Last-mile delivery trucks are the main course, but drones could be the icing on the cake.

This current market conditions are certainly challenging for individuals looking for investing opportunities. We have a market that has rebounded sharply since March. At the same time, we have record unemployment, very little visibility, and generally brutal earnings reports on the horizon.

At the same time, there are approximately 3800 publicly traded companies in the U.S., and with that wide of a net, there are always going to be at least a few intriguing ideas. I believe Workhorse (WKHS) is one of those. Workhorse stock is trading at all-time highs and has almost quadrupled since March. Personally, I have never been one to "buy at the highs", but in the balance of the article, we'll look at why I believe this high flyer might be just getting started.

Data by YCharts

Workhorse One Year Stock Price

The Work of Workhorse

Before getting too far into the numbers, let's take a look at the company and what it does.

The Workhorse story began in 2007 under the name of AMP Electric Vehicles. In its early stages, the company was at the forefront of the vehicle electrification process and produced the Sky Roadster for GMC (GM) and the electrification packages for the Chevy Equinox, the Jeep Grand Cherokee, and the Mercedes Benz ML 350. In 2010 the company pivoted to focus on commercial vehicles and in 2016, under the name Workhorse, the company received a NASDAQ listing under the ticker WKHS. The company now is laser-focused on last-mile delivery vehicles.

Workhorse Delivery Truck. Image Source: Workhorse

Powerful Partnerships

This is a small company. Specifically, it is a company that has 81 full-time employees and sports a market cap of just $400 million. A week ago, it was small enough to be considered a microcap.

However, this is a small company with big ideas. The company's partner and customer list includes such formidable names as UPS (UPS), USPS, DHL, FedEx (FX), and Ryder (R).

The UPS partnership started small but has grown into a very significant business relationship. The relationship began with an agreement to deliver two electrified delivery trucks that were deployed in 2014. Since then, UPS has placed four additional orders of 100 or more electrified vehicles. More importantly, UPS worked side by side with Workhorse to develop a new and improved truck called the C1000 and placed a 1,000 vehicle order. The improvements are shown below and the ongoing relationship engendered this praise from Mark Wallace when he was VP of Global Engineering at UPS.

These vehicles are a bridge to the delivery trucks of tomorrow. This investment will help create and grow the market for groundbreaking alternative propulsion systems that reduce environmental impact, reduce operating costs and save fuel.

Image Source: Workhorse Investor Presentation 2020

Patents are Potent

With any company, especially a small company, a key question we need to ask is "What is the company's moat? Can anybody do what they are doing?" I think Workhorse has a couple of protective factors built in this regard. First of all, the partnerships mentioned above are significant. The partnership with UPS, in particular, is very strong, but that doesn't minimize the other partnerships. For instance, Workhorse has developed a prototype and field-tested a Next Generation Delivery Vehicle for USPS. Workhorse calls this a $6.3 billion opportunity.

In addition, Workhorse has seven patents already granted and four pending. As a first-mover in the EV last-mile delivery space, proprietary intellectual property could prove very valuable going forward.

A Niche Within a Niche

The EV overall market has been growing by leaps and bounds in recent years as shown by the publicity received by companies such as Tesla (TSLA), NIO (NIO), Nikola Corporation (NKLA), and more. Costs have come down to the point where electric vehicles can be cost-competitive without subsidies, removing one of the biggest traditional barriers in the space.

However, it should be noted that Workhorse is not a broad-based EV company. They are not even playing in the comprehensive fast-growing EV truck market. Rather, Workhorse is focused solely on last-mile delivery, a niche the company calls an $18 billion market opportunity.

Solid Niche in a Fast-Growing Market

At the risk of being redundant, the EV truck market is experiencing rapid growth. In fact, according to Mordor Intelligence, the EV truck market is expected to grow at 14.3 CAGR for the next five years. The intervening variable there is competition. The general EV truck market sports such names as Tesla and Nikola as aggressive competitors. That market not only sports strong competition, but it is also subject to swings in the economy and consumer spending.

The last mile delivery niche is a different animal altogether. Workhorse is a first mover in that space and could well be the only pure-play in that specific market. The established relationships the company has with UPS, USPS, and Ryder are certainly worth mentioning but so is the fact that the niche is less susceptible to supply and demand swings than the general EV market. There is little doubt that e-commerce will continue to grow. And, as e-commerce grows, business for last-mile delivery companies should grow as well.

Intangibles and Explosive Growth Potential

I would be negligent if I did not mention a couple of intangible factors that may or may not move the needle with regard to Workhorse's earnings going forward.

The first of these items is royalties. When Workforce recently exited the EV pickup truck market, they did so in a potentially profitable manner. Workhorse granted Lordstown Motors a license to manufacture the Workhorse W-15 in exchange for a 10% equity stake in the company. In addition, Workhorse will receive a royalty on all of the electric pickups delivered by Lordstown.

The second intangible is the company's venture into the drone market with a drone they call Horsefly. Horsefly is a drone with the ability to carry a five-pound package up to ten miles and according to management, provide a 95% savings when measured in cost per mile. Management says they have received significant interest from government and healthcare agencies about Horsefly. While I have no idea if these items will meaningfully affect profits going forward, I know they will not hurt.

Final Call

Workhorse is a very small company on the verge of getting much bigger. In the words of management the company is just entering its "commercialization phase". For color, the company is on track to deliver 300-400 vehicles this year. This number pales in comparison to the most recent order from UPS for 1,000. Further, the fact that UPS essentially designed the vehicles almost guarantees there will be more such orders going forward.

The company has just had a nice run-up. In fact, it is up 21% on the day of this writing. Nevertheless, with a market cap of $400 million and an addressable annual market of $18 billion, there is plenty of room to run. I personally bought into the stock at $4.99 and with the company's partnerships, patents, and potential growth, this is one I want to own for a while.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WKHS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.