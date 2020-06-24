Brexit: A Ticking Time Bomb For British Stocks

As this comes back into the headlines in coming months post-COVID 19, it will affect shares perceived to have high Brexit exposure, whether negatively or in some cases positively.

A lot of people here in the U.K. agree that one of the few good things about the COVID-19 pandemic has been that it made them forget about Brexit. But while it has been out of the headlines, it’s still coming down the tracks fast. There will likely be currency impact on the sterling, but what I want to focus on in this article is the likely impact on U.K. companies.

Brexit Timeline

Brexit has already occurred, as Britain left the European Union on 31 January. However, as the terms of the separation were far from ready, the date was essentially kicked down the road. Here is the current timeline.

Although Brexit formally has happened, we are currently in a transition period where little changes. That will last until the end of 2020. Finalising the separation terms is a mammoth undertaking.

After that, the ramifications of Brexit are likely to kick in. My impression is that the U.K. sees it as a fairly flexible schedule and expects to be able to roll some things over past that date, whereas on the E.U. side, negotiators have neither will nor patience to extend the date and if that means the U.K. (and to some extent the E.U.) suffer, they will be willing to accept that. I do not think that most of the British political establishment currently assesses this properly, even though it could lead to significant economic disruption.

Meanwhile, away from the E.U., the U.K. is negotiating standalone trade deals.

Last year, the British public was already confused about what the Brexit trade options even meant, let alone what their impact might be.

COVID-19 As A Dry Run

Although it seems unrelated, the COVID-19 pandemic has provided some useful insights into some key factors which may affect the impact of Brexit in the coming twelve months:

Europeans have put their own interests first. In responding to COVID-19, individual European nations have disregarded the diktats of the European Union and followed their own national self-interest. I expect the European negotiating stance on Brexit to be similar – while the U.K. seems to be factoring in some friendly treatment and flexibility, the E.U. and individual member states have clearly, consistently indicated that they will do what they consider to be right for the E.U. and let the U.K. fend for itself.

The current U.K. administration is reactive, poorly briefed and lacks attention to detail. The omnishambles of COVID-19 response in the U.K. has shown the current administration’s focus on making do and seeking to manage public perception, rather than engaging in detailed spadework, strategic planning and resourcing.

U.K. public patience is fairly strong even amidst political dissatisfaction. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the public has rallied behind public services, opposition politicians have constructively engaged with the government and there has been a high degree of civility. The general sense has been that there may be finger pointing and lesson learning due, but it can wait until after the resolution of the crisis. This contrasts to more directly confrontational reactions to lockdown elsewhere. This suggests that if Brexit leads to short- or medium-term dislocation in day to day life in the U.K., for example due to supply chain issues, the default public reaction will be more phlegmatic than provocative.

Based on this, my own expectation is that the U.K. will largely fudge Brexit negotiation talks and other trade talks, it will come out of the E.U. underprepared and there will be a period of time when the public adjusts to the post-membership reality stoically in practice, even if seething inside. Brexit was the most divisive issue in British politics for several generations (in fact, one may say across several generations: multiple prime ministers fell due to the question of E.U. membership even before the most recent Brexit referendum), but the public was already exhausted by the Brexit debate and combined with a renewed sense of community which I think the pandemic has engendered, I don’t expect the former Brexit debate to return: anti-Brexiteers will still be highly critical, but I do not expect them to expend much more political energy on seeking to overturn Brexit. A good summary of the current state of play of negotiations is here – note that in that, the European side appears willing to kick the can further down the road, but the U.K. government for now at least is sticking to its position of ending the transition period at the end of 2020.

What Brexit Means For British Stocks

Brexit is a seismic shift in the regulatory and economic environment for U.K. companies and perhaps for U.K. listed companies. It is likely to have at least some significant impact on market sentiment in the months before the end of the transition period at year-end, and the weeks after it when likely the bombastic U.K. press will play up stories about delays at ports, rotting food stocks and the like whether or not they are accurate.

If the transition leads into a total mess, it could significantly impact sentiment, but my thesis is that even with a relatively smooth transition, the uncertainty will affect market sentiment, most likely negatively.

Assessing Brexit-Related Opportunities And Threats

You pays your money and takes your choice when it comes to how Brexit might impact British stocks, but I think it’s helpful to highlight a number of key variables, which are affected by the above analysis.

Imports. The U.K. government has relieved itself of the pressure of agreeing a good trade deal in a constrained time frame by the simple expedient of ignoring it to all intents and purposes. Describing this as a “light touch” regulatory framework in the transition period, essentially this suggests that imports will carry on much as they currently do, so will be less liable to disruption than exports. That does not mean that imports will be smooth: there still could be logistical difficulties, for example, caused by logjams on the export side in Europe. There will also be extra costs originally estimated after the 2016 referendum at £1.2bn (source) and likely in my view to be much higher in practice. Nonetheless, Brexit feels less immediately challenging for importers than it does for exporters. High visibility importers include retailers such as Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF, OTCPK:TSCDY) and J. Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSNSF, OTCQX:JSAIY).

Exports. Without trade deals in place, there will be uncertainty around impact on exports. Already the U.K.’s exporters have lost business due to Brexit (source), long before it even happened. The E.U. may enforce strict rules, or choose to do so selectively on certain classes of item to make a point without necessarily impeding overall trade flow. For exporters, however, there remain significant risks, including that of uncertainty. Even without additional tariffs, getting goods from the U.K. to the E.U. may be more costly in time and money. For services there will be less issues of port delays but still there is an uncertainty, so for example financial services companies with significant overseas operations could be affected. This could affect heavy exporters like BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF, OTCPK:BAESY)

Northern Ireland. The current U.K. plan is for Northern Ireland to be one foot in and foot out of the E.U. when it comes to trade, with a hard border not between the E.U. member Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, but in the Irish sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. This untested arrangement feels liable to be a source of confusion and open to various forms of abuse. Exposure to Northern Ireland could be good but also bad.

Labour costs. Brexit may reduce the supply of lower cost labour from poorer E.U. member states. Already the lack of eastern European fruit pickers caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions has been shown to be problematic. The solution will either be to hire more expensive U.K. workers and/or weaken immigration. Pro-Brexiteers were partly driven by a desire to reshore jobs so it seems politically advantageous for the government first to try to encourage more domestic employment before weakening immigration requirements if necessary. That will drive up labour costs, especially for some labour-intensive, low wage companies. However, uncertainty about working in the U.K. could also cut the supply of skilled foreign labour. That could prove problematic for companies who profit from the migrant labour market, such as recruiter Hays (OTC:HAYPF, OTCPK:HAYPY).

Regulatory costs. The lack of clarity has already led to businesses investing substantial time and money trying first to understand post-Brexit scenarios and secondly to plan for them. As the Brexit date gets closer without substantially more clarity, this is likely to increase, especially for businesses in highly regulated industries such as pharma, financial services and telecoms. This could affect all sorts of companies, an obvious example is Eurotunnel operator Getlink (OTC:GRPTF, OTCPK:GRPTY)

Supply Chain Impacts. Whether or not trade is smooth post-Brexit, there will be some impacts on supply chains. An example already witnessed previously when Brexit was originally scheduled was a reduction in available warehouse space, driving up costs (source). Such supply chain impacts may affect companies who on the surface seem to have little exposure to Brexit directly. An example of a stock which could suffer would be Premier Foods (OTCPK:PFODF). Previously it said it would stockpile prior to Brexit, such a move will likely increase costs. However, with increased pricing power this could be positive for some companies such as those providing storage or overspill logistics, an example would be Clipper Logistics (OTCPK:CLPLF).

Conclusion: The Sudden Dawn Of Brexit Will Shake Some U.K. Stocks

Brexit has been a long time coming, and well-signalled. It can hardly be termed a surprise. But Brexit fatigue and COVID-19 have distracted the markets. As the U.K. emerges from COVID-19 and realises that the new trade realities are set to kick in a little over six months from now, I anticipate some stocks will be subject to Brexit price swings, especially closer to year-end.

