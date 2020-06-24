We maintain our firmly positive outlook for SIVR. Our max target for SIVR over the next three months is $20/share.

Our analysis of silver’s seasonal patterns suggests that volatility tends to be greater in Q3, especially in August/September.

Unless the world faces another ugly deleveraging episode like in March, we think that silver will continue to outperform gold in the months ahead.

In line with our expectations, silver has outperformed strongly gold since the start of June, with the former up 5%, and the latter up 20%.

SIVR has strengthened notably since our last update, reflecting a surge in safe-haven demand on growing fears over a second wave of COVID-19.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

SIVR has strengthened notably since our last update, reflecting a surge in safe-haven demand on growing fears over a second wave of COVID-19. In line with our expectations, silver has outperformed strongly gold since the start of June, with the former up 5% and the latter up 20%.

However, we think that silver has more catch-up to play after its marked underperformance in Q1. The lighter spec positioning suggests that there is more dry powder among the speculative community to deploy on the long side of the silver futures market.

Unless the world faces another ugly deleveraging episode like in March, we think that silver will continue to outperform gold in the months ahead.

Our analysis of silver's seasonal patterns suggests that volatility tends to be greater in Q3, especially in August/September. Investors should stand ready for potentially large moves and take advantage of volatility.

We maintain our firmly positive outlook for SIVR.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults. The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward > spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV), principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community increased its net long position in COMEX silver in the week to June 16, according to the CFTC. This was the fourth increase in the past five weeks. This confirms our hypothesis that a shift in speculative sentiment has emerged in favor of silver since May. Although the speculative community has massively cut its net long position in the year to date (to the tune of 18% of annual supply), it has lifted its exposure over the past month (to the tune of 3% of annual supply).

At 21% of open interest, we view the current net spec length as relatively light. This means that specs have plenty of dry powder to deploy on the long side of the silver futures market.

Implications for SIVR: If specs continue to rebuild net long exposure to COMEX silver, the COMEX silver price could move significantly higher in the near term, which will be, therefore, positive for SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought silver at a healthy rate of 131 tonnes in the week to June 19, according to our estimates. This was the 14th straight week of ETF buying. ETF investors have bought 830 tonnes of silver since the start of June, a 3% increase in ETF holdings. This comes after an increase of 2,200 tonnes in May (+9%).

June will be the 6th straight month for which ETF investors have increased their silver holdings. Investor sentiment toward silver is undeniably strong, reflecting growing macro concerns from retail investors. Most of silver ETF buyers are retail investors. If these retail investors have strong hands and a long-term investment horizon, we think that their investment will pay off tremendously in the long run.

The silver price is historically low compared to gold. While this could continue in the near term, we think that the gold:silver ratio is a mean-reverting process, meaning that, ultimately, the discount of silver to gold will narrow and realign with its historical average (around 60).

Implications for SIVR: Strong ETF inflows into silver are positive for the COMEX silver spot price, boosting our conviction that SIVR will do well in the months ahead.

Positive seasonality in the summer months, large swings in August/September

Silver's seasonal price patterns turn positive in the summer months after being negative in June. Nevertheless, silver prices exhibit a high level of volatility in August and September.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid

On a quarterly basis, Q3 tends to be the most volatile in terms of silver price performance, although the median performance is positive.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid

Silver's seasonal price patterns suggest that a "buying-on-the dips" should be profitable in the second half of the year.

Implications for SIVR: The historically high volatility in silver prices in Q3 suggests that investors should be ready to embrace large swings in the months ahead and implement a conservative "buying on the dips". At Orchid Research, we will intend to implement this strategy.

Our closing thoughts

We believe that SIVR is in a strong bull market, reflecting a positive shift in sentiment toward safe-haven assets in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. We expect safe-haven demand to continue to be strong in the months ahead, given the heightened uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook.

Given the historically low price of silver vs gold, we think that the outperformance of silver will continue in the near term. However, we caution that silver prices tend to be relatively more volatile than gold prices and that volatility in silver prices tends to be particularly elevated in Q3, especially in August and September.

Against this, we think that a conservative "buying on the dips" trading strategy could be rewarding in the second half of the year.

Our max target for SIVR over the next three months is $20/share.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.