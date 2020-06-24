I think the net profit attributable to Jupiter’s 49.9% stake in Thsipi could come in at around $73 million in FY21 at the current manganese prices.

Introduction

Less than two months ago, I wrote a SA article in which I explained why South Africa-focused manganese ore miner Jupiter Mines (OTC:JMXXF) would reap significant profits over the next few months, thanks to high manganese ore prices and the re-opening of open pit mines in South Africa.

Well, Jupiter just released its results for the quarter ended May 2020, and the attributable EBITDA from the Tshipi mine was A$17.9 million ($12 million). The August quarter should be much stronger, and I think attributable EBITDA from Tshipi could stand at around A$85 million ($56 million) at today's manganese ore spot prices.

Q1 FY2021 financial results and prospects for Q2

As I've mentioned in previous articles, Jupiter owns a 49.9% in the Tshipi mine in the southern part of the Kalahari Manganese Field. The latter is the largest manganese ore mine in South Africa and can scale production to between 3 million and 3.6 million tonnes a year.

For the quarter ended May, the Tshipi mine generated sales of A$52.3 million ($34.9 million) and EBITDA of A$35.8 million ($23.9 million), with the COVID-19 shutdown affecting logistics costs, which were somewhat compensated by the weak rand.

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

South Africa's nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic began on March 27, with open pit mines such as Tshipi receiving a green light to operate at 50% capacity from April 14 and at full capacity from May 1. This means that Tshipi lost around three full weeks' worth of production, but this should be compensated by the sharp increase of manganese ore prices during the lockdown.

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

This will be visible in the August quarter as shipments are negotiated around 4-6 weeks in advance, and May shipments for 148,000 tonnes were rolled into June. These shipments will probably be priced at around $6 per dmtu.

Jupiter said during its quarterly call that Tshipi is expected to produce around 2.7 million tonnes of manganese ore in FY21, which means that the impact from the lockdown is around 0.3 million tonnes.

Regarding costs for FY21, I think the main issue is logistics. Tshipi has a long-term contract with national rail operator Transnet for the transportation of 2.1 million tonnes of manganese per year. However, the latter is currently operating at around 50% of nameplate capacity for the manganese meta channel and is set to be back to full capacity around July or August. The impact is that around 1.4 million tonnes of ore will have to be transported through road, which means that rail transportation will account for just around 1.3 million tonnes in FY21. This is significant as the difference for manganese transported by road vs rail in South Africa is around $A30 ($20) per tonne. I doubt Tshipi will be able to keep cash cots below $2.30 per dmtu on an FOB basis in FY21.

Still, if average manganese ore prices during FY21 are around the current spot price of $4.30 per dmtu, I think the net profit attributable to Jupiter's 49.9% stake in Tshipi could come in at around A$110 million ($73 million). Jupiter distributes all of its profit as dividends, but I think it's hard to predict how much will be distributed over the next 12 months as the feasibility study for the expansion of Tshipi will be ready by the end of the year, and this project will require significant funding.

(Source: Share Dividends)

The expansion project and M&A plans

I already covered Tshipi's planned expansion in a SA article in January, and here are the main details. According to the concept study, the plan is to boost Tshipi's output by 50% to 4.5Mt per year with a capex of around A$100 million ($69 million) with a +- 30% level of confidence. I think the required capex is modest, and this is because the expansion relies on existing infrastructure. There will be a lot more details in the feasibility study, but I think it's a good project as the payback should be below two years at the current manganese ore prices.

As you can see, from Tshipi's balance, the mine holding company had A$117.7 million ($78.6 million) in the bank as of the end of May, so stock dilution shouldn't be a concern here. Jupiter itself had another A$27.8 million ($18.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents.

Regarding M&A, Tshipi is located near several other large mines, and Jupiter has been vocal of the aspirations of the mine's operating company, Tshipi e Ntle, to consolidate in the area.

(Source: Jupiter Mines)

At the moment, the Kalagadi Manganese operation is in business rescue proceedings. The latter has 960 million tons of manganese ore deposits and can produce 3 million tonnes of manganese ore per year. Also, it has a sinter plant which is projected to process 3 million tons of ore to produce 2.4 million tons of sinter with a 44% manganese content a year.

However, I think this operation is too far away to bring significant synergies in a combination with Tshipi, and therefore, I doubt Tshipi e Ntle will try to acquire it. The best synergies should be with the Mamatwan mine of Samancor.

Conclusion

The Tshipi manganese ore mine remained profitable during South Africa's COVID-19 lockdown, and Jupiter ended May with an attributable cash balance of A$86.5 million ($57.7 million). The August quarter should see a significant improvement in revenues and EBITDA, despite higher logistics expenses due to the increased share of road transportation.

As I mentioned, Jupiter's EBITDA from Tshipi could stand at around A$85 million ($56 million) in FY21 at today's manganese ore spot prices. This means that Jupiter is valued at an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 5.6 times, which I think is low for a tier one mine with decades of mine life remaining.

Regarding the price at which I plan to exit Jupiter, I think that a fair valuation at the moment is somewhere around A$0.70 ($0.48)-A$0.75 ($0.51) using a long-term price of $4/dmtu for 37% FOB Port Elizabeth manganese ore.

Note that the primary listing of Jupiter is on the ASX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMXXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.