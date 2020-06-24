However, at the same time, users flocked to Twitter amid the need for news on the coronavirus. Twitter's DAUs rose 24% y/y in Q1, the highest growth rate in years.

Twitter (TWTR) has seen a wild ride this year as the threat of the coronavirus caused companies around the globe to slash marketing expenses as one of the truly "discretionary" expenses that can be cut in the effort to conserve cash. This move has hurt companies that rely on advertising dollars like Twitter. But unlike its much larger internet advertising rivals like Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG), which are up year-to-date and at or near all-time highs, Twitter shares are still approximately flat for the year and down ~30% from all-time highs.

I think Twitter's relative underperformance to its internet sector cousins merits a second look from investors. While acknowledging that Twitter was one of the hardest-hit internet giants in the first quarter thanks to its relative lack of revenue diversification (Facebook (FB) has other products like Marketplace and Facebook@Work to make up for its shortfalls in advertising; Twitter was left relatively bare), we think investors should instead focus on Twitter's immense user growth that will benefit the company for far longer than the depression in ad pricing will last.

In short, the near-term thesis in Twitter is relatively simple. Twitter has hit a record number of monetizable users, and the near-term ad pricing weakness will eventually fade. In addition to this, Twitter has made substantial investments in its platform that continue to make it attractive and unique to users, and the company has also taken the coronavirus as an opportunity to examine its cost structure and slow down its hiring.

Stay long here - a bigger rebound is on the way.

Record mDAUS

Let's start with the lynchpin of the Twitter bullish thesis first: its massive user growth. Now, we know that one of the issues that has been plaguing Twitter over the past several years has been its mediocre user growth. With the explosion of platforms like Snap (SNAP) and Pinterest (PINS) that continually compete for consumers' online time, it looked at one point that Twitter was only being kept afloat because it was President Trump's chosen media platform.

Yet the coronavirus has changed all of that. Two factors shifted here: one, users marooned at home dramatically increased the amount of time spent online and in apps, some of which was apportioned to Twitter; second, Twitter evolved as a reliable source of news on the coronavirus, strengthening its angle as the social media platform of choice for receiving timely updates on exploding topics.

Recent high-profile moves by CEO Evan Spiegel to tag President Trump's news as potentially containing factual inaccuracies have only further boosted Twitter's popularity among millennials, who collectively lean much further to the left than preceding generations. Mark Zuckerberg's refusal to do the same on Facebook (FB) may have even further exacerbated the growing trend of younger people cutting out Facebook for good in favor of other social media platforms.

As a result Twitter's mDAUs soared 24% y/y in Q1, accelerating three points over Q4's 21% y/y growth rate (and in fact, this is the fifth straight quarter of DAU acceleration).

Figure 1. Twitter mDAU growth Source: Twitter 1Q20 shareholder letter

On a nominal basis, Twitter ended Q1 with 166 million mDAUs, 33 million of which are international users and the remaining 133 million are in the U.S. We note that this relatively small scale leaves Twitter plenty of head room to expand - Facebook (FB), by far the largest social media platform, counts about ~1.7 billion DAUs by comparison (10x Twitter's size).

Ad revenue will recover; expense control will also benefit profits

Without a doubt, user growth should be the number-one metric that investors focus on when looking at social media platforms - because this directly translates to future ad revenue potential. While acknowledging that Twitter's performance through the coronavirus and Q1 has been weak, we shouldn't put much weight on current-quarter ad revenue weakness because the benefits of a larger user base will be permanent, and pricing weakness temporary.

Cost per engagement, which is essentially ad pricing, fell 19% y/y in Q1. At the same time, however, Twitter's user growth delivered a 25% y/y increase in ad impressions. As a result, Twitter was still capable of delivering 3% y/y revenue growth to $807.6 million in Q1, which dramatically outperformed Wall Street's expectations for the quarter of $773.0 million (-2% y/y).

Figure 2. Twitter 1Q20 results Source: Twitter 1Q20 shareholder letter

And while Twitter noted that March was its worst month yet - from March 11 through the 31st, when the impact of the coronavirus was probably at its deepest, the company noted that ad revenues fell -27% y/y - many industry observers have noted that ad spending had largely recovered by May. This will position Twitter for strong double-digit revenue growth in Q2 and beyond (yet current Wall Street consensus is still fairly pessimistic, calling for -16% y/y decline in Q2 per Yahoo Finance. We find it difficult to believe Q2 will be worse than Q1).

We note also that Twitter will benefit going forward from its commitment to cost controls. Per CFO Ned Segal's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

We’ve moved quickly to consider our expenses and slow our hiring ramp. We’re continuing to grow our Engineering, Product Design, Research, and Trust & Safety teams, while largely holding headcount at current levels and other functions as we continue to monitor the broader environment and our own operations. Lower headcount growth, decisions we’ve made to reduce non-labor costs, and savings from business activities such as travel and customer events that have been significantly curtailed, combined with future decisions we make as this very dynamic environment continues to unfold, are expected to result in full year 2020 total expense growth that will be considerably less than 20% we expected at the beginning of the year. We currently expect Q2 expenses to be meaningfully below the year-over-year growth we observed in Q1, likely closer to a year-over-year percentage growth rate in the low-teens."

In short: when ad pricing weakness subsides (which some observers believe has already happened), Twitter will have a much larger mDAU base plus a more favorable cost structure as tailwinds.

New product developments and key takeaways

Several other things are worth noting, namely the fact that Twitter also continues to tweak and add features to its platform to make it more appealing to users. One of the new features with mentioning is called "Fleets", which began as an experiment in the Brazil market and can be thought of essentially as Twitter-meets-Snap. Fleets take on the same 140-character format as regular Tweets, but they disappear after 24 hours and can't be retweeted. This ephemeral format may give Twitter some of the appeal that drives Snap's popularity.

The second is audio tweets, an even newer feature that is still in testing. Audio tweets allow users to record up to 140 seconds of audio - and in the future, I'd also expect that this would open up the doorway to new audio-based ads.

All in all, there's a lot to like about Twitter at the moment. Its stock is one of the few in the tech sector that have not rallied, despite the massive increase in its user base (mDAU growth up to 24% y/y, the sixth straight quarter of acceleration and the best growth rate in years) that has much longer-lasting implications than the temporary headwind in ad pricing. Stay long here and buy any near-term dips.

