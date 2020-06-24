The Dividend Race: 10 Top Dividend Stocks Put To The Test

It is our belief that many dividend investors don't understand the relationship between dividend yield and dividend growth.

Introduction

We all like a good race. Whether it is the 100m sprint at the Olympics, thinking back to the space race, or betting on horses, we are naturally drawn as humans to races. It pits contestants together, and the winner gets recognition from the crowd. Whenever our family gets together, be it at Christmas, or in the summer, with Robert, Mum and my two brothers, we get to play a board game called the really nasty horse racing game. To put it lightly, it tests our patience and family bonds.

This led me to decide to take 10 dividend stocks with different dividend profiles and set them up in a theoretical race. But unlike most races, the goal is not to find a winner, but to get a clearer understanding of dividend investing, to make more educated investments.

When picking 10 stocks, I attempted to pick 10 popular dividend stocks across different yields. We will have stocks which yield less than 1% and others close to 10%. The stocks also have different dividend growth rates as to understand the implication of dividend growth on future dividends. Other than that the criteria was as such:

Considered an all weather dividend stock: we’ll focus on only extremely high quality businesses.

Is popular here on Seeking Alpha: we believe this message to be important, and by involving popular tickers, it provides us with a platform to spread the message.

Has a history of paying dividends and management has shown commitment to the dividend policy.

The 10 contestants in the dividend race

Without further ado, here are the 10 stocks which will take part in the dividend race. We’ve written articles on all of these but one in the past few months.

Apple (AAPL)

Intel (INTC)

Bank of America (BAC)

Coca-Cola (KO)

3M (MMM)

Realty Income (O)

International Business Machines (IBM)

AT&T (T)

Altria (MO)

Iron Mountain (IRM)

In the table below, I show the stocks’ dividend yield, 5-year dividend CAGR, Dividend Strength score, and Stock Strength score.

AAPL Apple Inc. $349.72 0.94% 10% 74.25 92.03 INTC Intel Corporation $59.62 2.21% 7% 91.6 96.59 BAC Bank of America Corporation $25.25 2.85% 29% 93.21 68.67 KO Coca-Cola Company (THE) $46.02 3.56% 4% 65.94 76.2 MMM 3M $158.15 3.72% 7% 83.73 80.73 O Realty Income Corporation $61.53 4.54% 4% 66.29 77.95 IBM International Business Machines Corporation $122.47 5.32% 8% 94.14 90.7 T AT&T Inc. $30.31 6.86% 2% 90.43 85.3 MO Altria Group Inc. $40.69 8.26% 10% 85.56 55.26 IRM Iron Mountain REIT $26.34 9.39% 0% 48.01 71.78

Source: mad-dividends.com

The rules of the race:

The race will take place as follows. I will run a simulation of dividend growth with dividend reinvestment. I will make several key assumptions which I believe are fairly debatable.

An investment of $10,000 will be made in each stock, using the closing price on Friday, 19th of June 2020. A whole number of shares will always be used, so it might be slightly more or less than $10,000.

I will track dividends starting in year 2021, for ten years throughout year 2030.

I will assume that all dividends will be reinvested, once a year at the end of the year, at the same yield as the initial investment. While this assumption isn’t exactly realistic, it will have to suffice as our best guess. Here, partial shares will be admitted.

Finally, I will decide on a rate of dividend growth which will be constant for the 10 years. This is the variable which is the most debatable. Most likely the dividend growth rates will be different from those presented in the article. At best, these are educated guesses, based on our analysis of the company’s ability, prospects and willingness to commit to their dividend program. Sometimes management comments and recent behavior is the best indicator of future behavior.

We will express the dividends in a bar chart showing both the evolution of dividends from the initial investment, and any dividends derived from reinvesting dividends.

We will then compare the hypothetical dividends for each of the 10 stocks in year 2030 and draw some conclusions. I will also address some of the shortcomings and caveats of the analysis.

Let’s follow the race:

Apple:

Price: $349.72

Number of shares purchased: 29

Dividend yield: 0.94%.

Assumed dividend growth rate: 10%.

Because of Apple’s low payout ratios and stellar history of growth, I believe they will be able to withstand this high rate of growth throughout the next decade.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Results: By year 2030, AAPL would generate $257 in dividends, of which $238 will be derived from the initial investment, $19 from reinvesting dividends throughout the years.

Intel Corp.

Price: $59.62

Number of shares purchased: 168

Dividend yield: 2.21%.

Assumed dividend growth rate: 6%.

Intel also has unusually low payout ratios, which should enable it to continue increasing its dividend at the rate is has been growing during the past 5 years.

Results: By year 2030, Intel would generate $477 in dividends, of which $83 will be derived from dividend reinvestments.

Bank of America

Price: $25.25

Number of shares purchased: 396

Dividend yield: 2.85%.

Assumed dividend growth rate: 12%.

Bank of America has been growing its dividend much faster. As I explained in a recent article, I expect this dividend growth rate to slow to about 10-15% in upcoming years.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Results: By year 2030, BAC would generate $1,135 in dividends, of which $250 would be derived from dividend reinvestments.

Coca-Cola

Price: $46.02

Number of shares purchased: 217

Dividend yield: 3.56%.

Assumed dividend growth rate: 3%.

Coca-Cola’s dividend growth rate has been decreasing as payout ratios get ever more stretched. I’d be surprised to see them grow their dividend by any more than 3% per annum over the next decade.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Results: By year 2030, $655 in dividends would be received, of which $177 come from dividend reinvestments.

3M Co.

Price: $46.02

Number of shares purchased: 217

Dividend yield: 3.72%.

Assumed dividend growth rate: 5%.

As Robert explained in a recent article, 3M’s moat is likely to allow it to grow its dividend by 5% per year over the next decade.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Results: 10 years from now, 3M would generate $835 in dividends, of which $232 would come from dividend reinvestments.

Realty Income

Price: $61.53

Number of shares purchased: 163

Dividend yield: 4.53%.

Assumed dividend growth rate: 3%.

In a recent article, Robert argued that he believes O has the long-term potential to increase its dividend by 2% per year. I believe for the next decade, we will come closer to a 3% CAGR, so will use that.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Results: By year 2030, O would generate $829 in dividends, of which $270 would come from dividend reinvestments.

IBM

Price: $122.47

Number of shares purchased: 82

Dividend yield: 5.32%.

Assumed dividend growth rate: 2%.

Robert recently analyzed IBM, and stated that a 2-3% growth rate would be reasonable for IBM over the next decade. I’ll use the lower end of that range.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Results: By year 2030, IBM would generate $1,023 in annual dividends, of which $380 would be derived from dividend reinvestments.

AT&T

Price: $30.31

Number of shares purchased: 330

Dividend yield: 6.86%.

Assumed dividend growth rate: 1.5%.

AT&T has been growing its dividend by a fixed dollar amount for years now. This has resulted in 2% growth, and this should decrease to about 1.5% over the next decade.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Results: By year 2030, AT&T would generate $1,440 in dividends, of which $646 would be from dividend reinvestments.

Altria

Price: $40.69

Number of shares purchased: 246

Dividend yield: 8.26%.

Assumed dividend growth rate: 3%.

Even when Altria’s dividend growth rate reduced last year, it was to 5%. But I believe this trend of lower dividend growth will continue, and that the tobacco producer will likely grow dividends by 3% at the most.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Results: By year 2030, Altria would generate $2,247 in dividends, of which $1,141 would come from dividend reinvestments.

Iron Mountain

Price: $26.34

Number of shares purchased: 380

Dividend yield: 9.39%.

Assumed dividend growth rate: 0%.

Iron Mountain’s legacy business is declining but should be offset by new growth sectors. That should allow them to keep a flat dividend for the decade.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Results: By year 2030, IRM would generate $2,101, of which $1,164 would come from dividend reinvestments.

The results

Now, let’s pull all these results together in a chart and look at them closer.

Source: simulation data from mad-dividends.com

I’ll also include it in table form, for those of you who want to look at it closer.

year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 IRM $ 937 $ 1,025 $ 1,121 $ 1,226 $ 1,341 $ 1,467 $ 1,605 $ 1,756 $ 1,921 $ 2,101 MO $ 847 $ 945 $ 1,053 $ 1,174 $ 1,309 $ 1,458 $ 1,625 $ 1,810 $ 2,017 $ 2,247 T $ 694 $ 753 $ 816 $ 885 $ 960 $ 1,041 $ 1,129 $ 1,224 $ 1,328 $ 1,440 IBM $ 538 $ 578 $ 621 $ 667 $ 717 $ 769 $ 826 $ 887 $ 953 $ 1,023 O $ 428 $ 461 $ 496 $ 534 $ 575 $ 618 $ 665 $ 716 $ 770 $ 829 MMM $ 388 $ 423 $ 460 $ 502 $ 546 $ 595 $ 648 $ 705 $ 767 $ 835 KO $ 366 $ 390 $ 416 $ 444 $ 474 $ 505 $ 539 $ 575 $ 614 $ 655 BAC $ 319 $ 367 $ 423 $ 487 $ 561 $ 646 $ 744 $ 856 $ 986 $ 1,135 INTC $ 233 $ 252 $ 273 $ 296 $ 320 $ 347 $ 376 $ 407 $ 441 $ 477 AAPL $ 101 $ 112 $ 124 $ 137 $ 152 $ 169 $ 187 $ 208 $ 231 $ 257

Source: simulation data from mad-dividends.com

Key takeaways:

Now, it comes as no surprise that the higher yielding positions come out producing a lot more income than the lower yielding positions.

But there is a lot more going on than just that here, and you can learn a lot just by comparing two stocks and the behavior.

I could spend all day talking about the implications, but here are some big takeaways:

Current yield matters: If you want income from your positions, current yield does matter. Look at positions like AAPL and INTC, which yield very low amounts. Even with relatively high levels of dividend growth, the income doesn’t lead to anything meaningful over 10 years. Consider this, if we increased AAPL’s dividend growth rate to 25% (or an 831% increase over 10 years), you’d still only receive $927 in annual dividends.

Current yield makes up for lack of dividend growth. By starting out with a higher yield, you get a double edge: not only is the dividend higher (a lower yielding stock has to play catch up), but by reinvesting dividends, you reinvest larger amounts, and this edge compounds.

Comparing IRM to MO shows this: IRM yields 1% more than MO, and even with no dividend growth, the dividends after 10 years are very similar. IRM is fueled by the reinvestment of a massive yield.

Comparing MMM to O shows similar results: increase the yield by 0.8% and you can decrease the dividend growth rate by 2% and still get the same results.

This edge is exponential, and you can see this as adding 1% in current yield invariably leads to much higher income.

Dividend growth can make up for current yield: Yes, the opposite is also true, to a certain extent. Consider BAC, it starts out with the 3rd lowest yield, but has the supposed largest dividend growth rate at 12%. By year 10, it generates the 4th most dividend income, as the growth in dividends compounds.

For dividend growth to work, you need time: Look back at the chart of results. You can see BAC is shooting up in exponential fashion. It is easy for the eye to project and see it outpace AT&T if you extended the simulation a few more years. In fact, consider this: if we extended the simulation from 10 years to 30 years, and assumed the same fixed 12% dividend growth rate (without talking about the fact that it implies a 2,800% increase in dividend payment), you’d see BAC eclipse even IRM. Consider the two charts below.

Source: mad-dividends.com

IRM would generate $12,642 in dividends in 2050.

Source: mad-dividends.com

BAC would generate $18,760 in annual dividends, or about 50% more income.

So, depending on your timeline, the way you approach dividend investing should change. If you are structuring your portfolio with 10 years to go before retirement, you’ll be doing things quite differently than if you have 30 years before retirement.

These are the lessons of the dividend race, but let’s see how we can tie them in to knowledge acquired through past experiments.

Other considerations:

The temptation of high growing dividend stocks can be attractive, yet we must keep in mind that dividend growth rarely happens in a straight line fashion. In fact, for individual stocks, it is quite volatile and bumpy. This was exposed in my recent article, “The History of 50 Dividend Aristocrats & What It Means For Your Retirement”.

High dividend growth stocks sell the promise of high income down the line, but this comes with the possibility for severe underperformance if this growth doesn’t manifest. In the article mentioned above, I ran 2,000 simulations in which I found that over 20 years your income could vary by as much as $142,000. (The simulation assumed $100,000 initial investment and $2,000 in monthly contributions + dividend reinvestments). Here’s a snippet:

We will assume a 2% dividend yield, 13% annual dividend growth and 10% standard deviation of dividend growth.

This time the simulation gives very different results. The very worst simulation provides annual dividends of $32,000 in 20 years, while the very best provides income $175,000.

So, even if time is on your side, by investing in low yielding stocks, you need to be extremely skilled to consistently identify the stocks which grow their dividend at high growth rates. Skill can somewhat be made up for by diversifying, however.

Finally, the missing piece of this analysis of course, is capital gains. We always say capital gains are insurance against subpar dividend growth. This concept was presented in my article, “How To Sell Your Dividend Stocks To Increase Your Income”.

If you can make enough capital gains that you can engineer dividend increases through buying and selling, you can potentially do better with low yielding growth stocks than with higher yield stocks.

But our approach is to invest in stocks which offer combinations of dividend yield and dividend growth which will allow us to meet our investment goals, and to use tweaks like selling when positions become overvalued to increase our income and make up for the times when our predictions don’t work out.

We don’t count on capital gains, we use them to complement the strategy. Obviously, you could choose to flip this around, but this all comes down to individual preference.

We believe our system can be successfully applied by any investor who is patient, pragmatic and committed to the process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM, T, O, MMM, BAC, MO, IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.