, which should not be surprising given virus transmission, generally, and the behavior of another virus from the same family: the common cold. Based on recent historical influenza trends, then, it’s obvious that we might expect a significant increase in infections by the end of November. What’s overlooked in this parallel, however, is that, unlike influenza and the common cold, there is currently no vaccine for, or broad immunity in the population to, COVID-19.

But what of the oft-promised and much-hoped-for vaccine? Suspend disbelief for a moment of the plausibility of finding, testing, and mass manufacturing and distributing a vaccine on a timetable roughly 1/10th of that typically witnessed in the field of vaccine research. Influenza, like COVID-19, comes in different strains. Many years, the dominant strain of influenza, like COVID-19, changes over the course of a single year. The predominant strain of COVID-19 in China, for example, is not the strain that wreaked havoc in the U.S. It is the former strain, not the latter one or any other subsequent emergent strain, that provides the basis for most of the early COVID-19 vaccine work that’s been promoted around the world. If anyone was pinning their hopes on a new vaccine being released in time to prevent or materially slow a broader infection, they will be sorely disappointed this fall. In a year such as this, where there will be no significant background protection against the virus, we should expect a much earlier rise in the infection pattern, and a much longer season. In 1918, the Spanish flu reemerged in September, and produced the longest, deadliest flu season in recorded history.

Take another look at the graph, above. Compare hospitalization trajectories in mid-to-late spring with infection and death rates below for COVID-19 over the same period this year:

(image credit: New York Times, nytimes.com)

(image credit: New York Times, nytimes.com)

Note that, if indeed it occurred at all, the U.S. COVID-19 pattern would not have started following a traditional influenza infection and hospitalization pattern until at least April this year. Historically, infection, hospitalization, and death rates in April and later are but fractions of rates witnessed at the annual peak. What’s more, whereas infection rates drop to a relative minimum during the summer, the U.S. seems set to hit new highs. In all likelihood, the fact that the infection initially spread from but a handful of international travelers and was relatively contained by a series of local and state-level lockdowns and travel bans this spring suggests that we have yet to see anything close to a full-blown COVID-19 infection. It is also readily apparent that we will experience just that this fall and winter.

All of this is to say that market participants are currently doing their best impression of the second-to-last person holding the bag trick. I can’t say for certain how or when it will occur to the collective investor that they’re rapidly approaching impending doom, but I am certain of this: a volatility explosion is coming, and it’s going to get here sooner rather than later. On February 23rd, I warned clients and readers of the consequences of the emerging outbreak. VIX was at 17.08 going into that weekend. Three weeks later, on March 18, VIX hit 85.47, challenging its all-time high. There were 2444 new COVID-19 cases reported that day. No one knew what was going to happen next, but risk managers knew it wasn’t good. This time, we all know, or at least lack plausible deniability if we say we don’t know, what will happen next, and we know that it will be very, very bad indeed. We saw the economic damage inflicted by several weeks of sporadic lockdowns in the face of a small number of initial infections. Despite what talking heads may profess today, lockdowns will be back this fall, and they won’t just be for the month of April. In some states, I expect to see a virtual total shutdown in activity from September through May. Deny it at as long as you want; point to federal politicians making claims about local and state decisions; look at Arkansas, where no official shutdown ever occurred: at the end of the day, however, virtually everywhere will witness a much greater COVID-19 impact on their daily lives, communities, the economy, and the market. It doesn’t take much back-of-the napkin math to conclude that the economic impacts will be unprecedented.

Ultimately, I can’t predict how the markets will react to this, no matter how obvious it is how they should. I do know, however, that volatility will spike, and that we’re all in for a very difficult year ahead. Best case scenario, I project, is to hope for an effective vaccine for the appropriate COVID-19 strain by fall of 2021, though I think it more likely that availability is restricted to first responders, healthcare providers, members of the military, and high-risk individuals.

Batten down, and perhaps option up; it’s going to be a bumpy ride ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TVIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This piece is purely editorial, reflecting only the opinions of the author. It is not representative of Deep Data Financial LLC or Meadowlark Financial Technologies LP. It is not, and should not be taken or interpreted as, financial advice.